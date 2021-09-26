World Environmental Health Day 2021: Current theme, Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and more

World Environmental Health Day 2021: The day spreads awareness worldwide about the health of the environment and speeds up the discussion on the steps people can take to both protect the environment and ensure their safety from its threats.

According to the WHO, 24% of global deaths are linked to the environment, which is roughly 13.7 million deaths a year.

What is Environmental Health?

It is the science and practice of preventing human injury and illness and promoting well-being by finding and evaluating the sources of environmental and unsafe or hazardous agents. Also, limiting exposures to unsafe or hazardous physical, chemical, and biological agents in air, water, soil, food, and other environmental settings may adversely affect human health.

We can't ignore the fact that if the environment is healthy then almost one-quarter of the global burden of disease could be prevented. The COVID-19 pandemic is a reminder of the fragile relationship between people and our planet.

World Environmental Health Day 2021: Theme

According to the International Federation of Environmental Health (IFEH), the theme of World Environmental Health Day 2021 is "Prioritizing Environmental Health for healthier communities in global recovery."

World Environmental Health Day 2021: Quotes

1. "Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything." - George Bernard Shaw

2. "We won’t have a society if we destroy the environment." -Margaret Mead

3. "We don’t have to sacrifice a strong economy for a healthy environment." - Dennis Weaver

4. "Saving our planet, lifting people out of poverty, advancing economic growth… these are one and the same fight. We must connect the dots between climate change, water scarcity, energy shortages, global health, food security and women’s empowerment. Solutions to one problem must be solutions for all." - Ban Ki-moon

5. "What is the use of a house if you haven’t got a tolerable planet to put it on?" - Henry David Thoreau

6. "Environment is no one’s property to destroy; it’s everyone’s responsibility to protect." - Mohith Agadi

7. "Environmental pollution is not only humanity’s treason to humanity but also a treason to all other living creatures on earth!" - Mehmet Murat ildan

8. "When the last tree is cut and the last fish killed, the last river poisoned, then you will see that you can’t eat money." - John May

9. “To keep the body in good health is a duty…otherwise we shall not be able to keep the mind strong and clear.” - Buddha

10. “Good health is not something we can buy. However, it can be an extremely valuable savings account.”- Anne Wilson Schaef

World Environmental Health Day 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. The poetry of the earth is never dead. Happy World Environmental Health Day!

2. There is a famous saying that Health is wealth. So, protect the environment and maintain good health.

3. Time spent among trees is never time wasted. Save Earth. Happy World Environmental Health Day!

4. The environment is where we all meet; where we all have a mutual interest; it is the one thing all of us share. World Environmental Health Day!

5. Let us do our small bit to make the world a cleaner and healthier place. Happy World Environmental Health Day!

6. The only way forward, if we are going to improve the quality of the environment, is to get everybody involved. Happy World Environmental Health Day!

7. Our planet’s alarm is going off, and it is time to wake up and take action. Happy World Environmental Health Day!

8. The truth is: the natural world is changing. And we are totally dependent on that world. It provides our food, water, and air. It is the most precious thing we have and we need to defend it. Happy World Environmental Health Day!

10. To restore stability to our planet, therefore, we must restore its biodiversity, the very thing we have removed. It is the only way out of this crisis that we ourselves have created. We must rewild the world! Happy World Environmental Health Day!

