Top 10 players who have scored most runs in international T20
Rohit Sharma is a strong threat to the records made by Virat Kohli. Now Rohit has surpassed the Virat Kohli in terms of highest run scorer in the T-20 International matches.
Kohli is only player who has 50+ average in all the three formats of the International cricket. While on the other hand Rohit Sharma is the only player who has scored 4 centuries in the T-20I format.
Top 10 players who have scored most runs in international T20 matches are as follows;
1. Rohit Sharma:
Rohit is one the most destructive batsman of the present era. He had made many records in very shorter time period. His T-20 records are;
Matches: 99
Runs: 2452
Highest Score: 118
Average: 31.84
Strike Rate: 136
100/50: 4/17
Fours/Sixes: 431/194
2. Virat Kohli (India)
Image source: Zee News
In the list of cricketers who have scored most runs in international T20 matches, Indian captain Virat Kohli is on the second place. Virat Kohli has scored 2450 runs in 72 matches and he has unbeaten on 18 times.
Matches: 72
Runs: 2450
Highest Score: 90 Not out
Average: 50.85
Strike Rate: 135.84
100/50: 0/22
Fours/Sixes: 235/58
3. Martin Guptil (NZ)
Image source: Zee News
In the list of cricketers who have scored most runs in international T20 matches, New Zeland’s right-handed opening batsman Martin Guptill is on the fourth place. Martin Guptill has scored 2283 runs in 78 matches .
Matches: 80
Runs: 2326
Highest Score: 105
Average: 33
Strike Rate: 132
100/50: 2/14
Fours/Sixes: 202/103
4. Shoaib Malik (Pakistan):
Malik is still playing for the Pakistan and he is a reliable batsman of the Pakistan' middle order.
Matches: 111
Runs: 2263
Highest Score: 75
Average: 30
Strike Rate: 124
100/50: 0/7
Fours/Sixes: 286/61
5. Brendon Mccullum (New Zealand)
Brendon McCullum is one of the most dangerous batsman in international cricket.He has scored 2 centuries and 13 half centuries in the T-20I. Brendon McCullum has scored 2140 runs in 70 innings of 71 matches and he has unbeaten on 10 times.
Image source: India Today
Matches: 71
Runs: 2140
Highest Score: 123
Average: 35
Strike Rate: 136
100/50: 2/13
Fours/Sixes: 199/91
6. Mohammad Shahzad (Afghanistan)
In the list of cricketers who have scored most runs in international T20 matches, Afghan explosive batsman Mohammad Shahzad is on the sixth place. Mohammad Shahzad has scored 1936 runs in 65 matches and he has unbeaten on 3 times.
Image source: ESPN Cricinfo
Batting Records of Mohammad Shahzad in T20
Matches: 65
Runs: 1936
Highest Score: 118
Average: 31.22
Strike Rate: 134
100/50: 1/12
Fours/Sixes: 218/72
7. J P Duminy (South Africa)
In the list of cricketers who have scored most runs in international T20 matches, South African middle order batsman J P Duminy is on the seventh place. J P Duminy has scored 1934 runs in 81 matches and he has unbeaten on 23 times.
Image source: Cricket World
Batting Records of J P Duminy in T20
Matches: 81
Runs: 1934
Highest Score: 96
Average: 38
Strike Rate: 126
100/50: 0/11
Fours/Sixes: 138/71
MD. Hafeez (Pakistan): This Pakistani cricketer is doing very well in the T-20 cricket. He is the second batsman from Pakistan in the top 10 list.
His T-20 Records are;
Matches: 89
Runs: 1908
Highest Score: 86
Average: 24
Strike Rate: 116
100/50: 0/10
Fours/Sixes: 196/51
8. Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka)
In the list of cricketers who have scored most runs in international T20 matches, former Sri Lankan right-handed explosive batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan is on the third place. Tillakaratne Dilshan has scored 1889 runs in 79 innings of 80 matches and he has unbeaten on 12 times.
Image source: Cricket Country
Batting Records of Tillakaratne Dilshan in T20
Matches: 80
Runs: 1889
Highest Score: 104 Not Out
Average: 28.19
Strike Rate: 120.54
100/50: 1/13
Fours/Sixes: 223/33
zero: 10 times
9. David Warner (Australia)
In the list of cricketers who have scored most runs in international T20 matches, Australian explosive opening batsman David Warner is on the eighth place. David Warner has scored 2011 runs in 74 matches and he has unbeaten on 7 times.
Matches: 74
Runs: 2011
Highest Score: 100
Average: 27
Strike Rate: 140
100/50: 1/13
Fours/Sixes: 196/184
10. Umar Akmal (Pakistan)
In the list of cricketers who have scored most runs in international T20 matches, Pakistani batsman Umar Akmal is on the ninth place. Umar Akmal has scored 1690 runs in 77 innings of 82 matches and he has unbeaten on 14 times.
Image source: Cricket Country
Batting Records of Umar Akmal in T20
Matches: 84
Runs: 1690
Highest Score: 94
Average: 26.82
Strike Rate: 122.90
100/50: 0/8
Fours/Sixes: 122/55
zero: 8 times
List of 10 highet run scorers in the T-20 matches is as follows;
|
Player
|
Runs
|
Average
|
Rohit Sharma
|
2452
|
31
|
Virat Kohli
|
2450
|
50
|
Martin Guptil
|
2326
|
33
|
Shoaib Malik
|
2263
|
50.58
|
BB McCullum
|
2140
|
35.66
|
Md. Shahzad
|
1936
|
31.22
|
J.P. Duminy
|
1934
|
24.46
|
Md. Hafeez
|
1908
|
28.19
|
Tm. Dilshan
|
1889
|
38
|
David Warner
|
2011
|
30
|
Umar Akmal
|
1690
|
26.82
So this wads the complete list of top run scorer in the T-20 I format. It is a good news that top 2 positions are occupied by the Indian Batsmen.
