SEBI Grade A Salary 2025: In Hand Pay Scale, Structure, Job Profile, Career Growth, Perks and Allowances

SEBI Grade A salary 2025 is one of the highest paid banking professions in India. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) offers an attractive salary package, numerous allowances, and extensive benefits, making it a dream job for candidates aspiring to work in the regulatory and financial domain.As per the latest SEBI notification, the basic pay for a Grade A Officer starts at Rs. 62,500 per month under the pay scale of Rs. 62,500 – 3600 (4) – 76,900 – 4050 (7) – 1,05,250 – EB – 4050 (4) – 1,21,450 – 4650 (1) – 1,26,100, covering 17 years of service. Along with the basic pay, officers receive several allowances such as Dearness Allowance (DA), Special Allowance, Grade Allowance, Family Allowance, Local Allowance, and Learning Allowance, among others. In this post we have shared the complete details regarding the SEBI Grade A Officer salary structure, in hand pay scale, scope of promotion, tec. Read on to know all the details.
SEBI Grade A Salary 2025
SEBI is a statutory body that works to protect the interest of the Indian securities market with its head office located in Mumbai. SEBI Grade A Officer salary is highly lucrative for those aspiring to join as SEBI Assistant Manager. The SEBI Grade A pay scale is in the range of Rs. 62500 - 3600 (4) - 76900 - 4050 (7) - 105250 - EB - 4050 (4) - 121450 - 4650 (1) - 126100 [17 years]. The salary of a SEBI Grade A officer not only comes with just salary, bu t also various other perks and allowances.
As a SEBI Grade A Officer, one plays a crucial role in maintaining transparency, integrity, and stability in India’s financial markets while enjoying a challenging, research-oriented, and policy-driven career. Overall, the SEBI Grade A salary structure in 2025 not only reflects financial stability but also ensures long-term career satisfaction, professional growth, and work-life balance—making it one of the most rewarding government jobs in India
In this post, we have shared the details of the SEBI Grade A salary as per the latest notification. Know what is the in hand salary structure, salary slip, career growth and promotion scope, etc.
SEBI Grade A Officer Salary Structure
The following table gives a brief of the SEBI Grade A Officer. Know the details regarding the basic pay, DA, HRA and various components included in the salary slip. .
|
SEBI Grade A Salary Structure 2025
|
Components
|
Salary Structure
|
Basic Pay
|
Rs. 62,500 /-
|
In–hand Salary
|
Basic Pay + Allowances - deductions = In-hand salary
|
Pay scale
|
Rs. 62500 - 3600 (4) - 76900 - 4050 (7) - 105250 - EB - 4050 (4) - 121450 - 4650 (1) - 126100 [17 years]
|
Special Allowance
|
16.4% of basic pay (minimum- Rs. 11,000 /-)
|
Dearness Allowance
|
30.38% of the basic pay
|
Special Pay
|
Rs. 3300 /- (after completion of 1 year)
|
Family Allowance
|
Rs.2850 /-
|
Learning Allowance
|
Rs. 2500 /-
|
Local Allowance
|
Rs. 3450 /-
|
PFA
|
Rs. 3850 /-
|
Grade Allowance
|
14% of basic pay (minimum- Rs. 10,400 /-)
|
City Compensatory Allowance
|
5% of basic pay (maximum- Rs.2500 /-)
|
Special Compensatory Allowance
|
Rs. 500 - Rs. 625 (per month)
What is the Monthly in Hand Salary for SEBI Grade A Officer?
The gross monthly salary (including SEBI’s contribution to NPS, Grade Allowance, Special and Dearness Allowances, and other benefits), the SEBI Grade A monthly salary is approximately:
- Rs. 1,84,000 per month (without accommodation)
- Rs. 1,43,000 per month (with accommodation)
Probation Period for SEBI Grade A Officer
All the candidates who are shortlisted to be appointed as SEBI Grade A Officer have to undergo a probation period of two years. During this time, their performance and conduct will be assessed before confirmation in service.
SEBI Grade A Salary 2025: Perks and Allowances
Apart from the salary, a SEBI Grade A Officer is also eligible to avail the following specified perks and allowances.
- Leave Fare Concession (LFC)
- Medical and Eye Refraction Expenses
- Education and Knowledge Updation Allowances
- Family and Local Allowances
- Conveyance and House Cleaning Allowances
- Subsidized Lunch Facility
- Staff Furnishing and Computer Purchase Schemes
- Other admissible benefits as per SEBI norms
SEBI Grade A Officer Job Posting
All the candidates appointed as SEBI Grade A officers are given residential accommodation subject to availability. The incumbent may be posted and transferred to any location in India where SEBI has its Offices. The recruited officers may be posted to any department of SEBI, irrespective of stream.
SEBI Grade A Officer Job Profile (Assistant Manager)
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) recruits Grade A Officers—also known as Assistant Manager manage and regulate India’s securities market. Their role is a mix of regulatory, supervisory, analytical, and administrative responsibilities depending on the department and stream they are assigned to.
1. Regulatory & Supervisory Functions
- Ensuring that stock exchanges, brokers, and other intermediaries comply with SEBI’s rules and guidelines.
- Monitoring corporate disclosures, financial statements, and filings to ensure transparency and investor protection.
- Investigating cases of fraud, insider trading, or market manipulation
2. Policy & Research Work
- Assisting in drafting and implementing new regulations and financial policies.
- Conducting research and analysis on market trends, investment patterns, and economic developments.
- Preparing reports and policy recommendations to improve the functioning of the securities market.
3. Departmental Responsibilities (Stream-wise Examples)
|
Stream
|
Key Responsibilities
|
General
|
Handling legal, financial, and administrative tasks; overseeing investor protection measures.
|
Legal
|
Dealing with cases related to securities laws, drafting legal documents, and representing SEBI in courts.
|
Information Technology (IT)
|
Managing SEBI’s digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, and data analytics systems.
|
Research
|
Conducting quantitative and qualitative market research, data modelling, and financial forecasting.
|
Official Language (Rajbhasha)
|
Translating official documents, promoting Hindi usage in SEBI, and ensuring compliance with language policies.
|
Engineering (Civil/Electrical)
|
Overseeing infrastructure development, maintenance, and project planning for SEBI offices.
4. Administrative & Coordination Work
- Coordinating with government bodies, RBI, IRDAI, and financial institutions.
- Managing internal audits, HR functions, and compliance reviews.
- Handling investor grievance redressal through SEBI’s SCORES portal.
SEBI Grade A Officer Job Posting
As SEBI Grade A Officers, candidates can be posted anywhere in India where SEBI has offices (Mumbai being the headquarters). SEBI has most of the operational offices in metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, etc. Therefore, one can expect to be posted in such locations throughout their career.
SEBI Grade A Officer Career Growth and Promotion
With good performance, a Grade A Officer can be promoted to Grade B (Manager), Grade C (Assistant General Manager), and higher ranks such as General Manager and Executive Director over time. The promotion is based mainly on number of years or service or departmental promotion, The hierarchy of career growth for SEBI Grade A Officer is given below..
- Executive Director
- Grade F
- Grade E
- Grade D
- Grade C
- Grade B (Manager)
- Grade A (Assistant Manager)
- Junior Assistant
Also Check other competitive exams:
Trending Exams: SBI PO | IBPS PO | IBPS Clerk | RBI Grade B | IBPS RRB