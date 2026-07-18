IIT Bombay vs IIT Delhi: JoSAA Round 5 Cutoff 2026 for Computer Science Engineering CSE

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the JoSAA Round 5 2026 cutoff and seat allotment result on July 16, 2026. Candidates seeking admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) can check the JoSAA Round 5 JEE Advanced Opening and Closing Ranks of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.

In this article we have compared the Round 5 Opening and Closing Ranks for IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi to help candidates understand which institute has the most competitive ranks. By analysing these ranks, candidates get a clear idea about the rank required for admission and whether IIT Bombay or IIT Delhi is a perfect fit for their rank.

As Round 5 is the last and final round of JoSAA counselling, therefore candidates who selected Float and Slide in the previous rounds must finalise their seats in this or exit from the counselling process.