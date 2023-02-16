ISC Class 12 Modern Foreign Languages Syllabus 2022-23: Download Class 12th Modern Foreign Languages Syllabus PDF

ISC Class 12 Modern Foreign Languages Syllabus 2023: Modern Foreign Languages is an elective subject in ISC Class 12 and consists of various languages like French, German and Spanish. Check here the entire ISC Class 12th Modern Foreign Languages syllabus for the 2022-23 exam session along with the exam pattern and internal assessment details.

ISC Class 12th Modern Foreign Languages Syllabus 2023: Modern Foreign Languages is an elective course in ISC Class 12, under which foreign languages like Chinese (Code: 826), French (Code: 828), German (Code: 829), Tibetan (Code: 835) and Spanish (Code: 836) is taught to students. Globalization is on the rise and people are exploring job opportunities all over the world. Mastering a foreign language can enhance your profile. It also opens the door to a career as a diplomat. Another reason to learn a foreign language is that it's scientifically proven to boost mental ability. As such, many students opt for the Modern Foreign Languages course in ISC Class 12. We have covered the ISC Class 12 Modern Foreign Languages syllabus for both the theory and project work of the course. All other ISC Class 12 foreign language syllabuses follow a similar format. You can view and download the latest and revised ISC Board Class 12 Modern Foreign Languages syllabus 2023 pdf here.

ISC Board Class 12 Modern Foreign Languages Syllabus

The ISC class 12 Modern Foreign Languages course consists of two papers: theory and project work. Modern Foreign Languages Paper I (Theory) carries 80 marks and a three hour duration. Paper II (Project work) is of 20 marks. The syllabus of the ISC 12th Modern Foreign Language course has not been revised or bifurcated.

Download and read the ISC Class 12th Modern Foreign Languages Syllabus 2022-23 below.

PAPER I (THEORY): 80 MARKS

There will be one paper of three hours duration of 80 marks.

A short composition in the language. A choice of subjects will be given. A passage in the language for unprepared translation into English. An unseen passage in the language with questions based upon it. Candidates may be required to make a summary in the language of part of the passage and to answer other questions of the following types: explanation of individual words or phrases or sentences; questions to test comprehension. Questions of all these types will not necessarily be set at any one given examination. Questions on prescribed textbooks. Candidates will be required to answer two questions on one or two of the prescribed textbooks.

In Foreign languages for which texts are not available, Part 4 will consist of -

(a) one passage for translation from the language into English.

(b) one passage for translation from English into the language.

Schools that have candidates offering a foreign language should consult/contact the Council in time, regarding prescribed textbooks.

NOTE: The Class XII - ISC examination paper will be set on the entire syllabus prescribed for the subject.

The Council has not prescribed bifurcation of the syllabus prescribed for this subject.

PAPER II (PROJECT WORK): 20 Marks

In addition to the syllabus prescribed above, candidates are also required to be assessed in Project Work.

Details of the same are given below:

PROJECT WORK FOR CLASS XII

Project Work in Class XII comprises of assessment of candidates in three projects, one each on Listening, Speaking and Writing Skills.

Listening and Speaking skills are to be assessed internally, by the School in Class XII.

Writing Skills are to be assessed externally by the Visiting Examiner, appointed locally and approved by the Council.

Details of assignments for Project Work are given below:

Listening Skills (to be internally assessed by the subject teacher)

An unseen passage of about 500 words or a poem (of appropriate length) may be read aloud, twice, the first time at normal reading speed and the next time at a slower speed. The passage/poem may be taken from any book, newspaper, magazine, journal and so on but not from an ICSE or ISC textbook. A suitable audio clip may also be used.

Students may make brief notes during the readings/playing of the audio clip, followed by answering objective type questions based on the passage/poem/audio clip, on the paper provided.

Speaking Skills (to be internally assessed by the subject teacher)

Students are to be assessed through an individual presentation, e.g. extempore speaking, declamation, recitation, debate, of about three minutes followed by a discussion with the subject teacher, for another two or three minutes.

List of suggested assignments for Project Work:

Narrating an experience Giving directions or instructions on how to make or operate something Providing a description Giving a report Expressing an opinion or a theme-based conversation Giving a speech on a selected topic.

Writing Skills (Language/Literature): to be assessed externally by the Visiting Examiner

Candidates will be required to undertake one written assignment of about 250 words on any aspect of Language /Literature syllabus covered in Class XII.

List of suggested assignments for Project Work:

Summarising / paraphrasing of the chosen text. An autobiographical experience. Review of a book/serial/play/performance. Writing a short story based on a poem. Writing a poem based on a story. Analysing the relevance of a selected story/couplets in the present-day context. Imagining an alternate outcome or ending or extension of the chosen text and its impact on the plot/setting/characters/mood and tone. Imagining oneself as one of the main characters of the story/novel/drama and describing what one would like to change in the story/novel/drama, giving reasons for the same. Analysing the theme of the story/poem/novel and expressing one’s opinion on the same.

