ICSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2024: ICSE Board Class 10 Exam Dates, Time Table Soon

ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 : ICSE board students are looking forward to their examination time table and schedule for the 2024 board exams. Check and download the ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Time Table 2024 PDF directly from this article and get all ICSE related updates here.

ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024: The annual board examination date sheet for the theory and practical exams of the ICSE class 10th board examination 2023-24 session will soon be out on ICSE's official website at cisce.org. Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has not yet released any official notification regarding the release of the date sheet, as of now. Candidates are awaiting the time table as the ICSE Class 10 date sheet will contain various important information regarding the board examination such as the dates of theory and practical exams, subject names, exam timings, etc. Students will be able to plan their practical and theory exam preparation accordingly.

In this article, we have provided the steps to download the ICSE Class 10 Exam time table for ICSE Class from cisce.org. Alongside, we have also provided the direct link to download the ICSE Class 10 exam date sheet in PDF along with the complete date sheet.

ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 - Overview

Once the ICSE Class 10 board exam date sheet for 2024 is released, students will be able to effectively plan and prepare for their exams. This date sheet, available as a unified PDF document, will cater to both private and regular students. Comprehensive information including exam dates, timings, and exam-related instructions will be included in this ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 PDF. It will serve as a crucial source for students, offering guidelines and all necessary details regarding the exam timetable.

ICSE Class 10th Time Table 2023-24 Highlights Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Official Website cisce.org Exam Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE) Class 10 Item ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Time Table 2024 ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 Release Date December 2023 (expected) ICSE Class 10 Practical Exam Date January-February, 2024 (expected) ICSE Class 10 Exam 2024 Start Date February 27, 2024 ICSE Class 10 Exam 2024 End Date March 29, 2024

How to Download ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024?

To download the date sheet of ICSE classes 10th from ICSE's website cisce.org:

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICSE.

Step 2: Click on the link available from the top of the website to download the Date Sheet of ICSE class 10th.

Step 3: Download the ICSE Date Sheet Class 10 PDF.

ICSE Class 10 Datesheet 2023-24

As soon as the ICSE date sheet for Class 10 board examinations is out, you will be able to download the PDF easily by clicking on the link given below: Download ICSE Class 10 Datesheet 2023-24 PDF

Important resources to help you in preparing for ICSE Class 10 Board examination 2023-24

In the table below, we are providing the direct link to access some very important resources that will not only boost your preparation for the ICSE board exams of class 10th but also help you ace your examination.