Rohit Sharma is a strong threat to the records made by Virat Kohli. Now Rohit has surpassed the Virat Kohli in terms of highest run scorer in the T-20 International matches.

Kohli is only player who has 50+ average in all the three formats of the International cricket. While on the other hand Rohit Sharma is the only player who has scored 4 centuries in the T-20I format.

Top 10 players who have scored most runs in international T20 matches are as follows;



1. Rohit Sharma:

Rohit is one the most destructive batsman of the present era. He had made many records in very shorter time period. His T-20 records are;

Matches: 99

Runs: 2452

Highest Score: 118

Average: 31.84

Strike Rate: 136

100/50: 4/17

Fours/Sixes: 431/194

2. Virat Kohli (India)



Image source: Zee News

In the list of cricketers who have scored most runs in international T20 matches, Indian captain Virat Kohli is on the second place. Virat Kohli has scored 2450 runs in 72 matches and he has unbeaten on 18 times.

Matches: 72

Runs: 2450

Highest Score: 90 Not out

Average: 50.85

Strike Rate: 135.84

100/50: 0/22

Fours/Sixes: 235/58

3. Martin Guptil (NZ)



Image source: Zee News

In the list of cricketers who have scored most runs in international T20 matches, New Zeland’s right-handed opening batsman Martin Guptill is on the fourth place. Martin Guptill has scored 2283 runs in 78 matches .

Matches: 80

Runs: 2326

Highest Score: 105

Average: 33

Strike Rate: 132

100/50: 2/14

Fours/Sixes: 202/103

4. Shoaib Malik (Pakistan):

Malik is still playing for the Pakistan and he is a reliable batsman of the Pakistan' middle order.

Matches: 111

Runs: 2263

Highest Score: 75

Average: 30

Strike Rate: 124

100/50: 0/7

Fours/Sixes: 286/61

5. Brendon Mccullum (New Zealand)

Brendon McCullum is one of the most dangerous batsman in international cricket.He has scored 2 centuries and 13 half centuries in the T-20I. Brendon McCullum has scored 2140 runs in 70 innings of 71 matches and he has unbeaten on 10 times.



Image source: India Today

Matches: 71

Runs: 2140

Highest Score: 123

Average: 35

Strike Rate: 136

100/50: 2/13

Fours/Sixes: 199/91

6. Mohammad Shahzad (Afghanistan)

In the list of cricketers who have scored most runs in international T20 matches, Afghan explosive batsman Mohammad Shahzad is on the sixth place. Mohammad Shahzad has scored 1936 runs in 65 matches and he has unbeaten on 3 times.



Image source: ESPN Cricinfo

Batting Records of Mohammad Shahzad in T20

Matches: 65

Runs: 1936

Highest Score: 118

Average: 31.22

Strike Rate: 134

100/50: 1/12

Fours/Sixes: 218/72

7. J P Duminy (South Africa)

In the list of cricketers who have scored most runs in international T20 matches, South African middle order batsman J P Duminy is on the seventh place. J P Duminy has scored 1934 runs in 81 matches and he has unbeaten on 23 times.



Image source: Cricket World

Batting Records of J P Duminy in T20

Matches: 81

Runs: 1934

Highest Score: 96

Average: 38

Strike Rate: 126

100/50: 0/11

Fours/Sixes: 138/71

MD. Hafeez (Pakistan): This Pakistani cricketer is doing very well in the T-20 cricket. He is the second batsman from Pakistan in the top 10 list.

His T-20 Records are;

Matches: 89

Runs: 1908

Highest Score: 86

Average: 24

Strike Rate: 116

100/50: 0/10

Fours/Sixes: 196/51

8. Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka)

In the list of cricketers who have scored most runs in international T20 matches, former Sri Lankan right-handed explosive batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan is on the third place. Tillakaratne Dilshan has scored 1889 runs in 79 innings of 80 matches and he has unbeaten on 12 times.



Image source: Cricket Country

Batting Records of Tillakaratne Dilshan in T20

Matches: 80

Runs: 1889

Highest Score: 104 Not Out

Average: 28.19

Strike Rate: 120.54

100/50: 1/13

Fours/Sixes: 223/33

zero: 10 times

9. David Warner (Australia)

In the list of cricketers who have scored most runs in international T20 matches, Australian explosive opening batsman David Warner is on the eighth place. David Warner has scored 2011 runs in 74 matches and he has unbeaten on 7 times.

Matches: 74

Runs: 2011

Highest Score: 100

Average: 27

Strike Rate: 140

100/50: 1/13

Fours/Sixes: 196/184

10. Umar Akmal (Pakistan)

In the list of cricketers who have scored most runs in international T20 matches, Pakistani batsman Umar Akmal is on the ninth place. Umar Akmal has scored 1690 runs in 77 innings of 82 matches and he has unbeaten on 14 times.



Image source: Cricket Country

Batting Records of Umar Akmal in T20

Matches: 84

Runs: 1690

Highest Score: 94

Average: 26.82

Strike Rate: 122.90

100/50: 0/8

Fours/Sixes: 122/55

zero: 8 times

List of 10 highet run scorers in the T-20 matches is as follows;

Player Runs Average Rohit Sharma 2452 31

Virat Kohli 2450 50 Martin Guptil 2326 33 Shoaib Malik 2263 50.58 BB McCullum 2140 35.66 Md. Shahzad 1936 31.22 J.P. Duminy 1934 24.46 Md. Hafeez 1908 28.19 Tm. Dilshan 1889 38 David Warner 2011 30 Umar Akmal 1690 26.82

So this wads the complete list of top run scorer in the T-20 I format. It is a good news that top 2 positions are occupied by the Indian Batsmen.

List of Indian Cricketers inducted in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame

List of Cricketers who have scored 10,000 runs in ODI