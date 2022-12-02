ISC Class 12th Datesheet 2023: Check the full date sheet with the guidelines here 

ISC Class 12th Datesheet 2023: Check the complete datesheet and guidelines of the latest datesheet released by CISCE.

ISC Class 12th Datesheet 2023: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has published ISC (Indian School Certificate) Class 12th board exam dates for 2022-23 on its official website at www.cisce.org. ISC Class 12 board exams 2023 will be held from February 13 to March 31.

In this article, first we will check the major guidelines for the examination in detail and then go through the detailed date sheet.

ISC Class 12th Board Exam 2023 Guidelines

Candidates should be seated in the Examination Hall / Room five minutes before the questions are distributed. Late candidates must give a satisfactory explanation and reason to the Supervising Examiner. Candidates are not allowed to leave the Examination Hall / Room before the conclusion of the paper Read carefully any general instructions that may be given at the head of a paper, e.g., regarding number of questions that should be attempted, etc. Answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the question paper. Read the questions very carefully. Time should not be wasted in writing information that is not asked for as no marks will be awarded for it. Do NOT write or scribble anywhere on the top-sheet. Clearly write your UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the Main Answer Booklet in the space provided. This information should also be written on the front sheet of each continuation booklet used. If you are using loose maps, graph papers, etc. write this information on these also. All entries on the Answer Booklet are to be made with Black/Blue ball- point pen / Fountain Pen. Handwriting and spelling will be taken into account. You may use a Black/Blue ball- point pen / Fountain Pen for writing your answers, but pencils may be used only for diagrams. Bring mathematical and drawing instruments and colour pencils for subjects for which they will be needed. The use of any electronic devices, hand, desk or other types of calculating machines are not permitted. In addition to the time indicated in the timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the questions.

ISC Class 12th Datesheet 2023

DAY & DATE TIME SUBJECT DURATION Monday, February 13 2.00 P.M. English - Paper 1 (English Language) 3 hrs. Tuesday, February 14 2.00 P.M. English - Paper 2 (Literature in English) 3 hrs. Thursday, February 16 2.00 P.M. Commerce 3 hrs. Friday, February 17 2.00 P.M. Geography Electricity and Electronics Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing Geometrical & Building Drawing 3 hrs. Monday, February 20 2.00 P.M. Mathematics 3 hrs. Tuesday, February 21 2.00 P.M. Mass Media & Communication

Fashion Designing - Paper 1 (Theory) 3 hrs.

3 hrs. Friday, February 24 2.00 P.M. Economics 3 hrs. Saturday, February 25 9.00 A.M Art Paper 1 (Drawing or Painting from Still Life) 3 hrs. Monday, February 27 2.00 P.M. Chemistry - Paper 1 (Theory) 3 hrs. Wednesday, March 1 2.00 P.M. Business Studies 3 hrs. Friday, March 3 2.00 P.M. Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages / Classical Languages 3 hrs. Saturday, March 4 9.00 A.M. Art Paper 2 (Drawing or Painting from Nature) 3 hrs. Monday, March 6 2.00 P.M. Physics - Paper 1 (Theory) 3 hrs. Friday, March 10 2.00 P.M. History 3 hrs. Saturday, March 11 9.00 A.M Art Paper 5 (Crafts A) 3 hrs. Monday, March 13 2.00 P.M. Accounts 3 hrs. Tuesday, March 14 9.00 A.M Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting from a Living Person) 3 hrs. Wednesday, March 15 2.00 P.M. Political Science Biotechnology - Paper 1 (Theory) 3 hrs. 3 hrs. Friday, March 17 2.00 P.M. Biology – Paper 1 (Theory) 3 hrs. Saturday, March 18 2.00 P.M. Legal Studies 3 hrs. Monday, March 20 2.00 P.M. Computer Science - Paper 1 (Theory) 3 hrs. Tuesday, March 21 9.00 A.M.





2.00 P.M. Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour)

Indian Music - Hindustani - Paper 1 (Theory) Indian Music - Carnatic - Paper 1 (Theory) Western Music - Paper 1 (Theory) 3 hrs.



3 hrs. 3 hrs. 3 hrs. Thursday, March 23 2.00 P.M. Home Science - Paper 1 (Theory) 3 hrs. Friday, March 24 2.00 P.M. Physical Education 3 hrs. Saturday, March 25 2.00 P.M. Elective English Hospitality Management 3 hrs. Monday, March 27 2.00 P.M. Psychology 3 hrs. Wednesday, March 29 2.00 P.M. Sociology 3 hrs. Friday, March 31 2.00 P.M. Environmental Science 3 hrs.

All candidates are advised to strictly adhere to the examination centre guidelines to avoid any inconveniences. Strict actions would be taken against candidates indulging in any malpractice. If found using unfair means of any kind, the candidate will be reported to the Chief Executive and Secretary of CISCE which might lead to the candidate being barred from the examination centre and even refused admission to subsequent examination papers.

Click on the link below to view the complete circular by the board:

All the best!