HBSE Haryana Board Class 12 English Core Model Paper 2026: Download FREE PDF

BSEH Haryana Board Class 12th English Core Model Paper 2026: - The HBSE (Haryana Board of School Education) Class 12 English Core Model Paper 2026 is an official sample question paper released by the board to help students prepare effectively for their senior secondary board exams. Model papers give students a clear idea about the exam pattern, types of questions, marks distribution, and the latest syllabus format that will be followed in the 2026 board exams. By solving these model papers, students can improve their time management skills, understand marking schemes, and identify important topics that are likely to appear in the final examination. The PDF of the English Core model paper 2025–26 is available for free download, making it a valuable preparation resource for all Class 12 HBSE students. .
BSEH Haryana Board Class 12th English Core Model Paper 2026 – Overview Table
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board Name
|
Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH/HBSE)
|
Class
|
Class 12
|
Subject
|
English Core
|
Academic Year
|
2025–2026
|
Exam Type
|
Board Examination
|
Model Paper Format
|
MCQs, Short Answers, Long Answers
|
Total Marks
|
80 (Theory) + 20 (Practical)
|
Time Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Syllabus Coverage
|
Based on updated HBSE Class 12 English Core syllabus
|
Purpose of Model Paper
|
Understanding exam pattern, improving speed & accuracy
|
Availability
|
PDF format (official & practice sets)
|
Difficulty Level
|
Moderate to High
HBSE Class 12 English Core Sample Paper PDF Download
Students preparing for the Haryana Board Class 12 Exam 2025 -26 can use the sample paper given below for practice. With this sample paper, students can prepare effectively for the exam preparation.
HBSE Class 12 English Core Model Paper 2026
HBSE Class 12 English Core Marking Scheme
The HBSE Class 12 English Core Marking Scheme 2025-26 helps students understand how marks are distributed across theory and practical exams. It provides clarity on question-wise weightage, chapter-wise marks, and answer presentation guidelines. Knowing the marking scheme enables students to plan their preparation effectively and score higher in the board exam.
HBSE Syllabus Class 12 2025-26 English Core
The HBSE Class 12 English Core Syllabus 2025-26 outlines all the essential chapters, practical work, and assessment patterns prescribed by the Haryana Board. Understanding the updated syllabus helps students focus on important topics and prepare strategically for the board exam.
How to Download HBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2025-26?
-
Go to the official website: bseh.org.in — the HBSE official site.
-
On the homepage look for a link or section labelled something like “Model Papers / Sample Papers”, “Question Paper Design & Syllabus”, or “Old Question Paper / Sample Paper”.
-
Click on the link for Class 12 / Senior Secondary / Sr. Secondary sample or model papers. For example, a PDF is listed for “Class : 12th (Sr. Secondary) Code No. 1201 Series : HB/Sample paper-2024-2025”.
-
From the list of subjects, select the subject you want (e.g., English Core, English Core, English Core).
-
Download the PDF file for the sample paper. If available, also download the marking scheme / step-wise answers.
-
Save/print it for offline practice.
How to Prepare for HBSE Class 12th Board Exam
Preparing for the HBSE (Haryana Board of School Education) exam becomes easy and stress-free if you follow a clear strategy. Here is a simple, step-by-step preparation guide suitable for Class 10 & Class 12 students:
📘 1. Understand the HBSE Syllabus & Exam Pattern
-
Download the latest HBSE syllabus for your class and subjects.
-
Know:
-
Chapter-wise weightage
-
Types of questions (MCQs, short, long, case-based)
-
Focus more on high-weightage chapters.
👉Tip: Keep the syllabus printed and tick topics as you complete them.
🗓️ 2. Make a Realistic Study Timetable
-
Divide your time subject-wise.
Study 2–3 subjects daily instead of one full subject
-
Include:Revision time
-
Practice questions
-
Short breaks
Example:
-
Morning: Theory subject (English/Hindi)
-
Afternoon: Numerical subject (Maths/Accounts)
-
Evening: Revision + Writing practice\
📚 3. Study from HBSE Prescribed Books First
-
HBSE mostly asks questions directly from textbooks.
-
Read:
-
Definitions
-
Examples
-
Exercise questions
-
Do not ignore back questions and in-text questions.
📝 4. Solve HBSE Previous Year Question Papers
-
Practice last 5–10 years’ question papers.
-
Helps to:
-
Understand exam pattern
-
Identify repeated questions
-
Improve time management
👉 Best practice: Solve papers in exam-like conditions.
🧠 5. Focus on Writing Practice (Very Important)
-
HBSE answers need:
-
Proper headings
-
Neat presentation
-
Stepwise answers
-
Practice:
-
Long answers
-
Letter & notice writing (for language subjects)
-
Numerical steps (for Maths/Science)
🔁 6. Revise Regularly
-
Daily: Revise what you studied that day
-
Weekly: Revise completed chapters
-
Last month: Only revision + mock tests
-
Use: Short notes
-
Mind maps
-
Formula sheets
🎯 7. Attempt Mock Tests & Model Papers
-
Solve HBSE model papers and sample papers.
-
Check:
-
Speed
-
Accuracy
-
Weak areas
Work on mistakes immediately.
🧘 8. Take Care of Health & Stay Positive
-
Sleep at least 7–8 hours.
-
Eat light and healthy food.
-
Avoid last-minute panic.
-
Believe in your preparation 💪
⭐ Last 10-Day Strategy
-
Revise important chapters only
-
Practice formulas, definitions & diagrams
-
Avoid new topics
-
Stay calm and confident
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation