Exam Mode : Online
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the SEBI Grade A 2025 Notification on its website for filling up 110 vacancies. Candidates can apply for the post of Assistant Manager in SEBI in General, Legal, Information Technology, Engineering, Research, and Official Language Streams. Those who fill out the forms will be eligible to take the exam online. The SEBI Grade A cut off 2025 shall be released along with the result for each phase. To know what was the cut off of the previous years, we have shared the SEBI Grade A previous year cut off marks for your convenience in this post. Read on to know more. 

SEBI Grade A Cut Off 2025: Check Previous Year SEBI Assistant Manager Cutoff Marks Category Wise

SEBI Grade A Cut Off 2025 

SEBI Grade A Cut Off 2025 shall be released online on the official website at sebi.gov.in. The cut off marks are released separately for each stage of the examination along with the result.. Candidates who appear for the SEBI Grade A Phase 1 and Phase 2 exam for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream can check the cutoff marks once available. 

With the help of the cut-off marks, candidates can understand the difficulty level of the exam conducted by SEBI. Know last year’s SEBI Grade A cutoff marks. 

SEBI Grade A Minimum Qualifying Marks

Each paper of SEBI Grade A exam in Phase 1 and Phase 2 has a cutoff marks which is decided by the officials. Candidates must take note that these are the qualifying marks and obtaining it does not guarantee selection. 

SEBI Grade A Phase-1 Minimum Qualifying Marks

Paper 

Sections 

Cut Off

Paper I 

General Awareness, Reasoning, Aptitude, English Language.

30%

Paper II

General Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act and Economics.

40%

Legal, Information Technology, Engineering Stream (Civil & Electrical), Official Language stream: Multiple choice questions on Specialized subject related to stream.

Research Stream:- Multiple choice questions on subjects Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance and Commerce.

Aggregate Cut Off

40%

SEBI Grade A Phase-2 Minimum Qualifying Marks

Paper

Streams/Subjects

Cut off

Weightage

Paper 1

All streams:-English (Descriptive Test) to test the drafting skills

30%

1/3rd

Paper 2

General Stream:-Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act, and Economics.

40%

2/3rd

Legal, Engineering Stream (Civil & Electrical) and Official Language stream: Specialized subject-related to stream

40%

2/3rd

Research Stream:-Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance, and Commerce

Information Technology Stream: Coding Test (Languages: C++/JAVA/Python)

40%

2/3rd

Aggregate Cut Off

50%

SEBI Grade A Previous Year Cutoff Marks: Phase 1 & Phase 2 Marks 

SEBI Grade A cut-off mark is the minimum score that candidates need to achieve (or exceed) in each phase of the exam to be considered for the next stage of the selection process. For SEBI Grade A, there are separate cut-offs for Phase 1 (online screening) and Phase 2 (online main / descriptive) for different streams (General, Legal, IT, Research, etc.). The cut off marks vary as per the category of the candidate. Below we have shared the previous year cutoff marks for each category of candidate for Phase 1 and Phase 2 exam. 

SEI Grade A Cut Off 2024

The phase 1 exam was qualifying, so the SEBI Grade A Phase 1 Cut Off was not released. SEBI Grade A Phase 2 & Final Cut Off marks were officially released and the same can be checked from here. 

SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Cut Off 2024

SEBI Grade A Phase-2 Cut Off 2024

Stream

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwBD(LV)

PwBD(OH)

PwBD (D

& HH)

General

66.5

62.5

63.83

62.5

64.5

54

57

--

Legal

71.33

67.84

68.5

65.5

--

--

--

58.17

Information Technology

83

82

81

79.67

63

--

--

--

Research Stream

56

--

--

53.67

--

--

--

--

Official Language Stream

52

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Engineering (Electrical)

57.17

--

--

--

51.84

--

--

--

SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Cut Off 2024

SEBI Grade A Final Cut Off 2024

Stream

UR

OBC

EWS

SC

ST

PwBD(LV)

PwBD(OH)

PwBD (D

& HH)

General

69.30

65.75

64.72

62.87

62.42

55.05

59.55

--

Legal

71.70

67.93

68.73

68.25

--

62.61

--

--

Information Technology

81.40

80.55

78.70

79.70

80.97

--

--

--

Research Stream

64.72

--

--

59.62

--

--

--

--

Official Language Stream

60.13

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Engineering (Electrical)

58.67

--

--

--

54.56

--

--

--

SEBI Grade A Cut Off 2022

SEBI Grade A Cut Off is the minimum aggregate marks scored by the shortlisted candidates. SEBI Grade A cut-off marks are calculated according to the number of vacancies, difficulty level of exam, previous year cut off trends.

SEBI Grade A Phase-1 Cut Off 2022

SEBI Grade A Phase-1 Cut Off 2022 (Minimum Marks)

Stream

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwBD(VI)

PwBD(HI)

PwBD(LD)

General

64.82

57.58

59

57.32

55.87

58.75

58.85

60.58

Legal

69.08

63.82

63.64

65.22

58.64

57.25

--

--

Information Technology

55.78

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Research Stream

71.24

68.39

--

66.39

--

--

--

--

Official Language Stream

78.03

77.8

--

--

--

--

72.72

--

SEBI Grade A Phase-2 Cut Off 2022

SEBI Grade A Phase-2 Cut Off 2022

Stream

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwBD(VI)

PwBD(ID & MD)

PwBD(HI)

PwBD(LD)

General

62.34

59.33

58

55.67

53

55

56

52.33

57

Legal

67.67

66.34

63.67

64

52

55

--

--

--

Information Technology

50

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Research Stream

64.33

--

--

62.34

--

--

--

--

--

Official Language Stream

75.33

--

75.33

--

--

--

--

71.67

--

SEBI Grade A Cut Off 2020

SEBI Grade A Cut Off for Phase 1 and Phase 2 Exams was as declared by the officials are as follows- 

SEBI Grade A Phase 1 Cut Off 2020

All Streams & Categories

Paper 1 (Out of 100)

Paper 2 (Out of 100)

Aggregrate Cut Off (Out of 200)

30

40

80

SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Cut Off 2020

SEBI Grade A Phase-2 Cut Off 2020

Stream

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwBD(AU)

PwBD(VI)

PwBD(HI)

General

66

57.17

60

57.66

51.67

49

57.17

47.83

Legal

68.33

59.33

54.66

52.66

45

--

62.33

--

Information Technology

79.33

66.67

45.34

50.10

--

--

--

--

Civil Engineering

--

--

--

57.66

--

--

--

--

Electrical Engineering

64

--

64

54.67

--

--

--

--

Research Stream

66.33

--

60.66

--

42.67

--

--

--

Official Language Stream

60.67

--

--

--

--

--

--

SEBI Grade A Final Cut Off 2020

SEBI Grade A Phase-2 Cut Off 2020

Stream

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwBD(AU)

PwBD(VI)

PwBD(HI)

General

69.24

59.58

62.26

59.58

54.88

52.65

61.13

52.05

Legal

71.07

61.79

59.80

58.07

43.10

--

59.48

--

Information Technology

84.67

80.00

65.20

66.06

--

--

--

--

Civil Engineering

--

--

--

66.28

--

--

--

--

Electrical Engineering

69.82

--

62.52

57.42

--

--

--

--

Research Stream

69.67

--

--

--

52.76

--

--

--

Official Language Stream

66.57

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

SEBI Grade A Cut Off 2018

Check the SEBI Grade A Cut Off 2018 for Phase-1 & Phase-2 Exam as released by SEBI from the below tabular data. 

SEBI Grade A Phase-1 Cut Off 2018

Stream

UR

OBC

SC

ST

PwBD(AU)

General

119.25

110

90

103.5

102.25

Legal

101.25

107.5

102.25

--

--

Information Technology

95.75

96

97.5

123.25

--

Civil Engineering

105

105.75

102.25

--

--

Electrical Engineering

99.25

--

96.5

--

--

SEBI Grade A Phase-2 Cut Off 2018

Stream 

UR/EWS

OBC

SC

ST

General

119.25

110

90

103.5

Legal

101.25

107.5

102.25

-

IT

97.75

96

95.5

95

Civil Engineering

105

105.75

102.5

-

Electrical Engineering

99.23

-

96.5

-

