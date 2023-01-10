ISC Class 12 Accounts Syllabus 2022-23: Download Class 12th Accounts Syllabus PDF

ISC Class 12 Accounts Syllabus 2023: Accounts is an elective subject in ISC class 12 and is the key subject for commerce stream students. Check here the ISC Class 12th Accounts syllabus for both theory and project work for the 2022-23 exam session and download PDF.

ISC Class 12th Accounts Syllabus 2023: Accountancy is the process of recording, classifying, and reporting business transactions for a business. It is an essential practice in the financial world and a skill that every student in the commerce stream must master. The same is taught in the Accounts (Code: 858) subject in ISC Class 12. Accounts is an elective subject that's available for all students to choose, but mostly it is combined with other commerce subjects like economics and business studies. The ISC Class 12 Accounts syllabus is also huge and highly analytical in nature, but it’s necessary to study for those students who are looking to pursue a career in finance, especially as a chartered accountant. The ISC Board Class 12 Accounts syllabus spans several important topics in theory along with their practical application. We have covered the entire ISC Class 12th Accounts syllabus for both theory and project work papers in this article. Read and download the most recent and revised ISC Class 12 Accounts syllabus 2023 in pdf format here.

ISC Board Class 12 Accounts Syllabus

The ISC class 12 Accounts subject is divided into two papers: theory and project work. The Paper 1: Theory carries 80 marks divided among three sections A, B and C, and the duration will be 3 hours. The Project Work will carry 20 marks. Check here the ISC Board Class 12 Accounts Syllabus along with unit-wise marks distribution below.

Distribution Of Marks For The Theory Paper

S. No. UNIT TOTAL WEIGHTAGE SECTION A: 60 Marks 1 Partnership Accounts A. Fundamentals of Partnership 10 Marks B. Goodwill 15 Marks C. Reconstitution of Partnership I. Admission II. Retirement and Death of a Partner III. Dissolution of a Partnership Firm 8 Marks 2. Joint Stock Company Accounts A. Issue of Shares 11 Marks B. Issue of Debentures 9 Marks C. Redemption of Debentures D. Final Accounts of Companies 7 Marks SECTION B (MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTING): 20 Marks 3. Financial Statement Analysis 4 Marks 4. Cash Flow Statement 8 Marks 5. Ratio Analysis 8 Marks OR SECTION C (COMPUTERISED ACCOUNTING): 20 Marks 6. Accounting Application of Electronic Spread Sheet 10 Marks 7. Database Management System (DBMS) 10 Marks TOTAL 80 Marks

SECTION A

Partnership Accounts Fundamentals of Partnership (i) Definition, meaning and features of a Partnership.

Self-explanatory.

(ii) Provisions of The Indian Partnership Act, 1932, with respect to books of accounts.

(i) Meaning and importance.

(ii) Rules applicable in the absence of a partnership deed.

(iii) Preparation of Profit and Loss Appropriation Account and Partners’ Capital and Current Accounts.

(a) Profit and Loss Appropriation Account.

(b) Partners’ capital accounts: fixed and fluctuating.

(c) Partners’ Current Accounts when fixed capital method is followed

Interest on capital, interest on drawings, interest on current accounts (debit and credit) salary, commission to partners and managers, transfer to reserves, division of profit among partners,

(d) Guarantee of profits

(e) Past adjustments (Relating to interest on capital, interest on drawing, salary and profit-sharing ratio).

NOTE:

Interest on loan given by the partner to the firm is to be taken as a charge against profits. This interest will be debited to the P/L account and credited to his loan account.

Interest on loan taken by a partner from the firm should be credited to P/L account and debited to his capital/current account as the case may be.

Rent due to a partner is a charge against profit and is to be credited to partners’ current account in case of fixed capital system or to partners’ capital account when capitals are fluctuating.

Rectification of errors (past adjustments) through a single journal entry/ adjusting and closing journal entries, preparation of partners’ adjusted capital/current accounts.

Admission of manager as a Partner is excluded from the topic of past adjustments/guarantee of profits.

Goodwill

Concept of goodwill and mode of valuation.

(a) Meaning, nature and features of Goodwill.

(b) Factors affecting the value of goodwill.

(c) Mode of Valuation.

Average profit method – Meaning and practical application.

− Simple average.

− Weighted average method.

Super profit method – Meaning and practical application.

Capitalization method – Meaning and practical application.

