SEBI Grade A Cut Off 2025: Check Previous Year SEBI Assistant Manager Cutoff Marks Category Wise

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the SEBI Grade A 2025 Notification on its website for filling up 110 vacancies. Candidates can apply for the post of Assistant Manager in SEBI in General, Legal, Information Technology, Engineering, Research, and Official Language Streams. Those who fill out the forms will be eligible to take the exam online. The SEBI Grade A cut off 2025 shall be released along with the result for each phase. To know what was the cut off of the previous years, we have shared the SEBI Grade A previous year cut off marks for your convenience in this post. Read on to know more.
SEBI Grade A Cut Off 2025
SEBI Grade A Cut Off 2025 shall be released online on the official website at sebi.gov.in. The cut off marks are released separately for each stage of the examination along with the result.. Candidates who appear for the SEBI Grade A Phase 1 and Phase 2 exam for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream can check the cutoff marks once available.
With the help of the cut-off marks, candidates can understand the difficulty level of the exam conducted by SEBI. Know last year’s SEBI Grade A cutoff marks.
SEBI Grade A Minimum Qualifying Marks
Each paper of SEBI Grade A exam in Phase 1 and Phase 2 has a cutoff marks which is decided by the officials. Candidates must take note that these are the qualifying marks and obtaining it does not guarantee selection.
|
SEBI Grade A Phase-1 Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
Paper
|
Sections
|
Cut Off
|
Paper I
|
General Awareness, Reasoning, Aptitude, English Language.
|
30%
|
Paper II
|
General Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act and Economics.
|
40%
|
Legal, Information Technology, Engineering Stream (Civil & Electrical), Official Language stream: Multiple choice questions on Specialized subject related to stream.
|
Research Stream:- Multiple choice questions on subjects Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance and Commerce.
|
Aggregate Cut Off
|
40%
|
SEBI Grade A Phase-2 Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
Paper
|
Streams/Subjects
|
Cut off
|
Weightage
|
Paper 1
|
All streams:-English (Descriptive Test) to test the drafting skills
|
30%
|
1/3rd
|
Paper 2
|
General Stream:-Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act, and Economics.
|
40%
|
2/3rd
|
Legal, Engineering Stream (Civil & Electrical) and Official Language stream: Specialized subject-related to stream
|
40%
|
2/3rd
|
Research Stream:-Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance, and Commerce
|
Information Technology Stream: Coding Test (Languages: C++/JAVA/Python)
|
40%
|
2/3rd
|
Aggregate Cut Off
|
50%
SEBI Grade A Previous Year Cutoff Marks: Phase 1 & Phase 2 Marks
SEBI Grade A cut-off mark is the minimum score that candidates need to achieve (or exceed) in each phase of the exam to be considered for the next stage of the selection process. For SEBI Grade A, there are separate cut-offs for Phase 1 (online screening) and Phase 2 (online main / descriptive) for different streams (General, Legal, IT, Research, etc.). The cut off marks vary as per the category of the candidate. Below we have shared the previous year cutoff marks for each category of candidate for Phase 1 and Phase 2 exam.
SEI Grade A Cut Off 2024
The phase 1 exam was qualifying, so the SEBI Grade A Phase 1 Cut Off was not released. SEBI Grade A Phase 2 & Final Cut Off marks were officially released and the same can be checked from here.
SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Cut Off 2024
|
SEBI Grade A Phase-2 Cut Off 2024
|
Stream
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwBD(LV)
|
PwBD(OH)
|
PwBD (D
& HH)
|
General
|
66.5
|
62.5
|
63.83
|
62.5
|
64.5
|
54
|
57
|
--
|
Legal
|
71.33
|
67.84
|
68.5
|
65.5
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
58.17
|
Information Technology
|
83
|
82
|
81
|
79.67
|
63
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Research Stream
|
56
|
--
|
--
|
53.67
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Official Language Stream
|
52
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Engineering (Electrical)
|
57.17
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
51.84
|
--
|
--
|
--
SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Cut Off 2024
|
SEBI Grade A Final Cut Off 2024
|
Stream
|
UR
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwBD(LV)
|
PwBD(OH)
|
PwBD (D
& HH)
|
General
|
69.30
|
65.75
|
64.72
|
62.87
|
62.42
|
55.05
|
59.55
|
--
|
Legal
|
71.70
|
67.93
|
68.73
|
68.25
|
--
|
62.61
|
--
|
--
|
Information Technology
|
81.40
|
80.55
|
78.70
|
79.70
|
80.97
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Research Stream
|
64.72
|
--
|
--
|
59.62
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Official Language Stream
|
60.13
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Engineering (Electrical)
|
58.67
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
54.56
|
--
|
--
|
--
SEBI Grade A Cut Off 2022
SEBI Grade A Cut Off is the minimum aggregate marks scored by the shortlisted candidates. SEBI Grade A cut-off marks are calculated according to the number of vacancies, difficulty level of exam, previous year cut off trends.
