OTET 2025 Cut Off: Check Odisha TET Qualifying Marks for OBC SC ST and General Category

OTET Cut Off 2025: The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025 is a state-level qualifying examination which is being conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha). Candidates appearing for Paper 1 (for primary level) and Paper 2 (for upper primary level) must know the OTET cut off marks to understand the minimum qualifying marks required to be declared eligible. This article covers the official category-wise qualifying marks, category-wise qualifying percentage, and how to check the OTET 2025 cut off. The OTET cut off marks are the minimum qualifying marks that candidates need to obtain in order to qualify the OTET.These marks vary category-wise. Having the knowledge of the cut off helps the candidates in predicting their chances of qualifying. The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) includes two papers and candidates who are eligible can appear for either or both papers based on the level for which they seek eligibility.

Check the OTET Exam Analysis 2025 Here OTET Cut Off 2025 The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) administers the OTET exam to candidates who seek to work as teachers in the state's public, government-aided, or private schools. The minimum scores required for a candidate to pass the eligibility exam and earn the OTET certificate are represented by the OTET cut off marks. The candidates who wish to apply for Odisha Teacher Recruitment Tests and other teaching positions require this certificate. Given that OTET is a qualifying examination, understanding the cut off is crucial for candidates to estimate how much they need to score to become OTET qualified. OTET Cut Off Marks 2025 Each category has a different minimum qualifying score needed to pass the OTET 2025. To be deemed eligible, candidates must receive at least the following scores out of 150:

Category Qualifying Marks (Out of 150) General 90 OBC/SEBC 75 SC/ST 75 PwD 75 Candidates will be considered OTET qualified and receive the eligibility certificate required for the Odisha teacher recruitment exams if their scores meet or exceed the previously specified cut off criterion. OTET 2025 Minimum Qualifying Marks The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha releases the minimum qualifying marks for OTET 2025 within the official notification. The candidates must check these marks carefully to get an idea about the qualifying marks so that they can align their preparation accordingly. Category Qualifying Percentage General 60% OBC/SEBC 50% SC/ST 50% PwD 50% How to Check OTET Cut Off Marks 2025 Once the Board releases the official OTET 2025 cutoff marks, candidates can check them by following these steps: