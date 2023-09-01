Nutrition Week 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages to Wish Healthier Week to Your Dear Ones

Nutrition Week 2023: Every year, September 1 to September 7 is observed as National Nutrition Week or Rashtriya Poshan Maah in India. It aims to emphasise the importance of a nutritious diet for the overall development of physical and mental health. Also, the spread of awareness about the bad impact of fast food and promotes healthy eating habits.

National Nutrition Week was first observed in 1975 by the American Dietetic Association, which is now known as the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. This week was intended to raise awareness of how crucial proper eating and exercise are to living a long and healthy life.

Later, it was first observed in India in 1982. The government started a number of programs to promote healthy eating and explain how it contributes to keeping young and living longer. According to UNICEF, the theme of Nutrition Month 2023 is "Healthy Diet Gawing Affordable for All."

Nutrition Week 2023: Wishes & Messages

On the occasion of National Nutrition Week, best wishes to you! Enjoy a prosperous and healthy future, but don't forget to keep up a healthy eating routine. Cheers to Nutrition Week!

What could be better than eating wholesome, nutritious food? Let's all help share this idea throughout National Nutrition Week!

The abundance of nutrients in our diet is a blessing from God. Now, it is up to us to show God's creation respect. Good luck with National Nutrition Week!

Still, starvation affects a large portion of the population in our nation. It is our duty as thoughtful and accountable citizens to support efforts to abolish malnutrition. Good luck with National Nutrition Week!

Let's all promise to constantly practice healthy eating habits throughout National Nutrition Week in order to support a healthier India. Happy National Nutrition Week, my friend!

A balanced diet is an important part of human growth. Good Food Good Life!

Nutritious life is important to live a neutral life. Happy National Nutrition Week!

1.9 billion adults are overweight or obese, while 462 million are underweight. Let Nutrition Heal You!

A good diet helps in a good fight against all the bad diseases. Happy Nutrition Week!

Nutrition Week 2023: Important & Famous Quotes

“Man is What He Eats" – Lucretius “He who has health has hope, and he who has hope has everything" - Thomas Carlyle “The doctors of the future will no longer treat the human frame with drugs, but rather will cure and prevent disease with nutrition" - Thomas Edison “Processed foods not only extend the shelf life, but they extend the waistline as well" - Karen Sessions “Take care of your body. It’s the only place you have to live" - Jim Rohn



“Looking good and feeling good go hand in hand. If you have a healthy lifestyle, your diet and nutrition are set, and you're working out, you're going to feel good.” - Jason Statham

“A healthy lifestyle includes exercise, nutrition, healthy sleep patterns and a healthy group of friends.” - Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

“The Harvard Law states: Under controlled conditions of light, temperature, humidity, and nutrition, the organism will do as it damn well pleases.” -Larry Wall

“Popeye was right about spinach: dark green, leafy vegetables are the healthiest food on the planet. As whole foods go, they offer the most nutrition per calorie.” - Michael Greger

“Nutrition is important, and training is important - but so are rest and recovery, massages, and acupuncture. Your body is your temple, and you've got to take care of it.” - Antonio Brown

Various programs and activities like seminars, workshops, educational events conferences and public awareness campaigns are organised all across India on the occasion of National Nutrition Week. The sole purpose of this event aware and educate people about the importance of proper nutrition and diet to lead a happy life.

