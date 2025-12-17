DFCCIL Answer Key 2025
HBSE Haryana Board Class 12 English Core Model Paper 2026: Download FREE PDF

By Simran Akhouri
Dec 17, 2025, 12:05 IST

 Class 12 English Core Model Paper Haryana Board 2026: Maximize your results in the HBSE Class 12 English Core Board Exam 2026 by utilizing the official HBSE Haryana Board Class 12 English Core Model Paper 2026. This model paper is based on the current HBSE syllabus and exam pattern, providing clarity on essential topics, the structure of questions, and the marking scheme. Download the FREE PDF of the HBSE Class 12 English Core Model Paper 2026 now. In addition, find crucial exam tips and strategies to achieve high scores across all subjects.

BSEH Haryana Board Class 12th English Core Model Paper 2026: - The HBSE (Haryana Board of School Education) Class 12 English Core Model Paper 2026 is an official sample question paper released by the board to help students prepare effectively for their senior secondary board exams. Model papers give students a clear idea about the exam pattern, types of questions, marks distribution, and the latest syllabus format that will be followed in the 2026 board exams. By solving these model papers, students can improve their time management skills, understand marking schemes, and identify important topics that are likely to appear in the final examination. The PDF of the English Core model paper 2025–26 is available for free download, making it a valuable preparation resource for all Class 12 HBSE students. .

BSEH Haryana Board Class 12th English Core Model Paper 2026 – Overview Table

Particulars

Details

Board Name

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH/HBSE)

Class

Class 12

Subject

English Core

Academic Year

2025–2026

Exam Type

Board Examination

Model Paper Format

MCQs, Short Answers, Long Answers

Total Marks

80 (Theory) + 20 (Practical)

Time Duration

3 Hours

Syllabus Coverage

Based on updated HBSE Class 12 English Core syllabus

Purpose of Model Paper

Understanding exam pattern, improving speed & accuracy

Availability

PDF format (official & practice sets)

Difficulty Level

Moderate to High

HBSE Class 12 English Core Sample Paper PDF Download

Students preparing for the Haryana Board Class 12 Exam 2025 -26 can use the sample paper given below for practice. With this sample paper, students can prepare effectively for the exam preparation.

HBSE Class 12 English Core Model Paper 2026

HBSE Class 12 English Core  Marking Scheme

The HBSE Class 12 English Core Marking Scheme 2025-26 helps students understand how marks are distributed across theory and practical exams. It provides clarity on question-wise weightage, chapter-wise marks, and answer presentation guidelines. Knowing the marking scheme enables students to plan their preparation effectively and score higher in the board exam.

HBSE Class 12 English Core Marking Scheme PDF Download

HBSE Syllabus Class 12 2025-26 English Core

The HBSE Class 12 English Core Syllabus 2025-26 outlines all the essential chapters, practical work, and assessment patterns prescribed by the Haryana Board. Understanding the updated syllabus helps students focus on important topics and prepare strategically for the board exam.

HBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26 PDF Download

How to Download HBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2025-26?

  1. Go to the official website: bseh.org.in — the HBSE official site.

  2. On the homepage look for a link or section labelled something like “Model Papers / Sample Papers”, “Question Paper Design & Syllabus”, or “Old Question Paper / Sample Paper”. 

  3. Click on the link for Class 12 / Senior Secondary / Sr. Secondary sample or model papers. For example, a PDF is listed for “Class : 12th (Sr. Secondary) Code No. 1201 Series : HB/Sample paper-2024-2025”. 

  4. From the list of subjects, select the subject you want (e.g., English Core, English Core, English Core).

  5. Download the PDF file for the sample paper. If available, also download the marking scheme / step-wise answers.

  6. Save/print it for offline practice.

How to Prepare for HBSE Class 12th Board Exam

Untitled design

Preparing for the HBSE (Haryana Board of School Education) exam becomes easy and stress-free if you follow a clear strategy. Here is a simple, step-by-step preparation guide suitable for Class 10 & Class 12 students:

📘 1. Understand the HBSE Syllabus & Exam Pattern

  • Download the latest HBSE syllabus for your class and subjects.

  • Know:

    • Chapter-wise weightage

    • Types of questions (MCQs, short, long, case-based)

  • Focus more on high-weightage chapters.

👉Tip: Keep the syllabus printed and tick topics as you complete them.

🗓️ 2. Make a Realistic Study Timetable

  • Divide your time subject-wise.
    Study 2–3 subjects daily instead of one full subject

  • Include:Revision time

    • Practice questions

    • Short breaks

Example:

  • Morning: Theory subject (English/Hindi)

  • Afternoon: Numerical subject (Maths/Accounts)

  • Evening: Revision + Writing practice\

📚 3. Study from HBSE Prescribed Books First

  • HBSE mostly asks questions directly from textbooks.

  • Read:

    • Definitions

    • Examples

    • Exercise questions

  • Do not ignore back questions and in-text questions.

📝 4. Solve HBSE Previous Year Question Papers

  • Practice last 5–10 years’ question papers.

  • Helps to:

    • Understand exam pattern

    • Identify repeated questions

    • Improve time management

👉 Best practice: Solve papers in exam-like conditions.

🧠 5. Focus on Writing Practice (Very Important)

  • HBSE answers need:

    • Proper headings

    • Neat presentation

    • Stepwise answers

  • Practice:

    • Long answers

    • Letter & notice writing (for language subjects)

    • Numerical steps (for Maths/Science)

🔁 6. Revise Regularly

  • Daily: Revise what you studied that day

  • Weekly: Revise completed chapters

  • Last month: Only revision + mock tests

  • Use: Short notes

  • Mind maps

  • Formula sheets

🎯 7. Attempt Mock Tests & Model Papers

  • Solve HBSE model papers and sample papers.

  • Check:

    • Speed

    • Accuracy

    • Weak areas

Work on mistakes immediately.

🧘 8. Take Care of Health & Stay Positive

  • Sleep at least 7–8 hours.

  • Eat light and healthy food.

  • Avoid last-minute panic.

  • Believe in your preparation 💪

⭐ Last 10-Day Strategy

  • Revise important chapters only

  • Practice formulas, definitions & diagrams

  • Avoid new topics

  • Stay calm and confident

Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

