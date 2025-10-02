Blue mountains: The Nilgiri Hills in southern India are famously known as the Blue Mountains. Situated at the junction of the Eastern and Western Ghats across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, this mountain range is one of India’s most scenic and ecologically rich highlands. Keep reading more about blue mountains. Which Mountains Are Called the Blue Mountains? The name “Blue Mountains” originates from the bluish mist that often surrounds these hills, a natural phenomenon caused by the oil particles released by eucalyptus trees and other native vegetation. When sunlight interacts with these particles, it scatters and produces a distinctive bluish hue, giving the mountains their name. Location and Geography of the Blue Mountains The Nilgiri Hills stretch across an area of about 2,500 square kilometres and form a vital ecological corridor in southern India. They are strategically located where the Eastern and Western Ghats converge, creating a rare transition zone that supports diverse ecosystems. The region is part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, which was declared India’s first biosphere reserve in 1986. The terrain is marked by rolling grasslands, dense evergreen forests, sparkling streams, and numerous waterfalls, making it one of the most picturesque and biologically rich landscapes in the country.

Nilgiri Hills The Nilgiri Hills boast several prominent peaks that offer panoramic views of the surrounding valleys and tea estates. The highest peak is Doddabetta at 2,637 meters (8,652 ft) above sea level, a popular trekking and sightseeing spot. Other notable summits include Kolaribetta, Kudikkadu, and Snowdon Peak, each known for their unique flora and spectacular viewpoints. These peaks serve as natural watchtowers over the misty valleys, evergreen forests, and tea gardens that stretch endlessly across the horizon. Unique Flora and Fauna of Nilgiri Hills The Blue Mountains are a globally recognized biodiversity hotspot. They are home to hundreds of endemic plant species and rare animals. One of the most celebrated natural phenomena here is the blooming of Neelakurinji (Strobilanthes kunthiana) — a flower that blossoms only once every 12 years, painting the slopes in vibrant shades of blue and purple. The region’s forests host rich wildlife, including Asian elephants, Bengal tigers, leopards, Nilgiri tahr, Malabar giant squirrels, and lion-tailed macaques. Birdlife is abundant too, with species such as the Nilgiri flycatcher and black-and-orange flycatcher found exclusively in these hills. This remarkable biodiversity has made the Nilgiris an important center for ecological research and conservation.

Reason Behind the Name “Blue Mountains” The Nilgiris derive their name from the Sanskrit words “nila” (blue) and “giri” (mountain). The blue color is not a myth but a scientifically explainable phenomenon caused by Rayleigh scattering. Eucalyptus and other native plants release oil droplets into the atmosphere, which, when mixed with dust and moisture, scatter sunlight and reflect shorter wavelengths of light — predominantly blue. As a result, the mountains appear cloaked in a blue veil, especially at dawn and dusk, creating a magical and ethereal landscape. Famous Hill Stations The Blue Mountains are dotted with several scenic hill stations that attract travelers from around the world: •Ooty (Udhagamandalam): Known as the “Queen of Hill Stations,” Ooty is famous for its colonial-era charm, lush botanical gardens, and the UNESCO-listed Nilgiri Mountain Railway, a marvel of 19th-century engineering.

•Coonoor: A peaceful retreat known for its tea plantations, misty valleys, and iconic viewpoints such as Dolphin’s Nose and Sim’s Park. •Kotagiri: One of the oldest hill stations in India, renowned for its serene trails, trekking routes, and panoramic vistas. Other attractions include Mukurthi National Park, home to endangered species like the Nilgiri tahr; Pykara Lake and Falls, known for their scenic beauty; and Avalanche Lake, a pristine spot ideal for nature lovers and trekkers. Nilgiri tea The Nilgiris are among India’s most prominent tea-growing regions. Tea cultivation was introduced here during the British colonial era, and today the region produces Nilgiri tea, known for its light, fragrant aroma and brisk flavour. The cool, high-altitude climate and rich soil provide ideal conditions for tea production. Apart from tea, the local economy thrives on horticulture (including vegetables, spices, and flowers), tourism, and forestry. The region’s tea estates also contribute significantly to export markets, making Nilgiri tea a sought-after product globally.