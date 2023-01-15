ISC Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2022-23: Download Class 12th Hindi Syllabus PDF

ISC Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2023: Hindi is an elective subject in ISC Class 12 and part of the Indian Languages course. Check here the entire ISC Class 12th Hindi syllabus for the 2022-23 exam session along with the exam pattern and internal assessment details.

ISC Class 12th Hindi Syllabus 2023: Hindi (Code: 805) is part of the Indian languages course in ISC Class 12 and is an elective subject. Hindi is the mother tongue of 43 percent of the Indian population and ranks among the most widely spoken languages in the world. Hindi is part of India’s rich culture and history. The ISC Class 12 Indian Languages course comprises many local languages of India like Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil etc. But Hindi is the most popular Indian language chosen by ISC Class 12 students. Studying Hindi or any other language in ISC Class 12 opens the door to a career as a linguist, teacher, literary, and more. The ISC Board Class 12 Hindi syllabus also emphasizes holistic learning of the language through developing students’ language composition, comprehension, grammar, literature, listening skills, and creative writing. We have covered the ISC Class 12 Hindi syllabus for both the theory and project work papers of the Hindi Language. Other ISC Class 12 Indian languages syllabuses also follow a similar format. You can view and download the latest and revised ISC Board Class 12 Hindi syllabus 2023 pdf here.

Also Read: ISC Class 12th Datesheet 2023 Released: Check the complete exam date sheet and guideline here

ISC Board Class 12 Hindi Syllabus

The ISC class 12 Hindi course consists of two papers: theory and project work. Hindi Paper I (Theory) carries 80 marks and a three hour duration. Paper II (Project work) is of 20 marks. There are two sections in the Hindi theory paper, Language and Prescribed Textbook of 40 marks each.

PAPER I (THEORY): 80 Marks

There will be one paper of three hours duration, which will consist of two sections:

Section A: Language (40 marks)

Section B: Prescribed Textbooks (40 marks)

SECTION A

LANGUAGE – 40 Marks

All questions in this section will be compulsory.

Composition: One composition of 400 words approximately, in the language, to be written out of a choice of 6 topics set within the experience and mental maturity of the age-group of the candidates. Comprehension: An unseen passage of about 300 words to be set with questions and/or summary (with heading to test the ability to summarise and/or to expand an idea given in the passage). Grammar: Functional grammar - correction of sentences and using words/idioms in sentences, viz. correct structure with proper agreement of the subject and verb according to the number, gender, case, tense and voice.

SECTION B

PRESCRIBED TEXTBOOKS – 40 Marks

Candidates will be required to answer questions from any three of the prescribed textbooks.

NOTE: The Class XII - ISC Examination paper will be set on the entire syllabus prescribed for the subject.

The Council has not prescribed bifurcation of the syllabus prescribed for this subject.

For list of Prescribed Textbooks, see Appendix I.

PAPER II (PROJECT WORK): 20 Marks

In addition to the syllabus prescribed above for Class XII, candidates are also required to be assessed in Project Work. Details of the same are given below:

PROJECT WORK FOR CLASS XII

Project Work in Class XII comprises of assessment of candidates in three projects, one each on Listening, Speaking and Writing Skills.

Listening and Speaking skills are to be assessed internally, by the School in Class XII.

Writing Skills are to be assessed externally by the Visiting Examiner, appointed locally and approved by the Council.

Details of assignments for Project Work are given below:

Listening Skills (to be internally assessed by the subject teacher)

An unseen passage of about 500 words or a poem (of appropriate length) may be read aloud, twice, the first time at normal reading speed and the next time at a slower speed. The passage/poem may be taken from any book, newspaper, magazine, journal and so on but not from an ICSE or ISC textbook. A suitable audio clip may also be used.

Students may make brief notes during the readings/playing of the audio clip, followed by answering objective type questions based on the passage/poem/audio clip, on the paper provided.