− Capitalization of average profit.

− Capitalization of super profit.

NOTE: Capital Employed/Net assets are Total assets (excluding purchased goodwill, non-trade investments and fictitious assets) less outside liabilities.

Investments to be taken as non-trade investments unless specified as trade investments.

Reconstitution of Partnership Admission

(i) Calculation of new profit-sharing ratio, sacrificing ratio and gaining ratio.

Self-Explanatory

(ii) Accounting treatment of goodwill on admission of a partner. 3

Based on Accounting Standard -26 issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in the context of Intangible Assets.

(a) Premium for goodwill paid privately.

(b) Premium for goodwill paid (in cash or kind) and retained in the business.

(c) Premium for goodwill paid and withdrawn by the old partners.

(d) When the incoming partner cannot bring premium for goodwill in cash, adjustments are to be done through his current account.

(e) Hidden goodwill.

(f) When goodwill appears in the old Balance Sheet.

(iii)Preparation of Revaluation Account.

Preparation of a Revaluation Account where changes in the values of assets and liabilities are reflected in the new Balance Sheet after reconstitution of a partnership firm.

(iv) Accounting treatment of accumulated profits and losses.

General Reserve / Reserve Fund, Workmen Compensation Reserve/ Fund, Investment Fluctuation Reserve/Fund, Contingency Reserve, Profit and Loss Account (Debit and Credit balance) and Advertisement Suspense Account/ Deferred Revenue Expenditure.

(v) Adjustment of Capitals.

(a) Adjustment of old partner’s Capital Accounts on the basis of the new partner’s capital.

(b) Calculation of new partner’s capital on the basis of old partner’s adjusted capital.

(vi) Change in Profit-Sharing Ratio.

Change in PSR takes place at the time of admission of a partnership firm.

Accounting treatment of accumulated profits and losses through one journal entry: (Adjustment of the incoming partner’s share to be done through his current account-similar to the treatment of goodwill not brought in cash.)

Gaining Partners’ Cap/Current A/c Dr.

To Sacrificing Partners Cap/Current (in case of profits).

Sacrificing Partners’ Cap/Current A/c Dr.

To Gaining Partners Cap/Current (in case of losses)

General Reserve/ Reserve fund, Workmen Compensation Reserve/ Fund, Investment Fluctuation Reserve/ Fund, Contingency Reserve, Profit and Loss Account (Debit and Credit Balance) and Advertisement Suspense Account/ Deferred Revenue Expenditure.

NOTE:

- Preparation of Balance Sheet during admission of a partner to be done in Horizontal format.

- Memorandum revaluation account, Joint Life Policy, Individual life policy are excluded from the syllabus.

- Admission of a partner during an accounting year is excluded from the syllabus.

Retirement and death of a partner

(i) Calculation of new profit-sharing ratio, gaining ratio and sacrificing ratio.

Self-Explanatory.

(ii) Adjustment with regard to goodwill including hidden goodwill.

Self-Explanatory.

(iii) Adjustment with regard to undistributed profits and losses.

Self-Explanatory.

(iv) Adjustment with regard to share of profits of the retiring or deceased partner from the date of the last Balance Sheet to the date of retirement or death (on the basis of time or turnover).

Through P & L Suspense A/c (in case of no change in PSR of remaining partners).

Through Gaining Partners capital/ current A/c (in case of change in PSR of remaining partners).

(v) Preparation of Revaluation Account on retirement or death of a partner.

Self-Explanatory.

(vi) Adjustment of capitals.

(a) Readjusting the adjusted capital of the continuing partners in the new profit-sharing ratio.

(b) Adjusting the capitals of the continuing partners on the basis of the total capital of the new firm.

(c) When the continuing partners bring in cash to pay off the retiring partners.

(vii) Calculation and payment of amount due to retiring partner.

Self-Explanatory.

(viii) Preparation of retiring partner’s loan account.

Self-explanatory.

(ix) Change in Profit-Sharing Ratio.

Change in PSR takes place at the time of retirement / death of a partnership firm.

Accounting treatment of accumulated profits and losses through one journal entry:

Gaining Partners’ Cap Current A/c Dr.

To Sacrificing Partners’ Cap/Current (in case of profits).

Sacrificing Partners’ Cap/Current A/c Dr.

