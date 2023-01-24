ICSE Syllabus for Class 10 2023: Download Revised & Reduced Syllabus PDF

ICSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023: CISCE has made available the 2022-23 academic session subject wise syllabus for class 10th on its official website cisce.org. Check here the complete subject wise ICSE Board syllabus class 10th.

ICSE Syllabus: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, also known as CISCE, has published the ICSE syllabus 2023 of all its subjects for the 2022-23 academic session. The revised and updated syllabus for both classes 10 and 12 have been provided on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

In this article, we will be providing the all the latest, revised and updated subject wise ICSE syllabus for the academic year 2022-23.

ICSE Syllabus Class 10 Highlights

For the current academic session 2022-2023, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has decided to revert back to its earlier format of conducting annual board examinations. Therefore, ICSE board examinations will be held only once a year. Earlier, the board had changed the examination pattern during the pandemic, opting for multiple board examinations a year.

The Council announced the changes in the exam pattern and the changes in its syllabus in May, 2022 with a notice released on its website.

CISCE announced that it has revised the Class 10 curriculum for some subjects. The same has been notified through an official notification. The ICSE syllabus 2023 class 10 has been made available at the official website of CISCE in the form of PDF files.

To save the precious time of students appearing for ICSE Board 2023 examinations, we have provided here the subject wise syllabus as well.

Candidates can download the ICSE Board syllabus 2023 by clicking on each subject-wise ICSE Syllabus 2023 links below. Download ICSE Syllabus by Class in PDF.\

ICSE Syllabus for Class 10

The syllabus articles provided here are for all the subjects enlists all chapters and units which are to be covered for the theory and practical portion of the subject. These will prepare the candidates to perform their best in ICSE Board examinations 2022-23 which will commence from February 27, 2023.

Download ICSE Syllabus for Class 10 in PDF

Key Benefits of ICSE Class 10th Syllabus

The ICSE syllabus Class 10 is a course-planning tool beneficial for the learner and the educator It helps the instructor to prepare and organize the course. ICSE Syllabus 2023 illustrates the course contents, course objectives, learning goals, along with the course structure, project work topics, question paper design, and other relevant activities. Both educators and the students get a clear idea of the course content and the knowledge they will gain throughout the course.

How Does ICSE 10th Syllabus Help Students in Their Board Exam Preparation?

The ICSE Class syllabus 2023 is the basic and the foremost study material required to start board exam preparation of a particular subject as it describes the topics and concepts to be covered in the examination.

Therefore, a subject syllabus is one of the most important resource to help you prepare and score well in ICSE Board exam 2023 preparation.

