IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

There Is A Mouse Hiding Among Mushrooms! Use Your Eagle Eyes To Spot It In 25 Seconds!

By Roopashree Sharma
Sep 27, 2025, 23:29 IST

If you believe you possess exceptional visual spatial reasoning, focus, mental speed, and an eye for detail, then take this picture puzzle IQ test to see how quickly you can spot the hidden mouse in this picture of mushrooms. You will get 25 seconds!

Add as a preferred source on Google
Find the mouse!
Find the mouse!

Puzzles are a great tool to boost your brainpower. These visual riddles challenge your IQ, focus, spatial reasoning, mental speed, and attention to detail. Puzzles are effective at engaging both sides of the brain at once. When you solve a puzzle, you engage both the left side (logical) and right side (creative). 

Solving puzzles also forces your brain to assess how pieces fit together and look for minute details, which enhances your visual-spatial reasoning skills. Puzzles require you to recall colours, shapes, and patterns to decipher the solution.

Solving puzzles also helps to create new neural connections and strengthen existing ones. This in turn helps in enhancing mental speed and improving cognitive functions. When you are solving a puzzle, you are required to analyse details and patterns which aids in encouraging flexible thinking, perseverance, and patience.

If you believe you possess exceptional visual-spatial reasoning, focus, mental speed, and an eye for detail, then take this picture puzzle IQ test to see how quickly you can spot the hidden mouse in this picture of mushrooms. You will get 25 seconds!

There Is A Mouse Hiding Among Mushrooms! Use Your Eagle Eyes To Spot It In 25 Seconds!

hidden-mouse-picture-puzzle

Image: Dudolf

Here is your puzzle for the day! Many people tried to solve this challenge but failed. If you can find the hidden mouse in this picture of mushrooms then you must be really keen-eyed.

Let's set a timer first for 25 seconds. Find yourself a quiet place void of all distractions. Ready? Here are some tips to look for the mouse. 

Start by scanning the image carefully. Look for the distinctive features of the mouse such as his eyes, ears, nose, etc. 

Observe the details carefully. Don't just glance at the image. Move your eyes across the picture in a structured way.

The mouse maybe camouflaged within the colourful mushrooms. Look for the partial view of the mouse. Such as a head peeking out from behind a mushroom.

This puzzle will test your observation skills, attention to detail, memory, speed, and accuracy. This is your chance to flex your mental prowess.

Do not give up easily. Keep looking. There are few seconds left on the clock. 

Do you see the mouse? Even the most observant people failed to spot the hidden mouse. This is a timed challenge so there is an added layer of difficulty.

Any luck so far?

Are You That 1 Out Of 500 Puzzle Geniuses Who Spots The Four-Leaf Clover In 15 Seconds? Try Your Luck!

Answer revealed!

Time's up! Those still looking for the mouse, scroll down to see where it is hiding. Did you find it on your own? 

hidden-mouse-picture-puzzle-answer 

Image: Dudolf

You may also like...

Money IQ: How Well Do You Know the Indian Rupee? Score 10/10 To Claim Your Place Among The Top 1% Financially Literate!

Left-Handed or Right-Handed? Your Dominant Hand Reveals A Lot About Your Personality

Roopashree Sharma
Roopashree Sharma

Deputy Manager

Roopashree Sharma is a seasoned content writing professional with over 5 years of experience in digital journalism, specializing in education, science, trending, national and international news. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has contributed to leading media houses including Zee, Times, and India TV. Currently serving as Assistant Manager – Editorial at Jagran New Media, she writes and manages content for the General Knowledge (GK) section of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. For inquiries, contact her at roopashree.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News