To Gaining Partners’ Cap/Current (in case of losses)

General Reserve/ Reserve fund, Workmen Compensation Reserve/ Fund, Investment Fluctuation Reserve/ Fund, Contingency Reserve, Profit and Loss Account (Debit and Credit Balance) and Advertisement Suspense Account/ Deferred Revenue Expenditure.

NOTE:

− Preparation of Balance Sheet during retirement / death of a partner to be done in Horizontal format only.

− Memorandum Revaluation Account, Joint Life Policy, Individual life policy are excluded from the syllabus.

− Retiring partner’s and deceased partner’s executor’s loan account with interest on loan accrued and due and interest on loan accrued but not due is excluded from the syllabus.

Dissolution of a Partnership firm.

(i) Meaning of dissolution and settlement of accounts under Section 48 of The Indian Partnership Act 1932.

Self- Explanatory

(ii) Preparation of Memorandum Balance Sheet, Realization Account, Partner’s Loan Account, Partner’s Capital Account and Cash/Bank Account.

Self-explanatory.

NOTE:

When an asset or a liability is taken to the realization account any corresponding/related fund or reserve is also transferred to realization account and not to the partners’ capital accounts.

When accounts are prepared on a fixed capital basis, partners’ current account balances are to be transferred to capital account. No adjustments are required to be passed through current account.

Bank overdraft is to be taken to the Bank/Cash A/c and not to be transferred to realization account but bank loan must be transferred to realization account.

If question is silent about the payment of a liability, then it has to be paid out in full.

If the question is silent about the realization of an asset, its value is assumed to be nil.

Loan taken from a partner will be passed through cash or bank account even if the partner’s capital account has a debit balance.

Loan given to a partner will be transferred (debited) to his Capital account.

Admission cum retirement, amalgamation of firms and conversion/sale to a company together with piecemeal distribution and insolvency of a partner / partners not required.

Joint Stock Company Accounts Issue of Shares

Problems on issue of shares.

(a) Issue of shares at par and premium under Companies Act, 2013. (b) Issue of shares for considerations other than cash: To promoters (can be considered either through Goodwill account or Incorporation costs account). To underwriters. To vendors. (c) Calls in arrears, calls in advance and interest thereon. (d) Over and undersubscription (including pro-rata allotment). (e) Preparation of Journal; Cash Book and Journal Proper; Ledger Accounts.



NOTE: In pro-rata allotment when shares are issued at a premium, excess money received on application will first be adjusted towards the share capital. Any excess thereon will be utilized towards the Securities Premium Reserve.

When allotment or any call money is due, it is to be transferred to the calls in arrears account, on which interest, if provided in the Articles of Association, will be calculated.

(f) Forfeiture and reissue of shares at par, premium or discount.

Self-explanatory.

(g) Disclosure of Share capital in the company’s Balance Sheet.

NOTE:

All capital losses to be written off in the year in which they occur.

Issue of bonus and rights shares, private placement of shares, sweat equity shares, employees’ stock option scheme, reservations for small individual participants and minimum tradable lots are not required. (a) Issue of debentures at par, at premium and at discount under Companies Act 2013.

Issue of Debentures

Problems on issue of debentures (at par, at premium and at discount.)

Problems on issue of debentures to include:

(b) Issue of debentures as collateral security for a loan.

(c) Issue of debentures for considerations other than cash.

To promoters.

To underwriters.

To vendors

(d) Accounting entries at the time of issue when debentures are redeemable at par and premium.

(e) Calls in arrears, calls in advance and interest thereon.

(f) Interest on debentures (with TDS).

(g) Disclosure of Debentures in the company’s Balance Sheet.

NOTE:

All capital losses to be written off in the year in which they occur.

Redemption of Debentures

Creation of Debenture Redemption Reserve (wherever applicable)

Redemption of debentures out of profits.

Redemption of debentures out of capital.

Redemption of debentures in a lump sum.

Redemption of debentures in annual instalments by draw of lots.

Self-Explanatory.

NOTE:

All capital losses to be written off in the year in which they occur. Calculation of ex-interest and cum-interest are not required. In case of redemption of debentures in annual instalments by draw of lots:

(i) The entire DRI purchased for the redemption of the instalment of debentures is not sold at the end of the year but sold/further purchased to the extent to maintain 15% of the face value of the debentures to be redeemed in the next instalment. In case of redemption in equal instalments, DRI purchased for the first instalment remains invested till the last instalment.

(ii) Wherever applicable, DRR is transferred to General Reserve in proportion to the debentures redeemed.

