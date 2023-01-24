ISC Syllabus for Class 12 2023: Download Revised & Reduced Syllabus PDF

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2023: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board has released the revised syllabus for the ISC Class 12th students for the 2022-2023 academic year. The ISC Class 12 board exams are set to commence from 12 February, and the time couldn’t be more appropriate to take one last look at the ISC Class 12 Syllabus.

ISC Syllabus 2023 for Class 12th Board Exam

ISC Class 12 Syllabus: A new year has begun, and with it, the examination season. The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board has released the latest and revised syllabus for the ISC Class 12th exams 2023. The ISC syllabus class 12 pdf can be downloaded from the official website of the CISCE school board. We have also covered the syllabus here in this article, where you can view and download the pdf of all ISC Class 12th subjects.

ISC Syllabus Class 12 Highlights

There aren’t many changes in the ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2023, but students should still take a look at the official syllabus. Sometimes, reading the syllabus after a while highlights the topics that students often miss the first time. Senior secondary is an important stage of life in every student’s life and plays a critical role in deciding their future and preparing them for it. And the ISC Class 12 isn’t to be taken lightly. The ISC Class 12 syllabus is one of the most difficult syllabuses in India. Students often get lost and demotivated, just going through the extensive syllabus. But nonetheless, it’s essential to know the correct ISC syllabus for class 12 students, especially if you want to ace the final exams.

Download ISC Syllabus for Class 12 in PDF

The ISC Board syllabus is one of the most challenging and extensive in the country. But here you can download the syllabus of all the subject at the same place and that too in pdf format.

Subject Wise ISC Board Class 12 Syllabus 2023

ISC Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2022 - 2023: Download PDF

ISC Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2022 - 2023: Download PDF

ISC Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2022 - 2023: Download PDF

ISC Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2022 - 2023: Download PDF

ISC Class 12 English Syllabus 2022 - 2023: Download PDF

ISC Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2022 - 2023: Download PDF

ISC Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2022 - 2023: Download PDF

ISC Class 12 Commerce Syllabus 2022 - 2023: Download PDF

ISC Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2022 - 2023: Download PDF

ISC Class 12 Accounts Syllabus 2022 - 2023: Download PDF

ISC Class 12 History Syllabus 2022 - 2023: Download PDF

ISC Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2022 - 2023: Download PDF

ISC Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2022 - 2023: Download PDF

ISC Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2022 - 2023: Download PDF

Key Benefits of ISC Class 12th Syllabus

The ISC Class 12th Syllabus offers several benefits to the students. It doesn’t just list the topics and leave the readers hanging. The entire course curriculum, marking scheme, topic wise marks distribution, and evaluation standards are comprehensively covered in the ISC syllabus for class 12. Both the theory and practical syllabuses are covered in depth. The ISC class 12 syllabus also includes the important exam details like duration and section-wise weightage. All this information will be eternally beneficial to the ISC class 12 students.

FAQ

What is the syllabus of ISC Class 12?

The syllabus of ISC Class 12 is the list of topics that all students have to study in a given academic year. The ISC Class 12 syllabus of all subject in detail and in pdf format is provided on the Jagran Josh website. You can also download it on the official website of the CISCE board.

Can I score good marks using the ISC Class 12th Syllabus of 2022-2023?

Yes, you can score good marks in the ISC board exams 2023 using the official reduced and revised syllabus for class 12. Knowing the correct syllabus is essential to prepare well for the exams. Otherwise, students end up missing topics and perform poorly in the exams.

