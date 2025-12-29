Empire State Building Facts: The Empire State Building is a 102-story Art Deco skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was completed in 1931 as the world's tallest building at 1,454 feet including its spire. The Empire State Building is located at Fifth Avenue and 34th Street, it symbolises the spirit of New York City. Empire State Building got its name from the nickname of New York, which is the “The Empire State”. It is a top tourist attraction monument amid NYC's skyline evolution. It hosts observatories, offices, and events that boost the local economy. Read 11 interesting facts about the Empire State Building, why it captivates today, Empire State Building stats & records and how it became an iconic skyscraper in NYC. 11 Interesting Facts About Empire State Building You Should Know!

Below are the Empire State Building Facts which packs 11 captivating facts about the Empire State Building that you should know about this iconic skyscraper in NYC. The Empire State Building was Built in Record 410 Days. The Empire State Building Construction started March 17, 1930, and finished April 11, 1931. That totals up to just 410 days using 3,400 workers who averaged 4.5 floors weekly. This beat schedules and budgets during the Great Depression, showcasing engineering prowess. Al Smith drove the final gold rivet. The Empire State Building was Once the World's Tallest Skyscraper. At 1,250 feet to the roof (1,454 with spire), it held the tallest title from 1931 until 1970, surpassing the Chrysler Building in NYC's "race to the sky." It lost the crown to the World Trade Center but reclaimed NYC's tallest post-9/11 until 2012.

The Empire State Building Survived a B-25 Bomber Crash. On July 28, 1945, a fog-blinded B-25 bomber hit the 79th floor, killing 14 but causing minimal structural damage due to strong steel framing. Offices reopened in days, proving resilience. The incident inspired safety upgrades. The Empire State Building Features 1,576 Stunning Steps. Climbing all stairs from street to 86th-floor observatory takes 1,576 steps—about 9 vertical football fields. Annual runs challenge fitness fans, while elevators whisk 10,000 visitors daily to views spanning 80 miles. The Empire State Building Lights Up for Every Occasion. Since 1976, the tower lights change colors for holidays, sports wins, and causes—over 200 schemes yearly using 41,000-watt floodlights. King Kong debuted floodlit effects in 1933. The Empire State Building Starred in the King Kong Classic.

The 1933 film "King Kong" made it iconic as Kong's final perch, drawing climbers and parodies. Real apes never scaled it, but the movie cemented its pop culture status. The Empire State Building Houses Massive Mooring Mast. The spire was designed as a dirigible dock for ocean liners of the air, planned for 1930s zeppelins. Winds scrapped regular use after failed Hindenburg tests. The Empire State Building has Art Deco Interior Marvel Lobby boasts 3,500-year-old Egyptian marble, aluminum leaf ceilings, and geometric designs. Restored in 2009, it welcomes 11,000 daily visitors blending vintage glamour with modern tech. The Empire State Building Observatory Draws Millions. Two levels (86th and 102nd) offer 360-degree panoramas; the 102nd features telescopes. Tickets start at $44, with nighttime views rivaling sunsets over Hudson and East Rivers.