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JoSAA Round 5 Opening and Closing Rank 2026: Category-wise Cutoffs for IIT Madras

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 15:50 IST

JoSAA Round 5 cutoff has been released on July 16, 2026. Students can access the final round list from the official website of JoSAA. Students can check out JoSAA Round 5 category-wise opening and closing ranks for IIT Madras to determine their admission chances.  

JoSAA Round 5 Opening and Closing Rank 2026: Category-wise Cutoffs for IIT Madras
JoSAA Round 5 Opening and Closing Rank 2026: Category-wise Cutoffs for IIT Madras

Engineering candidates can check JoSAA Round 5 category-wise opening and closing rank for admission to IIT Madras. The Round 5 cutoff is a final list for seat allocation. After this round allocation, candidates can expect a spot round to fill the vacant engineering seats across the IITs, NITs and other engineering colleges. Candidates who have received seat allotment during JoSAA round 5 can check opening and closing ranks for admission to top engineering programs at IIT Madras. The fee payment process to lock the engineering seat is underway. Candidates can utilize the ranks shared here to match with their ranks.

JoSAA Round 5  IIT Madras 2026: Open Category Opening and Closing Rank

To check for the open category allocation at IIT Madras engineering seats, candidates can refer to the table shared below. It highlights the opening and closing ranks for admission to the All India seat quota. Candidates can refer to the table shared below. 

Academic Program Name

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

74

151

Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

91

226

Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

231

749

Computational Engineering and Mechanics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

769

1314

Engineering Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

855

1316

BS in Mathematics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)

1082

1804

Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

543

2619

Engineering Design (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))

1977

3093

Aerospace Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

1093

3278

Aerospace Engineering (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))

3175

3389

Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)

2603

3918

Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

2863

4011

Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

3099

4162

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

4017

5398

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

4450

6225

Biological Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

4271

6440

Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

5628

8354

Biological Science (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)

6602

12204

JoSAA Round 5  IIT Madras 2026: EWS Category Opening and Closing Rank

EWS (Economically Weaker Section) candidates waiting for Round 5 seat confirmation can check the table shared below. It showcases Computer Science Engineering as the most competitive branch offering admission at 22 to 31 ranks. 

Academic Program Name

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

22

31

Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

37

65

Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

123

164

Computational Engineering and Mechanics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

273

319

BS in Mathematics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)

309

360

Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

327

496

Engineering Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

345

594

Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

649

829

Aerospace Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

630

835

Aerospace Engineering (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))

859

859

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

793

1015

Engineering Design (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))

760

1087

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

839

1121

Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

1009

1189

Biological Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

1281

1355

Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)

1376

1376

Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

1287

1446

Biological Science (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)

1707

2010

JoSAA Round 5  IIT Madras 2026: Open Category Opening and Closing Rank

For admission to IIT Madras, candidates belonging to OBC-NCL (other backward class-non-creamy layer) have to rank between 35 and 499 for admission to different engineering branches. Check the table for a detailed list of opening and closing ranks for top engineering branches. 

Academic Program Name

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

35

96

Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

100

161

Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

144

377

Computational Engineering and Mechanics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

288

645

Engineering Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

486

756

BS in Mathematics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)

893

1211

Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

673

1218

Engineering Design (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))

746

1322

Aerospace Engineering (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))

1032

1456

Aerospace Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

816

1868

Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

1353

1944

Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

1154

2096

Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)

2100

2327

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

2245

2499

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

2094

2644

Biological Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

2032

3111

Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

2226

3215

Biological Science (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)

4328

4969

JoSAA Round 5  IIT Madras 2026: SC Category Opening and Closing Rank

JoSAA Round 5 offers strict opening and closing ranks for SC (Scheduled Caste) category candidates. For admission to the CSE (Computer Science Engineering) branch, candidates have to rank between 12 and 61. Check for other program opening and closing ranks shared below. 

Academic Program Name

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

12

61

Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

32

163

Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

122

259

Computational Engineering and Mechanics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

266

552

Engineering Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

333

705

Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

279

771

Aerospace Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

544

1034

Aerospace Engineering (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))

1129

1129

Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

479

1269

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

647

1351

BS in Mathematics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)

1023

1397

Engineering Design (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))

358

1421

Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

1092

1445

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

1074

1455

Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)

1821

1821

Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

1458

2034

Biological Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

469

2141

Biological Science (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)

1721

2665

JoSAA Round 5  IIT Madras 2026: ST Category Opening and Closing Rank

ST (Scheduled Tribe) candidates get a lenient opening rank for admission to CSE. The seat allocation began at rank 17 and ended at 27, offering rather less of a gap. While for admission to bachelor’s program in Physics or Biology, candidates who have secured ranks between 1032 and 1392 have secured seats at IIT Madras. 

Academic Program Name

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

17

27

Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

10

60

Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

36

128

Computational Engineering and Mechanics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

265

354

Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

141

444

Aerospace Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

386

481

Aerospace Engineering (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))

507

507

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

382

559

Engineering Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

678

685

Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

512

688

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

673

754

Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

707

898

Engineering Design (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))

765

948

BS in Mathematics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)

954

954

Biological Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

914

1010

Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

784

1066

Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)

1032

1173

Biological Science (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)

1137

1392

Based on the tables shared above, it clearly shows that admission to Computer Science Engineering branch is highly competitive for all categories. There are major gaps in other branches. For example, seat allocation for Mechanical Engineering (open category) candidates began at 543 and ended at 2619 closing rank. This shows comparatively less competition as compared to CSE. Candidates are advised to check for Round 4 and Round 5 closing ranks to understand the gaps. Use the data shared here as a reference for seat confirmation. Many programs offers limited seats at IIT Madras, so it is essential to keep a track of the seats available to ensure for admission to your preferred branch. 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 20, 2026, 15:50 IST

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