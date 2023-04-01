ICSE Class 10th Syllabus 2023-24: Download All Subjects’ ICSE Class 10th Syllabus

Class 10th 2023-24 syllabus ICSE: Hello reader, as you must be aware that the 2022-23 academic session is over and it's time for the begging of a new one. Students and teachers are checking for the new syllabi released by the board. For classes under ICSE and ISC, the syllabus is released by CISCE Board. It is a non-governmental educational board that conducts the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations in India. The curriculum of this board covers a wide spectrum of subjects that are divided into group I (compulsory), group II, and group (III). ICSE students are allowed to select any two or three subjects from group II and any one from group III electives. Below is the list of all the subjects included in these three categories along with their internal and external marks coverage.

ICSE 2023-24 Subject Categories

Subjects of Examination External Examination % Internal Examination % GROUP I: (Compulsory) 1. English 2. A Second Language(one/two) History, 3. Civics and Geography OR History, Civics and Geography (Thailand)* 80% 20% GROUP II: (Any two/three of the following subjects) 4. Mathematics 5. Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) 6. Economics 7. Commercial Studies 8. A Modern Foreign Language 9. A Classical Language 10. Environmental Science 80% 20% GROUP III: (Any one of the following subjects) 11. Computer Applications 12. Economic Applications 13. Commercial Applications 14. Art 15. Performing Arts 16. Home Science 17. Cookery 18. Fashion Designing 19. Physical Education 20. Yoga 21. Technical Drawing Applications 22. Environmental Applications 23. A Modern Foreign Language 24. Mass Media & Communication 25. Hospitality Management 26. Beauty & Wellness: Skin & Beauty 27. Beauty & Wellness: Hair Styling 50% 50%

* History, Civics and Geography (Thailand) may be offered mainly by the candidates of Thai nationality.

Note: It is expected that candidates will normally offer both Science and Mathematics from Group II. If they choose to take any other combination of subjects, Heads of Schools must apprise them of the implications. For admission to the I.S.C. XII course, all combinations of subjects will be accepted.

The following subject combinations are not permitted for the ICSE Examination:

Sanskrit as a Second Language (Group I) and Sanskrit as a Classical Language (Group II).

Economics (Group II) and Economic Applications (Group III).

Commercial Studies (Group II) and Commercial Applications (Group III).

Environmental Science (Group II) and Environmental Applications (Group III).

History, Civics and Geography and History, Civics and Geography (Thailand).

Regulations for Modern Foreign Language:

Candidates opting for a Modern Foreign Language as a Second Language in Group I, may not opt for the same language under Modern Foreign Languages in Group II and Group III.

Candidates opting for a Modern Foreign Language in Group II may not opt for the same Language as a Group I and Group III subject.

Candidates opting for a Modern Foreign Language in Group III may not opt for the same Language as a Group I and Group II subject.

