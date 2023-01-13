ISC Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2022-23: Download Class 12th Political Science Syllabus PDF

ISC Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023: Political Science is an elective subject in ISC class 12 and a key component of the humanities stream. Check here the ISC Class 12th Political Science syllabus for both theory and project work for the 2022-23 exam session and download PDF.

ISC Class 12th Political Science Syllabus 2023: Political science is the social science that deals with the systems of governance, lawmaking, constitution, political parties, and more. Political Science (Code: 852) is an elective subject in ISC Class 12 that is most often opted with other humanities subjects like history and sociology. Learning Political Science opens the door for students to pursue careers in law, bureaucracy, politics, etc. The ISC Class 12th Political Science Syllabus covers pivotal topics like the Indian constitution, democracy, and the working of the government. The ISC Class 12 Political Science syllabus is vast but will be easy for students genuinely interested in the subject. Read and download the latest and updated ISC Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023 in pdf format here.

ISC Board Class 12 Political Science Syllabus

The ISC class 12 Political Science subject is divided into two papers: theory and project work. The Paper 1: Theory carries 80 marks the duration will be 3 hours. The Project Work will be of 20 marks. Check here the ISC Board Class 12 Political Science Syllabus below.

PAPER I (THEORY) – 80 Marks

SECTION A

Constitution and Government

Forms of Government

Totalitarian and Authoritarian States, Liberal Democratic State, Unitary and Federal States, Parliamentary and Presidential forms of government.

Meaning and features of Totalitarian State, Authoritarian State and Liberal Democratic State.

Comparison between Totalitarian and Authoritarian States.

Meaning and features of Unitary and Federal States with reference to U.K. as a Unitary state, U.S.A. as a Federal State and India as a federal state with subsidiary unitary features, comparison between unitary and federal state.

Meaning and features of Parliamentary and Presidential forms of government (U.K. and U.S.A.). Comparison between Parliamentary and Presidential forms of government.

Constitution

Meaning; kinds of Constitutions: Written and Unwritten, Rigid and Flexible: merits and demerits. Amending procedures; Conventions.

Meaning; kinds: Written and Unwritten, Rigid and Flexible: merits, demerits of each.

Amending procedures of the Constitutions of U.K., U.S.A and India.

Conventions: meaning and examples with reference to U.K., U.S.A. and India.

Franchise and Representation

Universal Adult Franchise; Methods of Election; Constituency; Minority Representation. Political Parties; Party System.

Universal Adult Franchise - meaning, reasons for widespread acceptance.

Methods of Election: Direct and Indirect - meaning with examples.

Meaning of Constituency.

First Past the Post System - meaning only.

Minority Representation - Proportional Representation (meaning only).

Political Parties - meaning, kinds – Single party, Bi-party, Multi-party system – meaning.

Organs of the Government

The Legislature

Legislature; Unicameral and Bicameral legislatures. The legislature in India and U.S.A. - a comparative study.

Meaning of Legislature. Meaning of Unicameral and Bi-cameral legislatures. The legislatures in India and U.S.A.- Composition (strength, method of election and tenure) and functions: legislative, constituent, executive (ways in which the legislature controls the executive), judicial, electoral and financial.

Composition and powers of the House of Representatives and the Senate, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha (including special powers).

Why is the Senate considered the world’s most powerful second chamber?

Comparison of the Rajya Sabha and the U.S. Senate; Lok Sabha with the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Executive

Difference between the Political Executive and the Permanent Executive. Political Executive in India and U.S.A. - a comparative study.

Meaning of the Executive.

Difference between the Political and Permanent Executive in India. Political Executive in India and U.S.A. - a comparative study. Powers and functions of executive heads of India (President and Prime Minister) and U.S.A. (President).

The Judiciary

Meaning and functions of Judiciary. Conditions of Independence of Judiciary. Judiciary in India and U.S.A. - a comparative study. Judicial Review.

Meaning and functions of judiciary; conditions of independence of judiciary with reference to India and U.S.A. The Judiciary in India and U.S.A. – composition and powers of Indian Supreme Court and American Supreme Court. Judicial Review – meaning, principles (maxims). Meaning of Judicial Activism and Judicial Restraint. Comparative study of Indian and US Supreme Courts.

SECTION B

Indian Democracy

Indian Constitution

(i) Preamble

Preamble and its importance. Meaning of the key words contained in the Preamble.

(ii) Salient features of the Indian Constitution.

Written and Comprehensive; a Constitution drawn from several sources; Federal structure with Unitary spirit; Partly rigid and Partly flexible; Fundamental Rights and Duties; Directive Principles of State Policy; Parliamentary form of Government; Single Citizenship; Bi-cameral legislature; Universal Adult Franchise; Single Integrated and Independent Judiciary; Judicial Review; Emergency powers; Special provisions for Schedule castes and Schedule tribes.

Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles

Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles of State Policy.

Fundamental Rights: meaning; detailed study of all Fundamental Rights in India.

Directive Principles of State Policy: meaning and classification.

Local self-government

73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendment Acts.

Key features of the 73rd and 74th Amendments. 11th and 12th schedules in brief.

Composition and functions of Zila Parishad and Municipal Corporation.

Democracy in India – a perspective of the challenges faced

Challenges faced by the Indian Democracy: Caste, Communalism and Regionalism. Strengthening Indian Democracy.

Caste: meaning, role of caste in Indian Politics.

Communalism: meaning only.

Regionalism: meaning, forms of regionalism/kinds of regional aspirations (language issues, sons-of-the-soil policies, river water disputes, demand for new states, secessionist demands).

Strengthening Indian Democracy: measures to overcome the challenges faced by Indian Democracy.

PAPER II (PROJECT WORK) – 20 MARKS

Candidates will be required to undertake one project which may be any one of the following:

(i) A case study.

(ii) Survey study with a questionnaire.

(iii) Research based project with in-depth analysis.

(iv) Local/ national/ global political issue.

(v) Book review/ film review/ documentaries/ posters/ newspapers/ advertisements/ cartoons and art.

The project must not be based primarily on the syllabus; students must be encouraged to produce original, creative and insightful perspectives on an allied aspect of the topic.

For example, if the theme is Fundamental Rights, the project could deal with violation, protection, court verdicts, Public Interest Litigations (PILs), etc. related to socially relevant issues.

Download and read the Full ISC Class 12th Political Science Syllabus 2022-23 below.

The ISC class 12 final exams fast approaching, and the date sheet has also been released.