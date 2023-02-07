ICSE English Specimen Paper 2023 Class 10: CISCE English Sample Paper, Download PDF

English Specimen Paper Class 10 ICSE: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the specimen papers for the ICSE exams 2023. Going through the specimen papers is a must for all class 10 ICSE students, and one of the most important subjects is English. Check here and download the ICSE English Specimen Paper 2023 for class 10.

The ICSE exams for class 10th are scheduled to start from February 27, and the time to start solving the specimen papers is here. Subjects like English (Code: 01) focus on developing students' grammar, reading, listening, comprehension, literary and creative writing skills. As such, the ICSE English exam tends to run a bit lengthy and demands significant effort from students. It's important to know what, how, and how much to write in answers to fetch top marks. This is where ICSE English Specimen papers for class 10 come in handy.

English is a compulsory language subject in ICSE Class 10 and consists of two papers: English Language and Literature in English. Like the name suggests, Paper 1: English Language focuses more on comprehension, vocabulary and grammar part while Paper 2: Literature in English lays more emphasis on reading and analysing poetry, stories and plays. English appears to be easy on the surface but ends up dooming the students in the exams. However, going through the ICSE English specimen paper can help mitigate much of the stress students have because of English. The ICSE Class 10 English specimen paper can give students an idea about the exam pattern, marks distribution and what type of questions and difficulty levels can be expected from the final exam. Check here the ICSE English Specimen Paper Class 10 and download the pdf.

ICSE Class 10 English Specimen Paper 2023

The ICSE Board class 10 English course consists of two papers of 80 marks and a duration of two hours each.

The questions will be of both objective and descriptive type.

Paper 1: English Language contains five compulsory questions.

Paper 2: Literature in English consists of four sections: A,B,C,D

Section A is compulsory for all students. You will have to choose one question each from other three section and one question from any of the other sections.

15 minutes of reading time will be provided in each paper.

All questions carry 16 marks each.

Read the 2023 ICSE English Specimen Paper for class 10 in pdf format here. The download link is given at the end of the article.

Paper 1: English Language Specimen Paper for Class 10

You can read and download the full ICSE Class 10 English Specimen Paper 2023 below.

Paper 2: Literature in English Specimen Paper for Class 10

You can read and download the full ICSE Class 10 English Specimen Paper 2023 below.

