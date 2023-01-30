ICSE Exam Preparation Tips 2023: 7 Tips to score 95+ and study time table

ICSE Preparation Tips 2023 to Score 95+: ICSE Board examinations 2023 are all set to start from February 27th, 2023 and students are equally excited, nervous and anxious. While some class 10 students are working harder each day to score 95+ in the ICSE board examination 2023, some are still trying to figure out the best study time table to score good marks in ICSE Exam 2023. Check this article to find the best ICSE Exam Preparation Tips and a well-proven study time table.

ICSE Board exam 2023 Preparation Tips: Students who are preparing to attempt ICSE board examinations 2023 from February 27, 2023 are all aiming to score a good percentage and get 95+ marks in the exam. ICSE board examinations, like any other examination, demands rigorous and exhaustive preparation. There is no shortcut or alternative to the hard work required to score 95+ in ICE Class 10th board exams 2023. However, we can make the ICSE 2023 Board exam preparation journey easy for the students aspiring to score well.

All ICSE Board Class 10th students, who aim to achieve good results, must go through the ICSE board exam preparation tips given in this article to score well in the exams. Students must also take into account that the tips given below will work only with dedication to hard work and commitment to regular studying.

7 ICSE Board Exam Preparation Tips to score 95+

Following the preparation tips below, students will be able to prepare smoothly and achieve the desired top scores in the ICSE Board 2023 examination:

1 Go through the complete syllabus and analyse the contents

The first and the most important thing to focus on to prepare for ICSE Board examination is to know the ICSE Board Class 10 Syllabus 2023. Check the complete contents of the updated and revised ICSE syllabus. Analyse the syllabus of each subject very carefully and try to make a list of the topics that demand more time, more attention, more hard work along with the topics/ subjects that are easily doable.

2 Prepare a study time table and study plan to cover the syllabus content

Based on your analysis of the syllabus for each subject, create a list where you jot down all the topics categorically, based on how much time you have to prepare for these subjects and how much time you can regularly give to these topics and subjects.

Note: Have a practical approach and do not devote all your time to either a hard topic or a topic that is easy or your favourite.

3 Include time for revision

Not revising what you learn is one of the causes of poor results in ICSE Board examination. In ICSE Board exam 2023, you can score 95+ by daily revising what you studied the previous day.

4 Practise the questions provided in the prescribed textbooks

All textbooks provide some practise questions in between and at the end of the chapters. These questions are designed specifically for students to help them understand the topics better. Therefore, if you are preparing to score good marks in ICSE Board exam 2023, you must not miss these practice questions.

5 Attempt specimen question papers

Specimen papers are a sample of the actual question papers in the ICSE Board examinations. Therefore, attempting the Specimen papers will provide you with a potential experience of the actual board examinations. Hence, you will be able to know where you need to improve and also feel more confident.

6 Solve previous year ICSE question papers

Previous year question papers are like a time machine that gives you the knowledge of what students in the past years have faced in the examinations. Attempt these past year question papers, analyse each question and your answer with the knowledge that these questions have been asked to candidates of ICSE Board examinations in the previous years.

7 Analyse your strengths and weaknesses

Self criticism and self analysis, when done with the right intent, can be a precursor to success. Thus, analysing where you stand is very important. All candidates of ICSE Board exam 2023 must check their progress, the topics that they are good at and the topics that need improvement. Only by analysing your strengths and weaknesses, you can put your hard work into your weaknesses and smartly use your strengths to score 95+ in the ICSE board exam.

ICSE Exam Preparation Tips: Study Time Table to achieve 95+ in ICSE Board exam 2023

Success comes with both hard work and smart work. Only with smartly done hard work, students can achieve the success that they aim for. In this case, students of ICSE Board who are aiming to score 95+ in the examination, must put rigorous hard work and smart efforts into achieving their goal.

Here’s the ICSE Board study time table you need to score 95+ in the board examination 2023:

(Feel free to modify it according to your requirements)

Study Time Table to Score 95+ in ICSE Board Exam 2023

You have 24 hours each day.

Out of these 24 hours, a good 8 hours of sleep is very necessary, especially during exam preparations.

About 4 hours would go into your daily chores, meals and other miscellaneous tasks.

At least, 30 mins to an hour must be invested into some sort of hobby or interest, physical exercise, meditation, sports, etc. to refresh and energise your mind and body.

In the remaining 10 to 11 hours, students can easily study sufficiently with ample study breaks and rest.

1 hour Quick Revision of the topics studied in the previous day 15 minutes Break 1 hour Study new topic from a subject that you like and you are good at 15 minutes Break 1 hour Study new topic from a subject that you consider difficult 15 minutes Break 1 hour Attempt practise questions from textbook for the new topics that you have prepared 15 minutes Break 1 hour Study new topic from a different subject that you find interesting or easy 15 minutes Break 1 hour Study new topic from a subject that you find hard 15 minutes Break 1 hour Attempt practise questions from textbook for the new topics that you have prepared 30 mins Plan for the topics that you would prepare the next day Spend the remaining time reviewing specimen question papers, previous year papers and topics that interest you or topics that you find hard. Note: It is suggested to not use any digital media during the break time. Less use of social media for better clarity and focus.

