ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

To develop and integrate the use of the four language skills i.e. listening, speaking, reading and writing for the purpose of effective communication. To develop a functional understanding of the grammar, structure and idiom of the language. To develop the capacity to read efficiently and access information effectively. To develop an appreciation of good literature. To experience, through literature, the thoughts and feelings of the peoples of the world.

PAPER 1 - ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Question 1 Candidates will be required to write a composition of about 300– 350 words from a choice of subjects which will test their ability to: organise, describe, narrate, report, explain, persuade or argue, and present ideas coherently with accuracy and precision, compare and contrast ideas and arrive at conclusions, present relevant arguments and use correct style and format. The subjects will be varied and may be suggested by language or by other stimuli such as pictures. The subjects will be so chosen so as to allow the candidates to draw on first-hand experience or to stimulate their imagination. With one subject, a number of suggestions about the content of the composition will be given, but the use of the suggestions will be optional and a candidate will be free to treat the subject in any way that he/she chooses. The organisation of subject matter, syntax, punctuation, the correctness of grammatical constructions and spelling will be expected to be appropriate to the mode of treatment required by the subject. Question 2 Candidates will have to write a letter from a choice of two subjects requiring either a formal or an informal mode of treatment. Suggestions regarding the content of the letter may be given. The layout of the letter with address, introduction, conclusion, etc., will form part of the assessment. Special attention must be paid to the format of the letter with emphasis on vocabulary appropriate to the context Question 3 Candidates will be given a specific situation and will be required to: (a) Write the text for a notice based on given directions. (b) Write an e-mail on the same content as the notice Question 4 An unseen prose passage of about 450 words will be given. Uncommon items of vocabulary, or structure will be avoided. One question will be set to test vocabulary. Candidates will be required to show an understanding of the words/phrases in the context in which they have been used. A number of questions requiring short answers will also be asked on the passage. These questions will test the candidates’ ability to comprehend the explicit content and organisation of the passage and to infer information, intention and attitude from it. The last question will consist of a summary that will test the candidates’ ability to distinguish main ideas from supporting details and to extract salient points to re-write them in the form of a summary. Candidates will be given clear indications of what they are to summarise and of the length of the summary. Question 5 There will be a number of short answer questions to test the candidates' knowledge of functional grammar, structure and use of the language. All the items in this question will be compulsory. They will consist of correct use of prepositions, verbs and transformation of sentences.







PAPER 2 - LITERATURE IN ENGLISH

Candidates will be required to answer questions from the prescribed textbooks, which include Drama, Prose (Short Stories) and Poetry.

Drama and Prose (Short Stories) The questions set will be central to the text. Candidates will be required to show that they have understood the passage and are able to clearly give their interpretation of the questions set, which should be in their own words and relevant to the text. Excerpts may be given from the drama and prose texts leading to questions on the specific book. Poetry A poem, or passages from poems, will be given and questions will be set to test the candidates’ responses to the poem. The questions will focus on the content, understanding and personal response of candidates to the poem as a whole.

1. DRAMA: THE MERCHANT OF VENICE (Shakespeare’s unabridged play by A.W. Verity - Acts 3, 4 & 5 TREASURE TROVE - A collection of ICSE Poems and Short Stories (Evergreen Publications) 2. POETRY: (i) Daffodils – William Wordsworth (ii) I know why the Caged Bird Sings – Maya Angelou (iii) The Patriot – Robert Browning (iv) Abu Ben Adhem – Leigh Hunt (v) Nine Gold Medals – David Roth 3. PROSE (short stories): (i) An Angel in Disguise– T.S. Arthur (ii) The Little Match Girl – Hans Christian Andersen (iii) The Blue Bead – Norah Burke (iv) My Greatest Olympic Prize – Jesse Owens (v) All Summer in a Day – Ray Douglas Bradbury

NOTE: The ICSE (Class X) Examination paper will be set ONLY on the portion of the syllabus that is prescribed for Class X.