Speaking Skills (to be internally assessed by the subject teacher)

Students are to be assessed through an individual presentation, e.g. extempore speaking, declamation, recitation, debate, of about three minutes followed by a discussion with the subject teacher, for another two or three minutes.

List of suggested assignments for Project Work:

Narrating an experience Giving directions or instructions on how to make or operate something Providing a description Giving a report Expressing an opinion or a theme-based conversation Giving a speech on a selected topic Reading out, after correcting, a grammatically incorrect passage/s of suitable length (150 - 200 words) based on the prescribed grammar syllabus.

Writing Skills (Literature): to be assessed externally by the Visiting Examiner

Candidates will be required to undertake one written assignment of 1000-1500 words on a text/texts studied in the Literature syllabus.

The objective is to produce original, creative and insightful perspectives on a literary text or set of texts which may be from the short stories/ poems/ drama/ novel from the syllabus.

The text/texts analysed in the Class XI Project Work must not be repeated in Class XII.

List of suggested assignments for Project Work:

Writing a short story based on a poem. Writing a poem based on a story. Analysing the relevance of a selected story/couplets in the present-day context. Imagining an alternate outcome or ending or extension of the chosen text and its impact on the plot/setting/characters/mood and tone. Providing an alternate title to a given text and giving a justification for the same. Imagining oneself as one of the main characters of the story/novel/drama and describing what one would like to change in the story/novel/drama, giving reasons for the same. Analysing the theme of the story/poem/novel and expressing one’s opinion on the same. Summarising / paraphrasing of the chosen text. Preparing a script for dramatization, based on the short story/poem chosen. Comparing and contrasting two characters/themes from different short stories/poems of the prescribed texts. Appreciation of literary qualities of the chosen text. Analysing the background (historical, cultural, literary context) and relevance of the works of the writer/poet chosen. Critical analysis of a news story published in four different newspapers. Writing an article for a newspaper (news writing of an event).

The prescribed books to study in ISC Class 12 Hindi Syllabus are listed below:

Vyakaran Manjusha (I.U.P.)

Any three of the following books are to be offered:

Saara Akash (Novel): Rajendra Yadav Aashad Ka Ek Din (Drama): Mohan Rakesh Gadya Sanklan (ISC Collection of Short Stories and Essays) – Published by: Evergreen Publications (India) Ltd., New Delhi.

(i) Puthra Prem: Munshi Premchand

(ii) Gauri: Subhadra Kumar Chauhan

(iii) Sharanagat: Vrindavan Lal Verma

(iv) Sati: Shivani

(v) Outsider: Malti Joshi

(vi) Dasi: Jai Shankar Prasad

(vii) Kya Nirash Hua Jai (Essay): Hazari Prasad Dwivedi

(viii) Bhaktin: Mahadevi Verma

(ix) Sanskriti Hai Kya (essay): Ramdhari Singh ‘Dinkar’

(x) Majburi: Mannu Bhadari

Kavya Manjari (ISC Collection of Poems) – Published by: Evergreen Publications (India) Ltd., New Delhi.

(i) Sakhi: Kabir

(ii) Balleela: Surdas

(iii) Ek Phool Ki Chah: Siyaram Sharan Gupta

(iv) Aah Dharati Kitna Deti Hai: Sumitra Nandan Pant

(v) Nadi Ke Dweep: Agyeya

(vi) Tulsi Das Ke Pad: Tulsi Das

(vii) Jag Tujhko Door Jana Hai: Mahadevi Verma

(viii) Udyami Nar: Ramdhari Singh ‘Dinkar’

(ix) Badal Ko Ghirte Dekha Hai: Nagarjun

(x) Andhere Ka Deepak: Hari Bansh Rai Bachchan

Related: ICSE Full Form: What does ICSE stand for? Indian Certificate of Secondary Education

Download and read the ISC Class 12th Hindi Syllabus 2022-23 below.

The ISC class 12 final exams fast approaching, and the date sheet has also been released. Check the ISC Class 12 mock tests here to revise and practice the concepts learned in the ISC Class 12 Hindi syllabus.