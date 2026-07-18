IIT Bombay vs IIT Delhi: JoSAA Round 5 Cutoff 2026 for Computer Science Engineering CSE
JoSAA Round 5 cutoff for IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi has been released. Compare the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) Opening and Closing Ranks to understand which institute has higher competition and estimate your admission chances.
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the JoSAA Round 5 2026 cutoff and seat allotment result on July 16, 2026. Candidates seeking admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) can check the JoSAA Round 5 JEE Advanced Opening and Closing Ranks of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.
In this article we have compared the Round 5 Opening and Closing Ranks for IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi to help candidates understand which institute has the most competitive ranks. By analysing these ranks, candidates get a clear idea about the rank required for admission and whether IIT Bombay or IIT Delhi is a perfect fit for their rank.
As Round 5 is the last and final round of JoSAA counselling, therefore candidates who selected Float and Slide in the previous rounds must finalise their seats in this or exit from the counselling process.
IIT Bombay 2026: Round 5 CSE Opening and Closing Ranks
The following table shows the IIT Bombay CSE Round 5 Opening and Closing Ranks for Gender-Neutral seats under the All India (AI) Quota. Given below are Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):
- Open: 1-67
- EWS: 6-20
- OBC-NCL: 12-62
- SC- 1-39
- ST: 1-16
|
Institute
|
Academic Program Name
|
Seat Type
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OPEN
|
1
|
67
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OPEN (PwD)
|
1
|
6
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
EWS
|
6
|
20
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
EWS (PwD)
|
2
|
2
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OBC-NCL
|
12
|
62
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OBC-NCL (PwD)
|
5
|
7
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
SC
|
1
|
39
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
SC (PwD)
|
3
|
3
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
ST
|
1
|
16
IIT Delhi 2026: Round 5 CSE Opening and Closing Ranks
Given below is the IIT Delhi CSE Round 5 Opening and Closing for Gender-Neutral seats under the All India (AI) Quota. The Open category cutoff records an opening rank of 35 and a closing rank of 128. Whereas, the opening and closing ranks for the Open (PWD) category range from 8 to 9.
|
Institute
|
Academic Program Name
|
Seat Type
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OPEN
|
35
|
128
|
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OPEN (PwD)
|
8
|
9
|
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
EWS
|
24
|
35
|
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
EWS (PwD)
|
4
|
4
|
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OBC-NCL
|
53
|
108
|
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OBC-NCL (PwD)
|
6
|
6
|
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
SC
|
30
|
62
|
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
ST
|
13
|
28
Among both the IITs, IIT Bombay records the more competitive Opening and Closing Ranks for its Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) branch. The Opening and Closing Ranks for IIT Bombay CSE range from 1 to 67 for the Open category candidates, whereas IIT Delhi CSE records an OR-CR of 35 and 128, respectively, for the same category.
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.