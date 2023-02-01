ICSE Class 10 Previous Year Question Papers (2017 to 2020) Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 Previous Year Papers for CISCE Board: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) final exams are almost here, and the time couldn’t be more apt to begin solving previous year question papers. The CISCE board has released the ICSE Class 10 Previous Year Papers for the years 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

ICSE Previous Year Question Papers for Class 10: The exam season is about to begin! The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board has released the time table for the annual class 10 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examinations 2023. Barely a month is left before the exams begin on February 27th, and students’ preparation is in full swing. The time to cover new topics is now over and students should start revision and solving previous year question papers. The CISCE board has made the previous year question papers of ICSE class 10th available on its official website. However, you can directly read and download all the ICSE Class 10 Previous Year Papers here in pdf format.

Related: ICSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023 Released: Check the complete exam date sheet and guideline here

ICSE Class 10 Previous Year Question Papers (2017 to 2020)

We have made available the ICSE Class 10 previous year papers form 2017 to 2020 in pdf from. Be sure to go through them before sitting for the final exams.

ICSE Class 10 Maths Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

ICSE Class 10 Physics Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

ICSE Class 10 Biology Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

ICSE Class 10 English Language Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

ICSE Class 10 Literature in English Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

ICSE Class 10 Hindi Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

ICSE Class 10 History & Civics Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

ICSE Class 10 Geography Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

ICSE Class 10 Economics Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

Also Read: ICSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023

Also Read: ICSE Syllabus 2023