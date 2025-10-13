SEBI Grade A Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern: Phase 1 & 2 Syllabus

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has aims to fill up 110 vacancies for SEBI Grade A (Assistant Manager) posts for this year. Candidates keen on becoming SEBI Grade A officers 2025 need to be aware of the latest SEBI Grade A syllabus 2025. To give a brief idea, the SEBI Grade A Officer syllabus consists of Phase 1, Phase 2 and Interview. It is mandatory to qualify each stage to be appointed to the post of SEBI Grade A Officer. Read this post to know all the details on the syllabus for Phase 1, Phase 2 and Interview. 

SEBI Grade A Syllabus 2025

The SEBI Grade A (Assistant Manager) exam is conducted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India to recruit officers in various streams such as General, Legal, Information Technology, Research, and Official Language. The exam is held in three phases – Phase 1 (Prelims), Phase 2 (Mains), and the Interview.

The SEBI Grade A syllabus 2025 outlines the subjects and topics that candidates must prepare to qualify for the post of Assistant Manager in the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The exam is conducted in three stages – Phase 1 (Prelims), Phase 2 (Mains), and Interview. The syllabus covers a wide range of areas such as General Awareness, English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, Finance, Management, Economics, and Securities Market. With a handsome salary for SEBI Grade A Officer, there is a huge competition. Read this post to know all the details on SEBI Grade A syllabus. 

SEBI Grade A Syllabus 2025 Highlights 

The following table gives a brief on the SEBI Grade A exam syllabus 2025. 

SEBI Grade A Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025

Exam Conducting Body

Securities and Exchange Board of India

Exam Name

SEBI Grade A 2025

Mode of Exam

Online

Category

Syllabus

Marking Scheme

1 Mark for each correct answer and ¼ will be deducted for each wrong answer

Total Marks

Phase I- 200 Marks

Phase II- 200 Marks

Negative Marking

1/4 th mark 

Selection Process

Phase-I Online Examination

Phase-II Online Examination

Phase-III Interview Round

Official website

https://www.sebi.gov.in/

SEBI Grade A Exam Pattern 2025 for Phase 1 

SEBI Grade A 2025 exam consists of two papers, each paper carries 100 marks. Paper 1 is held for a duration of 1 hour and is common to all the streams. On the other hand, Paper 2 consists of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), with each section allotted 40 minutes. Candidates must secure an aggregate of at least 40% marks to qualify for the next stage. A negative marking of one-fourth will be applied for every incorrect answer in both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Check the table below for more details. 

SEBI Grade A Phase 1 Exam Pattern 2025

Papers

Streams

Subjects

Maximum Marks

Duration

Paper 1

All Streams

General Awareness (including some questions related to the Financial Sector of easy to moderate difficulty level)

English Language

Quantitative Aptitude 

Test of Reasoning

100

60 minutes

Paper 2

General Stream

Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act and Economics.

100

40 minutes

Legal, Information Technology & Official Language stream

Multiple choice questions on Specialized subjects related to the stream.

100

40 minutes

Research Stream

Multiple-choice questions on subjects of Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance and Commerce

100

40 minutes

SEBI Grade A Phase 1 Syllabus 

SEBI Grade A Phase 1 syllabus subject wise has been given in the table below. 

Subject

Topics

English

Reading & Comprehension: Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Para Jumble, Sentence Rearrangement, Match the Sentences, Fill in the Blanks

Grammar & Usage: Phrase Usage/Replacement, Error Detection, Word Swap, Grammar Rules, One-word Substitution

Vocabulary: Synonyms & Antonyms, Idioms & Phrases

Quantitative Aptitude

Numbers & Algebra: Number System (HCF & LCM), Number Series, Quadratic Equations, Linear Equations, Algebraic Expressions

Arithmetic & Applications: Simplification & Approximation, Percentage, Ratio & Proportion, Average, Problems on Ages, Profit, Loss & Discount, Simple & Compound Interest, Time & Work (including Pipes & Cisterns), Time, Speed & Distance (including Boats & Streams), Mixture & Alligation, Probability

Data & Geometry: Data Interpretation, Mensuration, Geometry, Logical Application of Formulas

Reasoning

Verbal & Analytical: Coding-Decoding, Input-Output, Inequalities, Blood Relations, Syllogism, Critical Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning

Arrangement & Puzzles: Direction & Distance, Order & Ranking, Seating Arrangement, Puzzles, Clocks & Calendars, Logical Sequences, Venn Diagrams

Statements & Conclusions: Statement & Assumption, Statement & Argument, Statement & Conclusion, Statement & Inference, Statement & Course of Action, Cause & Effect

General Awareness

Financial & Regulatory: Financial Awareness, SEBI & Regulatory Affairs, Economic & Banking Updates

Current Affairs: National & International, Annual Surveys & Budget, Awards, Important Days, Sports, Science & Technology Updates, Government Schemes

Static GK: Books & Authors, Countries & Capitals, International & National Organizations, Wildlife Sanctuaries, Rivers, Monument

SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Exam Pattern 2025 

SEBI Grade A Phase 2 exam consists of paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 is common to all the candidates while Paper 2 needs to be attempted as per the stream of the candidate. Further, Paper 1 is descriptive in nature while Paper 2 is objective. More details are shared in the table below. 