SEBI Grade A Phase-1 Cut Off 2022
|
SEBI Grade A Phase-1 Cut Off 2022 (Minimum Marks)
|
Stream
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwBD(VI)
|
PwBD(HI)
|
PwBD(LD)
|
General
|
64.82
|
57.58
|
59
|
57.32
|
55.87
|
58.75
|
58.85
|
60.58
|
Legal
|
69.08
|
63.82
|
63.64
|
65.22
|
58.64
|
57.25
|
--
|
--
|
Information Technology
|
55.78
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Research Stream
|
71.24
|
68.39
|
--
|
66.39
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Official Language Stream
|
78.03
|
77.8
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
72.72
|
--
SEBI Grade A Phase-2 Cut Off 2022
|
SEBI Grade A Phase-2 Cut Off 2022
|
Stream
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwBD(VI)
|
PwBD(ID & MD)
|
PwBD(HI)
|
PwBD(LD)
|
General
|
62.34
|
59.33
|
58
|
55.67
|
53
|
55
|
56
|
52.33
|
57
|
Legal
|
67.67
|
66.34
|
63.67
|
64
|
52
|
55
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Information Technology
|
50
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Research Stream
|
64.33
|
--
|
--
|
62.34
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Official Language Stream
|
75.33
|
--
|
75.33
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
71.67
|
--
SEBI Grade A Cut Off 2020
SEBI Grade A Cut Off for Phase 1 and Phase 2 Exams was as declared by the officials are as follows-
SEBI Grade A Phase 1 Cut Off 2020
|
All Streams & Categories
|
Paper 1 (Out of 100)
|
Paper 2 (Out of 100)
|
Aggregrate Cut Off (Out of 200)
|
30
|
40
|
80
SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Cut Off 2020
|
SEBI Grade A Phase-2 Cut Off 2020
|
Stream
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwBD(AU)
|
PwBD(VI)
|
PwBD(HI)
|
General
|
66
|
57.17
|
60
|
57.66
|
51.67
|
49
|
57.17
|
47.83
|
Legal
|
68.33
|
59.33
|
54.66
|
52.66
|
45
|
--
|
62.33
|
--
|
Information Technology
|
79.33
|
66.67
|
45.34
|
50.10
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Civil Engineering
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
57.66
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Electrical Engineering
|
64
|
--
|
64
|
54.67
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Research Stream
|
66.33
|
--
|
60.66
|
--
|
42.67
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Official Language Stream
|
60.67
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
SEBI Grade A Final Cut Off 2020
|
SEBI Grade A Phase-2 Cut Off 2020
|
Stream
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwBD(AU)
|
PwBD(VI)
|
PwBD(HI)
|
General
|
69.24
|
59.58
|
62.26
|
59.58
|
54.88
|
52.65
|
61.13
|
52.05
|
Legal
|
71.07
|
61.79
|
59.80
|
58.07
|
43.10
|
--
|
59.48
|
--
|
Information Technology
|
84.67
|
80.00
|
65.20
|
66.06
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Civil Engineering
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
66.28
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Electrical Engineering
|
69.82
|
--
|
62.52
|
57.42
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Research Stream
|
69.67
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
52.76
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Official Language Stream
|
66.57
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
SEBI Grade A Cut Off 2018
Check the SEBI Grade A Cut Off 2018 for Phase-1 & Phase-2 Exam as released by SEBI from the below tabular data.
|
SEBI Grade A Phase-1 Cut Off 2018
|
Stream
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwBD(AU)
|
General
|
119.25
|
110
|
90
|
103.5
|
102.25
|
Legal
|
101.25
|
107.5
|
102.25
|
--
|
--
|
Information Technology
|
95.75
|
96
|
97.5
|
123.25
|
--
|
Civil Engineering
|
105
|
105.75
|
102.25
|
--
|
--
|
Electrical Engineering
|
99.25
|
--
|
96.5
|
--
|
--
|
SEBI Grade A Phase-2 Cut Off 2018
|
Stream
|
UR/EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
General
|
119.25
|
110
|
90
|
103.5
|
Legal
|
101.25
|
107.5
|
102.25
|
-
|
IT
|
97.75
|
96
|
95.5
|
95
|
Civil Engineering
|
105
|
105.75
|
102.5
|
-
|
Electrical Engineering
|
99.23
|
-
|
96.5
|
-
