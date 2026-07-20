JoSAA Round 5 Opening and Closing Rank 2026: Category-wise Cutoffs for IIT Madras

Engineering candidates can check JoSAA Round 5 category-wise opening and closing rank for admission to IIT Madras. The Round 5 cutoff is a final list for seat allocation. After this round allocation, candidates can expect a spot round to fill the vacant engineering seats across the IITs, NITs and other engineering colleges. Candidates who have received seat allotment during JoSAA round 5 can check opening and closing ranks for admission to top engineering programs at IIT Madras. The fee payment process to lock the engineering seat is underway. Candidates can utilize the ranks shared here to match with their ranks. JoSAA Round 5 IIT Madras 2026: Open Category Opening and Closing Rank To check for the open category allocation at IIT Madras engineering seats, candidates can refer to the table shared below. It highlights the opening and closing ranks for admission to the All India seat quota. Candidates can refer to the table shared below.

Academic Program Name Opening Rank Closing Rank Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 74 151 Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 91 226 Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 231 749 Computational Engineering and Mechanics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 769 1314 Engineering Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 855 1316 BS in Mathematics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science) 1082 1804 Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 543 2619 Engineering Design (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree)) 1977 3093 Aerospace Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 1093 3278 Aerospace Engineering (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree)) 3175 3389 Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science) 2603 3918 Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 2863 4011 Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 3099 4162 Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 4017 5398 Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 4450 6225 Biological Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 4271 6440 Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 5628 8354 Biological Science (4 Years, Bachelor of Science) 6602 12204

JoSAA Round 5 IIT Madras 2026: EWS Category Opening and Closing Rank EWS (Economically Weaker Section) candidates waiting for Round 5 seat confirmation can check the table shared below. It showcases Computer Science Engineering as the most competitive branch offering admission at 22 to 31 ranks. Academic Program Name Opening Rank Closing Rank Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 22 31 Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 37 65 Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 123 164 Computational Engineering and Mechanics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 273 319 BS in Mathematics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science) 309 360 Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 327 496 Engineering Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 345 594 Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 649 829 Aerospace Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 630 835 Aerospace Engineering (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree)) 859 859 Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 793 1015 Engineering Design (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree)) 760 1087 Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 839 1121 Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 1009 1189 Biological Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 1281 1355 Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science) 1376 1376 Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 1287 1446 Biological Science (4 Years, Bachelor of Science) 1707 2010

JoSAA Round 5 IIT Madras 2026: Open Category Opening and Closing Rank For admission to IIT Madras, candidates belonging to OBC-NCL (other backward class-non-creamy layer) have to rank between 35 and 499 for admission to different engineering branches. Check the table for a detailed list of opening and closing ranks for top engineering branches. Academic Program Name Opening Rank Closing Rank Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 35 96 Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 100 161 Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 144 377 Computational Engineering and Mechanics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 288 645 Engineering Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 486 756 BS in Mathematics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science) 893 1211 Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 673 1218 Engineering Design (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree)) 746 1322 Aerospace Engineering (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree)) 1032 1456 Aerospace Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 816 1868 Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 1353 1944 Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 1154 2096 Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science) 2100 2327 Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 2245 2499 Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 2094 2644 Biological Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 2032 3111 Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 2226 3215 Biological Science (4 Years, Bachelor of Science) 4328 4969

JoSAA Round 5 IIT Madras 2026: SC Category Opening and Closing Rank JoSAA Round 5 offers strict opening and closing ranks for SC (Scheduled Caste) category candidates. For admission to the CSE (Computer Science Engineering) branch, candidates have to rank between 12 and 61. Check for other program opening and closing ranks shared below. Academic Program Name Opening Rank Closing Rank Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 12 61 Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 32 163 Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 122 259 Computational Engineering and Mechanics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 266 552 Engineering Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 333 705 Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 279 771 Aerospace Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 544 1034 Aerospace Engineering (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree)) 1129 1129 Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 479 1269 Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 647 1351 BS in Mathematics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science) 1023 1397 Engineering Design (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree)) 358 1421 Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 1092 1445 Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 1074 1455 Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science) 1821 1821 Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 1458 2034 Biological Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 469 2141 Biological Science (4 Years, Bachelor of Science) 1721 2665

JoSAA Round 5 IIT Madras 2026: ST Category Opening and Closing Rank ST (Scheduled Tribe) candidates get a lenient opening rank for admission to CSE. The seat allocation began at rank 17 and ended at 27, offering rather less of a gap. While for admission to bachelor’s program in Physics or Biology, candidates who have secured ranks between 1032 and 1392 have secured seats at IIT Madras. Academic Program Name Opening Rank Closing Rank Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 17 27 Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 10 60 Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 36 128 Computational Engineering and Mechanics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 265 354 Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 141 444 Aerospace Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 386 481 Aerospace Engineering (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree)) 507 507 Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 382 559 Engineering Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 678 685 Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 512 688 Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 673 754 Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 707 898 Engineering Design (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree)) 765 948 BS in Mathematics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science) 954 954 Biological Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 914 1010 Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 784 1066 Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science) 1032 1173 Biological Science (4 Years, Bachelor of Science) 1137 1392