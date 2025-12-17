UP Board Practical Exam 2026: Intermediate Class 12th Schedule Announced, Check Important Dates

UP Board Practical Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Board Class 12th Intermediate Practical Exam 2026 schedule. Candidates will need to visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in to check the time table for the practical exams, which are scheduled to be held in two phases from January to February 2026.

UP Board Practical Exam 2026 Official Notice

UP Board Practical Exam 2026 Phases

The practical exams will be conducted according to the group districts given below: