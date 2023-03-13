ISC Political Science Specimen Paper 2023 Class 12: CISCE Political Science Sample Paper, Download PDF

Political Science Specimen Paper Class 12 ISC : View and download the ISC Political Science Specimen Paper 2023 for class 12 in PDF format here for last minute revision and practice before the exam.

ISC Political Science Specimen Paper 2023 for Class 12: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has published the specimen papers for the annual higher secondary ISC Class 12 exams. The 2023 ISC exams are ongoing, and the next exam is of Political Science (Code: 852). Solving specimen papers is an effective way of learning about the exam pattern and the type of questions to expect in the paper. Political Science is an elective subject in ISC Class 12th and is mostly opted by the humanities stream students. Political Science is a theoretical subject that requires good memorisation ability and writing skills. You have to learn about numerous laws, rights dates, events, the constitution and its significance in India. Students should also know how to word their thoughts on the answer sheet. And there’s probably no better way of mastering the subject of Political Science than solving the sample papers. Stress is also a major issue for students during exam times. ISC class 12 Political Science specimen paper not only gives students an idea of the type of questions asked, their difficulty level, and the length of the final exam but also helps improve mood and alleviate anxiety. Check here to download the ISC Political Science Specimen Paper Class 12 PDF.

ISC Class 12 Political Science Specimen Paper 2023

The ISC Board class 12 Political Science paper will be three hour long in duration and carry 80 marks. The exam questions will be of MCQ, short answer and long answer type.

15 minutes of reading time will be given and writing answers will not be allowed during this period.

The ISC Class 12th Political Science exam will consist three sections: A, B, and C.

Internal choice between questions will be provided in only sections B and C.

Check the 2023 ISC Political Science Specimen Paper for class 12 in PDF format here. The download link to the entire specimen paper is given at the end of article.

SECTION A - 16 MARKS

Question 1

(i) Which one of the following uses force and coercion in the formation of government? [1]

(a) Totalitarian State

(b) Democratic State

(c) Federal State

(d) Constitutional Monarchy

(ii) The Constitutional position of the President of India is the most similar to the ______________. [1]

(a) President of the US

(b) President of Russia

(c) Monarch of Britain

(d) Prime Minister of Britain

(iii) Liberal Democracy involves limited government interference. The government exercises only those powers that are granted to it by the __________. [1]

(a) people of the country

(b) Union Legislature

(c) head of the state

(d) Constitution

(iv) The hallmark of a federal form of government is: [1]

(a) division of powers.

(b) distribution of powers.

(c) separation of powers.

(d) combination of powers.

(v) A ____________ constitution is less flexible and less adaptable to changing times. [1]

(vi) The process for electing the members of the upper house of the Indian Parliament is called _____________. [1]

(vii) The special power to declare a subject of state list as a subject of national importance belongs to ___________. [1]

(viii) Loyalty for one’s own region over and above the interests of the nation is known as _____________. [1]

(ix) State whether the following statements are True or False:

(a) Judicial activism implies a pro-active approach of the judiciary towards prevailing socio-economic and political apathy in the country. [1]

(b) The Directive Principles of State Policy are enforceable in the court of law. [1]

(c) The President of the USA is not a member of the legislature. [1]

(d) The 74th Amendment of 1992 lays down the rules and regulations regarding urban local self-government. [1]

(x) Answer the following questions in one word:

(a) The introductory part of the Indian Constitution. [1]

(b) A state that treats all religious beliefs and practices with equal respect. [1]

(c) A state that consists of both federal and unitary features. [1]

(d) The right to vote given to all adult citizens without any discrimination. [1]

You can read and download the entire ISC Class 12 Political Science Specimen Paper 2023 below.

