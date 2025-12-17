OTET 2025 Cut Off: Check Odisha TET Qualifying Marks for OBC SC ST and General Category

OTET Cut Off 2025: The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025 is a state-level qualifying examination which is being conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha). Candidates appearing for Paper 1 (for primary level) and Paper 2 (for upper primary level) must know the OTET cut off marks to understand the minimum qualifying marks required to be declared eligible. This article covers the official category-wise qualifying marks, category-wise qualifying percentage, and how to check the OTET 2025 cut off.
The OTET cut off marks are the minimum qualifying marks that candidates need to obtain in order to qualify the OTET.These marks vary category-wise. Having the knowledge of the cut off helps the candidates in predicting their chances of qualifying.
The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) includes two papers and candidates who are eligible can appear for either or both papers based on the level for which they seek eligibility.
Check the OTET Exam Analysis 2025 Here
OTET Cut Off 2025
The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) administers the OTET exam to candidates who seek to work as teachers in the state's public, government-aided, or private schools. The minimum scores required for a candidate to pass the eligibility exam and earn the OTET certificate are represented by the OTET cut off marks. The candidates who wish to apply for Odisha Teacher Recruitment Tests and other teaching positions require this certificate.
Given that OTET is a qualifying examination, understanding the cut off is crucial for candidates to estimate how much they need to score to become OTET qualified.
OTET Cut Off Marks 2025
Each category has a different minimum qualifying score needed to pass the OTET 2025. To be deemed eligible, candidates must receive at least the following scores out of 150:
|
Category
|
Qualifying Marks (Out of 150)
|
General
|
90
|
OBC/SEBC
|
75
|
SC/ST
|
75
|
PwD
|
75
Candidates will be considered OTET qualified and receive the eligibility certificate required for the Odisha teacher recruitment exams if their scores meet or exceed the previously specified cut off criterion.
OTET 2025 Minimum Qualifying Marks
The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha releases the minimum qualifying marks for OTET 2025 within the official notification. The candidates must check these marks carefully to get an idea about the qualifying marks so that they can align their preparation accordingly.
|
Category
|
Qualifying Percentage
|
General
|
60%
|
OBC/SEBC
|
50%
|
SC/ST
|
50%
|
PwD
|
50%
How to Check OTET Cut Off Marks 2025
Once the Board releases the official OTET 2025 cutoff marks, candidates can check them by following these steps:
-
Go to bseodisha.ac.in, the official BSE Odisha website.
-
Find the OTET Notification 2025 link on the homepage.
-
Click on the link.
-
The screen will show the OTET notification PDF.
-
Save the file after downloading it for later use.
What Happens After You Clear OTET
The candidates who will qualify the OTET exam will be awarded the OTET Certificate which makes them eligible to apply for teacher recruitment in the State of Odisha.
The likelihood of being chosen for teaching positions at the primary and upper primary levels in all of the state's schools is increased by passing the OTET.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation