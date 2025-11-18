There are hundreds of vegetable markets in India, yet very few of them operate on a huge scale and have a significant impact on the Indian food delivery system. One of these markets is outstanding due to its magnitude, daily arrivals, and the national level influence. Knowing about the largest vegetable market in India allows us to get a glimpse of the flows of vegetables between farms and cities and the way the prices are determined. The Azadpur Sabzi Mandi of Delhi is one of such markets that plays a central role. Which is the Largest Vegetable Market in India? What Is Its Size? India has Azadpur Sabzi Mandi as the biggest vegetable market. It is regarded as one of the largest fruit and vegetable wholesale markets in Asia as well. Here are some of the facts about this vegetable market: The Azadpur Mandi deals with more that millions of metric tonnes of fruits and vegetables annually as per several trade and government reports.

According to the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board, the mandi is located on a land of about 76 acres, thus becoming one of the biggest controlled wholesale agricultural markets in the country.

Further, there are 118 notified commodities of Fruit & Vegetables for transaction in the market yard of this Committee and there 438 big shops and 826 small shops that operate in this market.

It is managed and controlled by Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Delhi.

According to the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board, this market has been renamed as Ch. Hira Singh Fruit & Vegetable Market in January 2004.

Due to its area, volume and connectivity, Azadpur has been known to be the largest vegetable market in India.

When was Azadpur Sabzi Mandi Established? The Azadpur Sabzi Mandi was built in the 1970s, after Delhi moved the wholesale trade of fruits and vegetables that used to be done in the old market at Barafkhana was shifted and took it to a bigger and more organised location, Azadpur. The change was among the attempts made by the government to ease the situation in Old Delhi and establish a new, controlled wholesale marketing system under the APMC Act. The mandi has since been steadily increasing in size, capacity and infrastructure to become the centre of fresh produce in northern India. Why is this Market Important? The Azadpur Sabzi Mandi is significant because of a number of reasons: Hub of Distributions at the National Level The vegetables and fruits in Azadpur are sold in the Delhi NCR and also sold to other states. Its influence is that it is a central channel between farmers and urban consumers in North India.

Massive Daily Arrivals On a daily basis, the Azadpur Mandi receives tonnes of produce amounting to thousands. This massive supply enables the retailers, vendors and smaller mandis to obtain fresh vegetables at the wholesale prices. Price Discovery Centre Due to the large quantities of Azadpur, its prices affect the markets in most of the cities in India. The rates here are usually used to influence market prices in other neighbouring states. In support of Farmers and Traders Thousands of commission agents, transporters, porters and minor traders can also be found at the mandi. It creates a lot of jobs and also provides farmers with a stable avenue of selling their produce. Infrastructure and Connectivity The market is well connected with highways and transport network since it is situated in Delhi. This makes sure that quick movement of perishable goods is guaranteed which will minimize wastage.