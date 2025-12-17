UP Lekhpal Vacancy 2025
UP Board Practical Exam 2026: Intermediate Class 12th Schedule Announced, Check Important Dates

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 17, 2025, 12:07 IST

UPMSP has released the UP Board Class 12th Intermediate Practical Exam 2026 schedule. They are set to be held in two phases from January to February 2026. Candidates can check the timetable on the official website at upmsp.edu.in. Principals must ensure CCTV surveillance and upload video recordings to the Board's website.

Key Points

  • The exams are set to be held in two phases from January to February 2026.
  • Candidates can check the timetable on the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Practical Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Board Class 12th Intermediate Practical Exam 2026 schedule. Candidates will need to visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in to check the time table for the practical exams, which are scheduled to be held in two phases from January to February 2026.

UP Board Practical Exam 2026 Official Notice

UP Board Practical Exam 2026 Phases

The practical exams will be conducted according to the group districts given below:

Phase Dates Districts Covered
Phase 1 January 24 - February 1, 2026 (except January 29 and 30) Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Devipatan and Basti
Phase 2 February 2 - 9, 2026 Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur

UP Board Practical Exam 2026: Additional Information

  • Class 10 Practical Exams will be conducted at the school level via project work. Principals must verify eligibility and ensure all students participate.
  • Principals will upload scores for Class 10 practicals and Class 12 subjects online on the official website at upmsp.edu.in. The window will open on January 10, 2026.
  • Class 12 Pre-Board Practical Exams to be held at the school level in the first week of January 2026.
  • Class 10 and 12 Pre-Board Written Exams to be organised by school principals from the third week of January 2026 to February 9, 2026.
  • January 29 and 30 are declared holidays due to UP TET and other major exams. Secondary schools will be closed on these days.
  • Principals must ensure CCTV surveillance in exam halls for practicals and upload the video recordings to the Board's website.
  • Information regarding the examiners’ appointment and other arrangements can be collected from the regional Board office.

