JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

ICSE Class 10th Syllabus 2023-24: Download All Subjects’ ICSE Class 10th Syllabus

ICSE Class 10 Syllabus 2024: Download CISCE released Class 10 ICSE all subject syllabus in pdf format, for session 2023-24. 

Download ICSE Class 10 Syllabus (All Subjects) 2023-24 in PDF
Download ICSE Class 10 Syllabus (All Subjects) 2023-24 in PDF

Class 10th 2023-24 syllabus ICSE: Hello reader, as you must be aware that the 2022-23 academic session is over and it's time for the begging of a new one. Students and teachers are checking for the new syllabi released by the board. For classes under ICSE and ISC, the syllabus is released by CISCE Board. It is a non-governmental educational board that conducts the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations in India. The curriculum of this board covers a wide spectrum of subjects that are divided into group I (compulsory), group II, and group (III). ICSE students are allowed to select any two or three subjects from group II and any one from group III electives.  Below is the list of all the subjects included in these three categories along with their internal and external marks coverage. 

ICSE 2023-24 Subject Categories 

 

Subjects of Examination

External Examination %

Internal Examination %

GROUP I: (Compulsory)

    

1. English 

2. A Second Language(one/two) History, 3. Civics and Geography 

OR 

History, Civics and Geography (Thailand)*

80%

20%

GROUP II: (Any two/three of the following subjects)

    

4. Mathematics 

5. Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology)

6. Economics

7. Commercial Studies

8. A Modern Foreign Language

9. A Classical Language 

10. Environmental Science

80%

20%

GROUP III: (Any one of the following subjects)

    

11. Computer Applications

12. Economic Applications

13. Commercial Applications

14. Art 

15. Performing Arts

16. Home Science

17. Cookery

18. Fashion Designing

19. Physical Education

20. Yoga

21. Technical Drawing Applications

22. Environmental Applications

23. A Modern Foreign Language

24. Mass Media & Communication 

25. Hospitality Management

26. Beauty & Wellness: Skin & Beauty

27. Beauty & Wellness: Hair Styling

50%

50%

 

* History, Civics and Geography (Thailand) may be offered mainly by the candidates of Thai nationality.

 

Note: It is expected that candidates will normally offer both Science and Mathematics from Group II. If they choose to take any other combination of subjects, Heads of Schools must apprise them of the implications. For admission to the I.S.C. XII course, all combinations of subjects will be accepted.

The following subject combinations are not permitted for the ICSE Examination:

  • Sanskrit as a Second Language (Group I) and Sanskrit as a Classical Language (Group II).
  • Economics (Group II) and Economic Applications (Group III).
  • Commercial Studies (Group II) and Commercial Applications (Group III).
  • Environmental Science (Group II) and Environmental Applications (Group III).
  • History, Civics and Geography and History, Civics and Geography (Thailand).

Regulations for  Modern Foreign Language:

  • Candidates opting for a Modern Foreign Language as a Second Language in Group I, may not opt for the same language under Modern Foreign Languages in Group II and Group III.
  • Candidates opting for a Modern Foreign Language in Group II may not opt for the same Language as a Group I and Group III subject.
  • Candidates opting for a Modern Foreign Language in Group III may not opt for the same Language as a Group I and Group II subject.

Download the syllabus for all ICSE Class 10 subjects in PDF: 

 

ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 Indian Languages Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 Modern Foreign Languages-Group I Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 French Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 German Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 Spanish Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics – Thailand Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 Geography-Thailand Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 Physics Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 Biology Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 Economics Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 Modern Foreign Languages-Group II Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 Classical Language Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 Environmental Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 Economic Applications Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 Commercial Applications Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 Art Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

 

To compare the 2023-24 syllabi with the 2022-23 one refer to the link below:

Read:  ICSE Syllabus 2023 for Class 10th Board Exam: All Subjects

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next