SEBI Grade A Exam Pattern 2025- Phase 2

Papers

Streams

Subjects

Maximum Marks

Duration

Paper 1

All Streams

English (Descriptive Test) to test the drafting skills

100

60 minutes

Paper 2

General Stream

Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act and Economics.

100

40 minutes

Legal & Official Language stream

Multiple choice questions on Specialized subject related to stream

100

40 minutes

Research Stream

Multiple choice questions on subjects Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance and Commerce.

100

40 minutes

Information Technology

Coding Test (Languages: C++/JAVA/Python)

100

180 minutes

SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Syllabus 2025 

Paper 1 – English Skills (Descriptive)

The English Paper in SEBI Grade A Phase 2 tests candidates’ writing skills, including comprehension, expression, and clarity of thought. The key areas are:

  • Precis Writing
  • Essay Writing
  • Comprehension

Paper 2 – Professional Knowledge

Paper 2 is common for Phase 1 and Phase 2, consisting of six sections. All sections are equally important.

Section

Topics

Commerce & Accountancy

• Accounting as a financial information system

• Accounting Standards (Depreciation, Inventories, Revenue Recognition, Fixed Assets, Foreign Exchange Transactions, Investments)

• Cash Flow Statement & Fund Flow Statement

• Financial Statement Analysis & Ratio Analysis

• Accounting for Share Capital Transactions (Bonus Shares, Right Shares, Employee Stock Options, Buy-Back of Securities)

• Preparation & Presentation of Company Final Accounts

Management

• Nature and Scope of Management

• Management Processes: Planning, Organization, Staffing, Directing, Controlling

• Role of a Manager in an Organization

• Leadership: Tasks, Styles, Theories, Successful vs. Effective Leader

• Human Resource Development (HRD) – Concept & Goals

• Motivation, Morale & Incentives: Theories of Motivation, Factors Affecting Morale, Role of Incentives

• Communication: Steps, Channels, Oral vs. Written, Verbal vs. Non-Verbal, Upward/Downward/Lateral Communication, Barriers, Role of IT

Finance

• Financial System: Role & Functions of Regulatory Bodies

• Financial Markets: Primary & Secondary Markets (Forex, Money, Bond, Equity), Functions, Instruments, Recent Developments

• Basics of Derivatives: Forward, Futures, Swap

• Financial Inclusion & Use of Technology

• Alternate Sources of Finance, Public-Private Partnership

• Direct & Indirect Taxes, Non-Tax Revenue, GST, Finance Commission, Fiscal Policy, FRBM Act

• Inflation: Definition, Trends, Estimates, WPI & CPI Components

Costing

• Overview of Cost & Management Accounting

• Objectives & Scope of Costing

• Methods: Single Output/Unit, Job, Batch, Contract, Process/Operation, Service Sectors

• Cost Control & Analysis, Standard Costing, Marginal Costing

• Budget & Budgetary Control

• Lean System & Innovation: Just-in-Time (JIT), Kaizen Costing, 5 Ss, Total Productive Maintenance (TPM), Cellular Manufacturing/One-Piece Flow, Six Sigma, Business Process Re-engineering (BPR)

Companies Act

• Companies Act, 2013 – Specific Reference to: Chapter III, IV, VIII, X, XI, XII, XXVII

Economics

• Demand & Supply, Market Structures

• National Income: Concepts & Measurement

• Classical & Keynesian Approach: Determination of Output & Employment

• Consumption Function, Investment Function, Multiplier & Accelerator

• Demand & Supply of Money

• IS-LM Model, Inflation & Phillips Curve

• Business Cycles, Balance of Payments, Foreign Exchange Markets

• Monetary & Fiscal Policy

• Non-Banking Financial Institutions

SEBI Grade A Interview: Phase 3 

The candidates who qualify SEBI Grade A Phase 1 and 2 exams will be called to appear for the interview. The interview is for 100 marks and is qualifying in nature. The interview shall be for 100 marks.

