SEBI Grade A Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern: Phase 1 & 2 Syllabus

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has aims to fill up 110 vacancies for SEBI Grade A (Assistant Manager) posts for this year. Candidates keen on becoming SEBI Grade A officers 2025 need to be aware of the latest SEBI Grade A syllabus 2025. To give a brief idea, the SEBI Grade A Officer syllabus consists of Phase 1, Phase 2 and Interview. It is mandatory to qualify each stage to be appointed to the post of SEBI Grade A Officer. Read this post to know all the details on the syllabus for Phase 1, Phase 2 and Interview.
SEBI Grade A Syllabus 2025
The SEBI Grade A syllabus 2025 outlines the subjects and topics that candidates must prepare to qualify for the post of Assistant Manager in the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The exam is conducted in three stages – Phase 1 (Prelims), Phase 2 (Mains), and Interview. The syllabus covers a wide range of areas such as General Awareness, English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, Finance, Management, Economics, and Securities Market. With a handsome salary for SEBI Grade A Officer, there is a huge competition. Read this post to know all the details on SEBI Grade A syllabus.
SEBI Grade A Syllabus 2025 Highlights
The following table gives a brief on the SEBI Grade A exam syllabus 2025.
|
SEBI Grade A Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Securities and Exchange Board of India
|
Exam Name
|
SEBI Grade A 2025
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Category
|
Syllabus
|
Marking Scheme
|
1 Mark for each correct answer and ¼ will be deducted for each wrong answer
|
Total Marks
|
Phase I- 200 Marks
Phase II- 200 Marks
|
Negative Marking
|
1/4 th mark
|
Selection Process
|
Phase-I Online Examination
Phase-II Online Examination
Phase-III Interview Round
|
Official website
|
https://www.sebi.gov.in/
SEBI Grade A Exam Pattern 2025 for Phase 1
SEBI Grade A 2025 exam consists of two papers, each paper carries 100 marks. Paper 1 is held for a duration of 1 hour and is common to all the streams. On the other hand, Paper 2 consists of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), with each section allotted 40 minutes. Candidates must secure an aggregate of at least 40% marks to qualify for the next stage. A negative marking of one-fourth will be applied for every incorrect answer in both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Check the table below for more details.
|
SEBI Grade A Phase 1 Exam Pattern 2025
|
Papers
|
Streams
|
Subjects
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Paper 1
|
All Streams
|
General Awareness (including some questions related to the Financial Sector of easy to moderate difficulty level)
English Language
Quantitative Aptitude
Test of Reasoning
|
100
|
60 minutes
|
Paper 2
|
General Stream
|
Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act and Economics.
|
100
|
40 minutes
|
Legal, Information Technology & Official Language stream
|
Multiple choice questions on Specialized subjects related to the stream.
|
100
|
40 minutes
|
Research Stream
|
Multiple-choice questions on subjects of Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance and Commerce
|
100
|
40 minutes
SEBI Grade A Phase 1 Syllabus
SEBI Grade A Phase 1 syllabus subject wise has been given in the table below.
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
English
|
Reading & Comprehension: Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Para Jumble, Sentence Rearrangement, Match the Sentences, Fill in the Blanks
Grammar & Usage: Phrase Usage/Replacement, Error Detection, Word Swap, Grammar Rules, One-word Substitution
Vocabulary: Synonyms & Antonyms, Idioms & Phrases
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Numbers & Algebra: Number System (HCF & LCM), Number Series, Quadratic Equations, Linear Equations, Algebraic Expressions
Arithmetic & Applications: Simplification & Approximation, Percentage, Ratio & Proportion, Average, Problems on Ages, Profit, Loss & Discount, Simple & Compound Interest, Time & Work (including Pipes & Cisterns), Time, Speed & Distance (including Boats & Streams), Mixture & Alligation, Probability
Data & Geometry: Data Interpretation, Mensuration, Geometry, Logical Application of Formulas
|
Reasoning
|
Verbal & Analytical: Coding-Decoding, Input-Output, Inequalities, Blood Relations, Syllogism, Critical Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning
Arrangement & Puzzles: Direction & Distance, Order & Ranking, Seating Arrangement, Puzzles, Clocks & Calendars, Logical Sequences, Venn Diagrams
Statements & Conclusions: Statement & Assumption, Statement & Argument, Statement & Conclusion, Statement & Inference, Statement & Course of Action, Cause & Effect
|
General Awareness
|
Financial & Regulatory: Financial Awareness, SEBI & Regulatory Affairs, Economic & Banking Updates
Current Affairs: National & International, Annual Surveys & Budget, Awards, Important Days, Sports, Science & Technology Updates, Government Schemes
Static GK: Books & Authors, Countries & Capitals, International & National Organizations, Wildlife Sanctuaries, Rivers, Monument
SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Exam Pattern 2025
SEBI Grade A Phase 2 exam consists of paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 is common to all the candidates while Paper 2 needs to be attempted as per the stream of the candidate. Further, Paper 1 is descriptive in nature while Paper 2 is objective. More details are shared in the table below.