Rules relating to creation of

Debenture Redemption Reserve (DRR):

(i) Listed companies including NBFCs registered with RBI and HFCs registered with National Housing Bank (NHB) both for public issue as well as private placements do not require the creation of a DRR of 25 per cent of the value of outstanding non-convertible debentures.

(ii) Unlisted NBFCs registered with RBI and HFCs registered with National Housing Bank (NHB) both for public issue as well as private placements do not require the creation of a DRR of 25 per cent of the value of outstanding non-convertible debentures.

(iii) For unlisted companies (other than NBFCs and HFCs), DRR is reduced from the present level of 25 per cent to 10 per cent of the outstanding debentures.

Rules regarding Debenture Redemption Investment (DRI)

Unlisted NBFCs and HFCs need not deposit any amount of its debentures maturing during the year with scheduled banks or invest it in specified government securities.

The following companies will continue to invest or deposit, on or before 30th April in each year, a sum which shall not be less than 15 per cent, of the amount of its debentures maturing during the year, ending on 31st March of the next year, in deposits with any scheduled bank, free from any charge or lien / in unencumbered securities of the Central Government or any State Government / in unencumbered securities mentioned in Section 20 of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882/ in unencumbered bonds issued by any other company notified under Section 20 of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882:

(i) Listed companies including NBFCs registered with RBI HFCs National Housing Bank (NHB) and unlisted companies (other than NBFCs and HFCs).

(ii) Unlisted companies (other than NBFCs and HFCs).

Basically, All India Financial Institutions regulated by RBI, Banking Companies for both public as well as privately placed debentures, other Financial Institutions within the meaning of Section 2(72) of the Companies Act, 2013 and unlisted NBFCs registered with RBI and HFCs registered with National Housing Bank (NHB) are exempted both, from creating DRR and from making a DRI.

Final Accounts of Companies

Preparation of the Balance Sheet of a company (along with notes to accounts) as per Schedule III Part I of Companies Act 2013.

Amendments:

As per the amendment made in Accounting Standard 4, dividend proposed for a year is not a liability till it has been approved by the shareholders. Thus, proposed dividend is not shown as a short-term provision in the current Balance Sheet of a company but disclosed in Notes to Accounts under Contingent Liabilities. Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013, has been amended whereby:

(I) The sub-head ‘Fixed Assets’ under Non-Current Assets is replaced with ‘Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets.’

(II) Tangible Assets under Fixed Assets is replaced with ‘Property, Plant and Equipment’.

NOTE: Schedule III Part II of Companies Act 2013 (Statement of Profit and Loss) is not required for the purpose of preparing final accounts of a Company.

However, for the preparation of Comparative and Common Size Income Statements (Section B – Unit 4: Financial Statement Analysis), the extent and format of the Statement of Profit and Loss as per Schedule III Part II of the Companies Act 2013 to be studied is as follows:

Statement of Profit and Loss for the year ended:……………..

Particulars Note No. Figures for the Current reporting period Figures for the Previous reporting period I Revenue from operations II Other Income III Total Revenue (I + II) IV Expenses: Cost of materials consumed Purchases of Stock-in-Trade Changes in inventories of finished goods Work-in-progress and Stock-in Trade Employee benefits expense Finance costs Depreciation and amortization expense

SECTION B

MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTING

Financial Statement Analysis

Comparative Statements and Common Size Statements.

Meaning, significance and limitations of Comparative Statements and Common Size Statements.

Preparation of Comparative Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss (inter-firm and intra-firm) showing absolute change and percentage change.

Common size Balance Sheet to be prepared as a percentage of total assets and total liabilities.

Common size Statement of Profit and Loss to be prepared as a percentage of Revenue from operations.

NOTE: Preparation of comparative statements and common size statements to be made from the Balance Sheets and Statements of P/L without notes to accounts.

Cash Flow Statement (Only for Manufacturing Companies)

(i) Meaning, importance and preparation of a Cash Flow Statement.

NOTE: Based on Accounting Standard – 3 (revised) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

(ii) Calculation of net cash flows from operating activities based on Indirect Method only.

Preparation of a Cash Flow Statement from two consecutive years’ Balance Sheet with or without adjustments.

Preparation of complete/partial cash flow statement from extracts of Balance Sheets and Statements of P/L with or without adjustments.

