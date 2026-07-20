JoSAA Round 5 Opening and Closing Rank 2026: Category-wise Cutoffs for IIT Madras
JoSAA Round 5 cutoff has been released on July 16, 2026. Students can access the final round list from the official website of JoSAA. Students can check out JoSAA Round 5 category-wise opening and closing ranks for IIT Madras to determine their admission chances.
Engineering candidates can check JoSAA Round 5 category-wise opening and closing rank for admission to IIT Madras. The Round 5 cutoff is a final list for seat allocation. After this round allocation, candidates can expect a spot round to fill the vacant engineering seats across the IITs, NITs and other engineering colleges. Candidates who have received seat allotment during JoSAA round 5 can check opening and closing ranks for admission to top engineering programs at IIT Madras. The fee payment process to lock the engineering seat is underway. Candidates can utilize the ranks shared here to match with their ranks.
JoSAA Round 5 IIT Madras 2026: Open Category Opening and Closing Rank
To check for the open category allocation at IIT Madras engineering seats, candidates can refer to the table shared below. It highlights the opening and closing ranks for admission to the All India seat quota. Candidates can refer to the table shared below.
|
Academic Program Name
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
74
|
151
|
Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
91
|
226
|
Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
231
|
749
|
Computational Engineering and Mechanics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
769
|
1314
|
Engineering Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
855
|
1316
|
BS in Mathematics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)
|
1082
|
1804
|
Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
543
|
2619
|
Engineering Design (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))
|
1977
|
3093
|
Aerospace Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
1093
|
3278
|
Aerospace Engineering (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))
|
3175
|
3389
|
Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)
|
2603
|
3918
|
Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
2863
|
4011
|
Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
3099
|
4162
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
4017
|
5398
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
4450
|
6225
|
Biological Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
4271
|
6440
|
Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
5628
|
8354
|
Biological Science (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)
|
6602
|
12204
JoSAA Round 5 IIT Madras 2026: EWS Category Opening and Closing Rank
EWS (Economically Weaker Section) candidates waiting for Round 5 seat confirmation can check the table shared below. It showcases Computer Science Engineering as the most competitive branch offering admission at 22 to 31 ranks.
|
Academic Program Name
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
22
|
31
|
Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
37
|
65
|
Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
123
|
164
|
Computational Engineering and Mechanics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
273
|
319
|
BS in Mathematics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)
|
309
|
360
|
Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
327
|
496
|
Engineering Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
345
|
594
|
Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
649
|
829
|
Aerospace Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
630
|
835
|
Aerospace Engineering (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))
|
859
|
859
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
793
|
1015
|
Engineering Design (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))
|
760
|
1087
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
839
|
1121
|
Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
1009
|
1189
|
Biological Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
1281
|
1355
|
Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)
|
1376
|
1376
|
Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
1287
|
1446
|
Biological Science (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)
|
1707
|
2010
JoSAA Round 5 IIT Madras 2026: Open Category Opening and Closing Rank
For admission to IIT Madras, candidates belonging to OBC-NCL (other backward class-non-creamy layer) have to rank between 35 and 499 for admission to different engineering branches. Check the table for a detailed list of opening and closing ranks for top engineering branches.
|
Academic Program Name
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
35
|
96
|
Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
100
|
161
|
Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
144
|
377
|
Computational Engineering and Mechanics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
288
|
645
|
Engineering Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
486
|
756
|
BS in Mathematics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)
|
893
|
1211
|
Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
673
|
1218
|
Engineering Design (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))
|
746
|
1322
|
Aerospace Engineering (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))
|
1032
|
1456
|
Aerospace Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
816
|
1868
|
Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
1353
|
1944
|
Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
1154
|
2096
|
Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)
|
2100
|
2327
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
2245
|
2499
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
2094
|
2644
|
Biological Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
2032
|
3111
|
Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
2226
|
3215
|
Biological Science (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)
|
4328
|
4969
JoSAA Round 5 IIT Madras 2026: SC Category Opening and Closing Rank
JoSAA Round 5 offers strict opening and closing ranks for SC (Scheduled Caste) category candidates. For admission to the CSE (Computer Science Engineering) branch, candidates have to rank between 12 and 61. Check for other program opening and closing ranks shared below.
|
Academic Program Name
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
12
|
61
|
Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
32
|
163
|
Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
122
|
259
|
Computational Engineering and Mechanics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
266
|
552
|
Engineering Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
333
|
705
|
Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
279
|
771
|
Aerospace Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
544
|
1034
|
Aerospace Engineering (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))
|
1129
|
1129
|
Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
479
|
1269
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
647
|
1351
|
BS in Mathematics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)
|
1023
|
1397
|
Engineering Design (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))
|
358
|
1421
|
Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
1092
|
1445
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
1074
|
1455
|
Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)
|
1821
|
1821
|
Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
1458
|
2034
|
Biological Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
469
|
2141
|
Biological Science (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)
|
1721
|
2665
JoSAA Round 5 IIT Madras 2026: ST Category Opening and Closing Rank
ST (Scheduled Tribe) candidates get a lenient opening rank for admission to CSE. The seat allocation began at rank 17 and ended at 27, offering rather less of a gap. While for admission to bachelor’s program in Physics or Biology, candidates who have secured ranks between 1032 and 1392 have secured seats at IIT Madras.
|
Academic Program Name
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
17
|
27
|
Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
10
|
60
|
Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
36
|
128
|
Computational Engineering and Mechanics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
265
|
354
|
Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
141
|
444
|
Aerospace Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
386
|
481
|
Aerospace Engineering (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))
|
507
|
507
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
382
|
559
|
Engineering Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
678
|
685
|
Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
512
|
688
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
673
|
754
|
Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
707
|
898
|
Engineering Design (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))
|
765
|
948
|
BS in Mathematics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)
|
954
|
954
|
Biological Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
914
|
1010
|
Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
784
|
1066
|
Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)
|
1032
|
1173
|
Biological Science (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)
|
1137
|
1392
Based on the tables shared above, it clearly shows that admission to Computer Science Engineering branch is highly competitive for all categories. There are major gaps in other branches. For example, seat allocation for Mechanical Engineering (open category) candidates began at 543 and ended at 2619 closing rank. This shows comparatively less competition as compared to CSE. Candidates are advised to check for Round 4 and Round 5 closing ranks to understand the gaps. Use the data shared here as a reference for seat confirmation. Many programs offers limited seats at IIT Madras, so it is essential to keep a track of the seats available to ensure for admission to your preferred branch.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.