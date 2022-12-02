ICSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023 Released: Check the complete exam date sheet and guideline here 

ICSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has published ICSE Class 10 board exam dates for 2022-23 on its official website. The ICSE class 10 board examination for the academic year 2022-23 will be conducted between February 27 and March 29, 2023. The exam time and duration, based on the subjects, are also mentioned in the ICSE 10th date sheet 2023.

In this article, first we will check the guidelines for the examination in detail and then go through the detailed date sheet.

Be seated in the Examination Hall / Room five minutes before the time fixed for the start of the examination in the subject. (Including reading time).

A candidate who arrives late will be required to give a satisfactory explanation and reason to the Supervising Examiner. Except in exceptional circumstances, a paper will not be given to any candidate who is more than half an hour late. Absolute punctuality is essential. Candidates are not allowed to leave the Examination Hall / Room before the conclusion of the paper

If an Examination Paper for which you are not entered is handed to you, or if the questions indicate that a map or any other stationery should also have been given to you, bring it to the attention of the Supervising Examiner immediately.

Read carefully any general instructions that may be given at the head of a paper, e.g., regarding number of questions that should be attempted, etc.

You are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the question paper.

On the top-sheet of the Main Answer Booklet, you are to put your signature in the space provided for the purpose. Do NOT write or scribble anywhere on the top-sheet.

Clearly write your UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the Main Answer Booklet in the space provided. This information should also be written on the front sheet of each continuation booklet used. If you are using loose maps, graph papers, etc. write this information on these also. All entries on the Answer Booklet are to be made with Black/Blue ball- point pen / Fountain Pen.