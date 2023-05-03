ICSE Class 10 French Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

ICSE Class 10 French Syllabus 2024: Read the article for the updated ICSE Class 10 syllabus for French. The syllabus is CISCE formulated with step-wise elaboration. Download the 2023-24 syllabus pdf as well.

Class 10 2023-24 French syllabus ICSE: French is one of the foreign languages offered by CISCE in their curriculum to ICSE and ISC students. For ICSE Classes 9 and 10 the subject follows the same syllabus. The subject code is also the same which is 72. French is the priority for many students thus they choose it as their foreign language to improve their linguistic skills. The syllabus of ICSE Class 9 and ICSE Class 10 can be found in a single pdf file. Like ICSE Class 9, the syllabus of ICSE Class 10 French includes composition, letter, comprehension, grammar, and translation. Elaborated topics under these are explained in the syllabus. Continue reading to learn more about the ICSE French syllabus for Class 10.

ICSE French Syllabus Aims

The French 2023-24 syllabus designed by CISCE aims:

1. To develop and integrate the use of the four language skills i.e. listening, speaking, reading and writing.

2. To use the language effectively and appropriately on topics of everyday life situations.

3. To develop an interest in the appreciation of French.

4. To develop an intercultural awareness.

5. To enhance the ability of the candidates to express their ideas and feelings in their own words and for them to understand the use of correct language.

6. To appreciate the language as an effective means of communication.

7. To understand language when spoken at normal conversational speed in everyday life situations. 8. To understand the basic structural patterns of the language, vocabulary and constructions.

ICSE Class 10 French Key Pointers

Candidates opting for a Modern Foreign Language as a Second Language in Group I may not opt for the same language under Modern Foreign Languages in Group II and Group III.

There will be one paper of three hours duration carrying 80 marks and an Internal Assessment of 20 marks.

ICSE Class 10 French Syllabus 2023-24

1. Composition Candidates will be required to write, in French, one short composition which may include short explanations, directions, descriptions or narratives. There will be a choice of subjects which will be varied and may be suggested by language or other stimuli such as pictures or objects. 2. Letter Candidates will be required to write a letter from a choice of either a formal or an informal letter. Suggestions may be given. The layout of the letter with address, introduction, conclusion, etc., will form part of the assessment. 3. Comprehension An unseen passage of about 150 words will be given in French. Questions based on the given passage, will be set, to be answered in French, so as to test the candidates’ understanding of the content of the passage. 4. Grammar This will consist of tests in vocabulary, syntax and idiom, e.g., synthesis in sentence construction, formation of sentences in French correctly embodying given words or forms. The question will not require detailed knowledge of grammatical definitions. The questions on grammar will include the following: Grammaire: Articles (définis, indéfinis. Contractés, partitifs)

Adjectives (démonstratifs, possessifs, qualificatifs, interrogatifs)

Interrogation

Negation (ne ... pas, ne ... rien, ne ...personne, ne ... plus, etc.)

Pronouns (sujet, COI, COI, quantité, lieu, relative)

Prepositions

Tenses (présent, imparfait, passé compose, futur simple, passé récent, futur

simple, verbes pronominaux, impératif)

Comparaison (plus de ... que, moins de … que, plus de / moins de + nombre)

Superlative (Ie plus .. ./le moins ... ) Conjugation exercises (for testing verbs), gap filling (for testing articles, pronouns, prepositions), correcting errors (for testing adjectives, negation, comparative etc.), Making questions and negative sentences, correcting jumbled sentences etc. 5. Translation and/or Dialogue Writing: One short passage will be set for translation from French into English.

One passage will be set for translation from English into French.

Dialogue writing (Around 150 words) based on situations faced in everyday life. Hints may be given. Annexe Communication (oral and written) skills that can be covered from any book used for teaching: 1. Topic A - Myself Self, Family and Friends

Important Events

Interests and Hobbies

Home and Locality

Daily Routine

School 2. Topic B - Holiday Time & Travel Travel, Transport and Tourism

Accommodation

Restaurant

Directions

Holiday

Activities

Services 3. Topic C - Work & Lifestyle Home Life

Everyday Living and Health

Work Experience

Leisure

Shopping

The Environment Teaching and study resource books: Ado - published by CLE International

Bravo - Published by Hatier Didier

Entre Jeunes - published by CBSE

NOTE from CISCE:

The Class X - ICSE examination paper will be set on the entire syllabus prescribed for the subject.

The Class IX internal examination is to be conducted on the portion of this syllabus that is covered during the academic year.

The Council has not prescribed a bifurcation of the syllabus for this subject.

Internal Assessment - 20 marks

Schools will prepare, conduct and record assessments of the Listening, Speaking and Creative Writing Skills of candidates as follows:

Class IX: Three assessments in the course of the year.

The Pattern of Assessment

a) Listening Skills A passage of about 300 words is read aloud by the examiner twice at normal reading speed (about 110 words a minute). Candidates may make brief notes during the readings. They then answer an objective type test based on the passage, on the paper provided. b) Speaking Skills Each candidate is required to make an oral presentation for about two minutes, which will be followed by a discussion on the subject with the examiners, for about three minutes. Subjects for presentation may include narrating an experience, providing a description, giving directions, expressing an opinion, giving a report, relating an anecdote or commenting on a current event. A candidate may refer to brief notes in the course of the presentation but reading or excessive dependence on notes will be penalized. It is recommended that candidates be given an hour for preparation of their subject for presentation and that they be given a choice of subject, on a common paper. c) Creative Writing Skills Each candidate is required to write short compositions based on the suggested assignments.

Click the link below to access the full list of suggested assignments for your internal evaluation and to get the PDF of the entire syllabus:

