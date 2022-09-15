Engineer’s Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Images for WhatsApp Status to share on September 15

Happy Engineers Day 2022 Quotes: Engineer’s Day in India is marked every year on September 15 to celebrate the engineers of the country and to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first Civil Engineer of India, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. Engineer’s Day 2022 provides an opportunity to appreciate the contributions made by engineers in the development of India. Engineer’s Day 2022 Quotes, messages help in showing how grateful the people of the country are to those who work each and every day for the growth and success of society.

Check Engineer’s Day 2022 Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Images for WhatsApp Status below and share them with your friends and family to celebrate Engineer’s Day on September 15.

Engineer’s Day 2022: Why the day is celebrated on September 15?

Engineer’s Day is celebrated in India every year on September 15 to honor and commemorate the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. He was the first Civil Engineer of India and is known for his revolutionary contributions in the field of Engineering. Vishweshvaraya has also been rewarded with many prestigious awards for the same. Engineer’s Day 2022 recognizes and appreciates the significant role of engineers in the society.

On #EngineersDay, we remember the pathbreaking contribution of Sir M. Visvesvaraya. May he keep inspiring generations of future engineers to distinguish themselves. I am also sharing a snippet from one of the previous #MannKiBaat programmes where I talked about this subject. pic.twitter.com/2Vj3bHxVQS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2022

Engineer’s Day 2022 Wishes and Messages

1. You are the one who can create anything with your brains and creativity because you are an Engineer, Wishing you a very a Happy Engineers Day 2022.

2. Happy Engineer’s Day to all the Engineers. We salute your great ideas and innovations that have truly changed our lives.

3. There is something special about the engineers and it is that they can create anything that we can imagine. Wishing you a Happy Engineers Day!

4. You don’t have to be an engineer if you think different but you must think different when you are an engineer. Happy Engineers Day 2022.

5. I am an Engineer. I serve mankind by making dreams come true. Happy Engineers Day!!

Engineer's Day 2022 Quotes

1. "Successful engineering is all about understanding how things break or fail."- Henry Petroski

2. "Science is discovering the essential truths about what exists in the Universe, engineering is about creating things that never existed."-Elon Musk

3. “On the sixth day God saw He couldn't do it all, so He created ENGINEERS.” -Lois McMaster Bujold

4. “Engineers turn dreams into reality.”- Hayao Miyazaki

5. “Software is a great combination of artistry and engineering.”-Bill Gates

