Puzzles are a great tool to boost your brainpower. These visual riddles challenge your IQ, focus, spatial reasoning, mental speed, and attention to detail. Puzzles are effective at engaging both sides of the brain at once. When you solve a puzzle, you engage both the left side (logical) and right side (creative). Solving puzzles also forces your brain to assess how pieces fit together and look for minute details, which enhances your visual-spatial reasoning skills. Puzzles require you to recall colours, shapes, and patterns to decipher the solution. Solving puzzles also helps to create new neural connections and strengthen existing ones. This in turn helps in enhancing mental speed and improving cognitive functions. When you are solving a puzzle, you are required to analyse details and patterns which aids in encouraging flexible thinking, perseverance, and patience.

If you believe you possess exceptional visual-spatial reasoning, focus, mental speed, and an eye for detail, then take this picture puzzle IQ test to see how quickly you can spot the hidden mouse in this picture of mushrooms. You will get 25 seconds! There Is A Mouse Hiding Among Mushrooms! Use Your Eagle Eyes To Spot It In 25 Seconds! Image: Dudolf Here is your puzzle for the day! Many people tried to solve this challenge but failed. If you can find the hidden mouse in this picture of mushrooms then you must be really keen-eyed. Let's set a timer first for 25 seconds. Find yourself a quiet place void of all distractions. Ready? Here are some tips to look for the mouse. Start by scanning the image carefully. Look for the distinctive features of the mouse such as his eyes, ears, nose, etc. Observe the details carefully. Don't just glance at the image. Move your eyes across the picture in a structured way.