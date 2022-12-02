ICSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023 Released: Check the complete exam date sheet and guideline here 

ICSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has published ICSE Class 10 board exam dates for 2022-23 on its official website. The ICSE class 10 board examination for the academic year 2022-23 will be conducted between February 27 and March 29, 2023. The exam time and duration, based on the subjects, are also mentioned in the ICSE 10th date sheet 2023.
In this article, first we will check the guidelines for the examination in detail and then go through the detailed date sheet.
ICSE Class 10th Board Exam 2023 Guidelines
- Be seated in the Examination Hall / Room five minutes before the time fixed for the start of the examination in the subject. (Including reading time).
- A candidate who arrives late will be required to give a satisfactory explanation and reason to the Supervising Examiner. Except in exceptional circumstances, a paper will not be given to any candidate who is more than half an hour late. Absolute punctuality is essential. Candidates are not allowed to leave the Examination Hall / Room before the conclusion of the paper
- If an Examination Paper for which you are not entered is handed to you, or if the questions indicate that a map or any other stationery should also have been given to you, bring it to the attention of the Supervising Examiner immediately.
- Read carefully any general instructions that may be given at the head of a paper, e.g., regarding number of questions that should be attempted, etc.
- You are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the question paper.
- On the top-sheet of the Main Answer Booklet, you are to put your signature in the space provided for the purpose. Do NOT write or scribble anywhere on the top-sheet.
- Clearly write your UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the Main Answer Booklet in the space provided. This information should also be written on the front sheet of each continuation booklet used. If you are using loose maps, graph papers, etc. write this information on these also. All entries on the Answer Booklet are to be made with Black/Blue ball- point pen / Fountain Pen.
- Write on both sides of each sheet of the Answer Booklet unless the rubric of the question paper prohibits this. While writing leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges. Begin the answer to each separate part of a question on a separate line.
- Write the number of the question clearly in the left-hand margin at the beginning of each answer. Do not copy the question. Be careful to use the same system of numbering as that used in the question paper. Leave a line after answering each question.
- Remember that handwriting and spelling will be taken into account. You may use a Black/Blue ball- point pen / Fountain Pen for writing your answers, but pencils may be used only for diagrams. Bring mathematical and drawing instruments and colour pencils for subjects for which they will be needed. The use of any electronic devices, hand, desk or other types of calculating machines are not permitted.
- In addition to the time indicated in the timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the questions.
- Read the questions very carefully. Time should not be wasted in writing information that is not asked for as no marks will be awarded for it.
- Do not spend too much time on one or two questions so as to leave yourself no time to answer the others.
- When the time allotted for writing the examination has concluded, arrange your answer scripts in a SEQUENTIAL ORDER, THE FIRST PAGE AT THE TOP, etc. See that the Main Answer Booklet/ Continuation Booklet/ Graph/ Map have your correct UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject Paper written on them. Fasten them together at the left-hand top corner and hand them over unfolded.
Also Note:
- The continuation booklets will be issued on request only after you have completed writing on all pages of the Answer Booklet/continuation booklet already issued.
- All continuation booklets used/unused must be attached to the Main Answer Booklet.
- All work including rough work should be done on the same sheet as the rest of the answer.
ICSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023
|
DAY & DATE
|
TIME
|
SUBJECT
|
DURATION
|
Monday
February 27
|
11.00 a.m.
|
English Language – ENGLISH Paper 1
|
2 hrs.
|
Wednesday
March 01
|
11.00 a.m.
|
Literature in English – ENGLISH Paper 2
|
2 hrs.
|
Friday
March 03
|
11.00 a.m.
|
Commercial Studies (Group II Elective)
|
2 hrs.
|
Saturday
March 04
|
09.00 a.m.
|
Art Paper 1 (Still Life)
|
3 hrs.
|
Monday
March 06
|
11.00 a.m.
|
History & Civics - H.C.G. Paper 1
History & Civics (Thailand) - H.G.T. Paper 1
|
2 hrs.
|
Friday
March 10
|
11.00 a.m.
|
Mathematics
|
2½ hrs.
|
Saturday
March 11
|
09.00 a.m.
|
Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/ Painting)
|
3 hrs.
|
Monday
March 13
|
11.00 a.m.
|
Geography - H.C.G. Paper 2
Geography (Thailand) - H.G.T. Paper 2
|
2hrs.
|
Tuesday
March 14
|
11.00 a.m.
|
Environmental Science (Group II Elective)
|
2 hrs.
|
Wednesday
March 15
|
11.00 a.m.
|
Second Languages:
Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi,
Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi,
Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu
Modern Foreign Languages:
Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Korean, Modern Armenian,
Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan
|
3 hrs.
|
Friday
March 1
|
11.00 a.m.
|
Physics - SCIENCE Paper 1
|
2 hrs.
|
Saturday
March 18
|
09.00 a.m.
|
Art Paper 3 (Original Composition)
|
3 hrs.
|
Monday
March 20
|
11.00 a.m.
|
Chemistry - SCIENCE Paper 2
|
2 hrs.
|
Tuesday
March 21
|
11.00 a.m.
|
Economics (Group II Elective)
|
2 hrs.
|
Thursday
March 23
|
11.00 a.m.
|
(Group III-Elective)
Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications,
Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications,
Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science,
Hospitality Management, Indian Dance, Mass Media & Communication,
Physical Education, Spanish, Western Music, Yoga
Technical Drawing Applications
|
2 hrs.
3 hrs.
|
Friday
March 24
|
11.00 a.m.
|
French / Sanskrit (Group II Elective)
|
2 hrs.
|
Saturday
March 25
|
09.00 a.m.
|
Art Paper 4 (Applied Art)
|
3 hrs.
|
Monday
March 27
|
11.00 a.m.
|
Hindi
|
3 hrs.
|
Wednesday
March 29
|
11.00 a.m.
|
Biology - SCIENCE Paper 3
|
3 hrs.
ALSO NOTE
- In addition to the time indicated on the Timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the question paper.
- The question paper may be distributed to candidates at 10:45 a.m. to enable them to start writing at 11:00 a.m.
The board has also mentioned strict actions against any unfair practises during the examination.
Click on the link below to view the complete circular by the board:
|
ICSE (Class X) Year 2023 Timetable and Instructions
All the best!