NOTE: Any adjustment or an item in the Balance Sheet relating to issue of bonus shares, extraordinary items and refund of tax are not required.

(iii) Preparation of Cash Flow Statement on basis of operating, investing and financing activities.

The following items are to be taken when calculating net cash flows from financing activities:

Issue of shares at par and premium, issue of debentures at par, premium and discount.

Redemption of preference shares and debentures at par.

Interest paid on Long-Term and Short- Term Borrowings.

Dividend– interim and final- paid on shares.

Long-term borrowings and Short-term borrowings – bank overdraft, cash credit and short-term loan. whether taken or repaid.

Share issue expenses / underwriting commission paid.

The following items are to be taken when calculating net cash flows from investing activities:

Cash purchase of Property, Plant & Equipment & intangible assets.

Cash sale of Property, Plant & Equipment & intangible assets.

Purchase of shares or debentures or long- term investments of other companies.

Interest and dividend received on shares or debentures or long- term investments of other companies.

Sale of shares or debentures or long- term investments of other companies.

The following items are to be taken for cash and cash equivalents:

Cash

Bank

Short term investments

Marketable securities

NOTE:

(i) Adjustments relating to provision for taxation, proposed dividend, interim dividend, amortization of intangible assets, profit or loss on sale of fixed assets including provision for/accumulated depreciation on them, Profit or loss on sale of investment are also included.

(ii) Treatment of proposed dividend:

(a) Dividend proposed for the previous year will be an outflow for cash, unless otherwise stated, on the assumption that the proposed amount has been approved by the shareholders in the AGM.

(b) No effect is given to Proposed Dividend for the current year as it is not provided for and is a contingent liability.

(c) Any unpaid dividend is transferred to Dividend Payable Account / Unpaid Dividend Account which is shown in the Balance Sheet of the current year as Other Current Liabilities under Current Liabilities.

(iii) Treatment of provision for doubtful debts- Provision for doubtful debts can be treated as a charge against profits or as part of the working capital changes. In case of good debtors, the provision will be treated as an appropriation of profit.

(iv) To calculate cash flow from operating activities the Adjusted Profit and Loss Account is not acceptable as per AS-3.

(v) Calculation of Net Profit before Tax has to be shown as a Working Note.

(vi) Excluded: Any transaction pertaining to Capital Reserve.

SECTION C

COMPUTERISED ACCOUNTING

Accounting Application of Electronic Spread Sheet

(i) Concept of Electronic Spreadsheet.

Meaning, utility, merits and demerits of Electronic spreadsheets.

(ii) Features offered by Electronic Spreadsheet.

An understanding of basic features of electronic spreadsheets such as: Creating worksheet, entering data into worksheet, heading information, data, text, dates, alphanumeric values, saving & quitting worksheet. Opening and moving around in an existing worksheet. Toolbars and Menus, keyboard shortcuts. Working with single and multiple workbooks - copying, renaming, moving, adding and deleting, copying entries and moving between workbooks. Formatting of worksheet- Auto format, changing -alignment, character styles, column width, date format, borders and colours. Previewing and Printing worksheet - Page setting, Print titles, Adjusting margins, Page break, headers and footers. Formulas – summation, subtraction, division, multiplication, average and percentage. Functions: date, if-then- else, freezing panes.

(iii) Application of spreadsheets in generating the following accounting information:

Payroll

Components of payroll – Basic, HRA, DA and TA, CCA, CTC, deduction for PF and income tax.

Sale of goods- finding profit on sales; cost/commission of salesmen. Marks obtained by students- Total marks/average marks Business transactions-Journal

(iv) Data Presentation

Graphs and charts- using wizards, various charts type, formatting grid lines and legends, previewing & printing charts

Database - creation, sorting, query and filtering a database.

Database Management System (DBMS)

(i) Concept and Features of DBMS.

Types and features of DBMS.

A conceptual understanding of the basic features of Data Base Management System (DBMS), i.e. data update and retrieval using basic functions and commands of SQL.

Basic Commands: Select, Where, And, Or, Update, Delete and

Basic Functions: Avg, Count, Max, Min, Sum.

(ii) DBMS in Business Application.

Database design, tables, fields, relationships, forms reports and indexing. 14

The following examples of DBMS in business application:

Accounting Information

Debtors and Creditors

Bank Reconciliation Statement

Asset Accounting

Download and read the Full ISC Class 12th Accounts Syllabus 2022-23 below.

