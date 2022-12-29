ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2022-23: Download Class 10th English Syllabus PDF

ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2023: The ICSE Class 10 English subject has two papers: English Language and Literature in English. Check here the ICSE Class 10th English syllabus of both Paper 1 and 2 for the 2022-23 exam session along with the exam pattern and internal assessment details.

ICSE Class 10th English Syllabus 2023: English is one of the most important subjects in ICSE Class 10. The subject is extremely important to master in today’s times as English is a global language and serves as the primary medium of instruction in most institutions of higher education. The ICSE Class 10 English (Code: 01) consists of two papers: English Language and Literature in English. Both papers hold equal importance and require a great deal of effort from the students. The English Language paper focuses more on grammar, while the Literature in English paper requires students to understand and analyse classic stories and poems. We have covered the ICSE Class 10 English syllabus of both the papers along with details about the internal assessment. Read and download the latest and revised ICSE Board Class 10th English syllabus 2023 pdf here.

Also Read: ICSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023 Released: Check the complete exam date sheet and guideline here

ICSE Board Class 10 English Syllabus

The ICSE class 10 English Paper 1 (English Language) and Paper 2 (Literature in English) carries 80 marks each, and the duration of the final exam will be two hours. There will also be a separate internal assessment of 20 marks for both ICSE class 10 English papers.

PAPER 1 - ENGLISH LANGUAGE

(Two hours) - 80 Marks

All questions will be compulsory.

Question 1: Candidates will be required to write a composition of about 300– 350 words from a choice of subjects which will test their ability to: organise, describe, narrate, report, explain, persuade or argue, present ideas coherently with accuracy and precision, compare and contrast ideas and arrive at conclusions, present relevant arguments and use correct style and format.

The subjects will be varied and may be suggested by language or by other stimuli such as pictures. The subjects will be so chosen so as to allow the candidates to draw on first-hand experience or to stimulate their imagination.

With one subject, a number of suggestions about the content of the composition will be given, but the use of the suggestions will be optional and a candidate will be free to treat the subject in any way that he/she chooses.

The organisation of subject matter, syntax, punctuation, correctness of grammatical constructions and spelling will be expected to be appropriate to the mode of treatment required by the subject.

Question 2: Candidates will have to write a letter from a choice of two subjects requiring either a formal or an informal mode of treatment. Suggestions regarding the content of the letter may be given. The layout of the letter with address, introduction, conclusion, etc., will

form part of the assessment. Special attention must be paid to the format of the letter with emphasis on vocabulary appropriate to the context.

Question 3: Candidates will be given a specific situation and will be required to:

(a) Write the text for a notice based on given directions.

(b) Write an e-mail on the same content as the notice.

Question 4: An unseen prose passage of about 450 words will be given. Uncommon items of vocabulary, or structure will be avoided. One question will be set to test vocabulary. Candidates will be required to show an understanding of the words/phrases in the context in which they have been used.

A number of questions requiring short answers will also be asked on the passage. These questions will test the candidates’ ability to comprehend the explicit content and organisation of the passage and to infer information, intention and attitude from it.

There will be a summary question that will test the candidates’ ability to distinguish main ideas from supporting details and to extract salient points to re-write them in the form of a summary. Candidates will be given clear indications of what they are to summarise and of the length of the summary.

Question 5: There will be a number of short answer questions to test the candidates' knowledge of functional grammar, structure and use of the language.

All the items in this question will be compulsory. They will consist of correct use of prepositions, verbs and transformation of sentences.

PAPER 2 - LITERATURE IN ENGLISH

(Two hours) - 80 Marks

Candidates will be required to answer questions from the prescribed textbooks, which include Drama, Prose (Short Stories) and Poetry.

Drama and Prose (Short Stories)

Questions set will be central to the text. Candidates will be required to show that they have understood the passage and are able to clearly give their interpretation of the questions set, which should be in their own words and relevant to the text.

Excerpts may be given from the drama and prose texts leading to questions on the specific book.

Poetry

A poem, or passages from poems, will be given and questions will be set to test the candidates’ response to the poem. The questions will focus on the content, understanding and the personal response of candidates to the poem as a whole.

Syllabus prescribed for ICSE (Class X) Examination for Literature in English (English Paper – 2)

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE (Shakespeare’s unabridgedplay by A.W. Verity -Acts 3,4 & 5 only)

TREASURE TROVE - A Collection of ICSE Poems and Short Stories (Evergreen Publications)

POETRY: (i) Daffodils – William Wordsworth

(ii) I know why the Caged Bird Sings – Maya Angelou

(iii) The Patriot – Robert Browning

(iv) Abu Ben Adhem – Leigh Hunt

(v) Nine Gold Medals – David Roth

PROSE (short stories):

(i) An Angel in Disguise– T.S. Arthur

(ii) The Little Match Girl – Hans Christian Andersen

(iii) The Blue Bead – Norah Burke

(iv) My Greatest Olympic Prize – Jesse Owens

(v) All Summer in a Day – Ray Douglas Bradbury

NOTE: The ICSE (Class X) Examination paper will be set ONLY on the portion of the syllabus that is prescribed for Class X

Download and read the ICSE Class 10th English Syllabus 2022-23 below

The ICSE class 12 board exams are fast approaching and the datesheet has also been released. Now is the time to start attempting mock tests. It boosts confidence and gives students an idea of what and what not to do in the final exams. Check the ICSE Class 10 mock tests here.