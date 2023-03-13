ISC Class 12 Political Science Previous Year Question Papers (2017 to 2020) Download PDF

ISC Political Science Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) holds the annual term-end examination for the secondary ICSE Class 10 and the higher secondary ISC Class 12. The ICSE exams began on February 27, while the ISC Class 12 exams commenced earlier from February 13. The time to cover new ground has passed now, and students should instead emphasize revising and practising what they’ve learned so far in the session. And there’s no better way to achieve that than by solving previous year's question papers. It helps jog the memory and gives students an idea of the type of questions the CISCE board tends to ask in the exam. Many questions are directly repeated from past year papers, and it can be beneficial for all students, including low scorers, to score well by going through the important and frequently asked questions in the previous year papers.

Political Science (Code: 852) is an elective subject in ISC board class 12 that’s a favourite of humanities stream students. Political Science is a highly theoretical and descriptive subject that focuses on the workings of government, the constitution, etc. Constant memorisation and practice are required to retain the many concepts taught in the vast ISC 12th Political Science curriculum. It is a must for all students aiming for a top score to thoroughly analyse the Political Science Class 12 previous year question papers. Doing so also helps students understand the blueprint and pattern of the exam, along with the expected difficulty level. You can check here all the Political Science previous year question papers for ISC Class 12 from 2017 to 2020 in pdf format.

ISC Class 12 Political Science Previous Year Question Paper

The ISC Board class 12 Political Science comprises two papers, one for theory and other for project work.

Paper 1: Theory carries 80 marks and is three hours long in duration.

Candidates will be given 15 minutes before the exam to read the question paper.

The questions will be objective and descriptive type both.

The ISC Class 12th Political Science exam consists three sections: A, B, and C.

Section A carries 16marks and feature short, 1-mark answers.

Section B and C carry 32 Marks each.

Attempting all sections is compulsory for students but internal choice will be provided only in sections B and C.

You can view and download the ISC Political Science Question Papers for Class 12 in the following section.

ISC Class 12 Political Science Language Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