|
SEBI Grade A Exam Pattern 2025- Phase 2
|
Papers
|
Streams
|
Subjects
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Paper 1
|
All Streams
|
English (Descriptive Test) to test the drafting skills
|
100
|
60 minutes
|
Paper 2
|
General Stream
|
Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act and Economics.
|
100
|
40 minutes
|
Legal & Official Language stream
|
Multiple choice questions on Specialized subject related to stream
|
100
|
40 minutes
|
Research Stream
|
Multiple choice questions on subjects Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance and Commerce.
|
100
|
40 minutes
|
Information Technology
|
Coding Test (Languages: C++/JAVA/Python)
|
100
|
180 minutes
SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Syllabus 2025
Paper 1 – English Skills (Descriptive)
The English Paper in SEBI Grade A Phase 2 tests candidates’ writing skills, including comprehension, expression, and clarity of thought. The key areas are:
- Precis Writing
- Essay Writing
- Comprehension
Paper 2 – Professional Knowledge
Paper 2 is common for Phase 1 and Phase 2, consisting of six sections. All sections are equally important.
|
Section
|
Topics
|
Commerce & Accountancy
|
• Accounting as a financial information system
• Accounting Standards (Depreciation, Inventories, Revenue Recognition, Fixed Assets, Foreign Exchange Transactions, Investments)
• Cash Flow Statement & Fund Flow Statement
• Financial Statement Analysis & Ratio Analysis
• Accounting for Share Capital Transactions (Bonus Shares, Right Shares, Employee Stock Options, Buy-Back of Securities)
• Preparation & Presentation of Company Final Accounts
|
Management
|
• Nature and Scope of Management
• Management Processes: Planning, Organization, Staffing, Directing, Controlling
• Role of a Manager in an Organization
• Leadership: Tasks, Styles, Theories, Successful vs. Effective Leader
• Human Resource Development (HRD) – Concept & Goals
• Motivation, Morale & Incentives: Theories of Motivation, Factors Affecting Morale, Role of Incentives
• Communication: Steps, Channels, Oral vs. Written, Verbal vs. Non-Verbal, Upward/Downward/Lateral Communication, Barriers, Role of IT
|
Finance
|
• Financial System: Role & Functions of Regulatory Bodies
• Financial Markets: Primary & Secondary Markets (Forex, Money, Bond, Equity), Functions, Instruments, Recent Developments
• Basics of Derivatives: Forward, Futures, Swap
• Financial Inclusion & Use of Technology
• Alternate Sources of Finance, Public-Private Partnership
• Direct & Indirect Taxes, Non-Tax Revenue, GST, Finance Commission, Fiscal Policy, FRBM Act
• Inflation: Definition, Trends, Estimates, WPI & CPI Components
|
Costing
|
• Overview of Cost & Management Accounting
• Objectives & Scope of Costing
• Methods: Single Output/Unit, Job, Batch, Contract, Process/Operation, Service Sectors
• Cost Control & Analysis, Standard Costing, Marginal Costing
• Budget & Budgetary Control
• Lean System & Innovation: Just-in-Time (JIT), Kaizen Costing, 5 Ss, Total Productive Maintenance (TPM), Cellular Manufacturing/One-Piece Flow, Six Sigma, Business Process Re-engineering (BPR)
|
Companies Act
|
• Companies Act, 2013 – Specific Reference to: Chapter III, IV, VIII, X, XI, XII, XXVII
|
Economics
|
• Demand & Supply, Market Structures
• National Income: Concepts & Measurement
• Classical & Keynesian Approach: Determination of Output & Employment
• Consumption Function, Investment Function, Multiplier & Accelerator
• Demand & Supply of Money
• IS-LM Model, Inflation & Phillips Curve
• Business Cycles, Balance of Payments, Foreign Exchange Markets
• Monetary & Fiscal Policy
• Non-Banking Financial Institutions
SEBI Grade A Interview: Phase 3
The candidates who qualify SEBI Grade A Phase 1 and 2 exams will be called to appear for the interview. The interview is for 100 marks and is qualifying in nature. The interview shall be for 100 marks.