ISC Class 12 Accounts Previous Year Question Papers (2017 to 2020) Download PDF

Accounts Previous Year Papers Class 12 ISC Board: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board exams for the 2023 higher secondary ISC Class 12 session are here and students should go through the previous year papers now. Check here the ISC Class 12 Accounts Previous Year Question Papers from 2017 to 2020.

ISC Accounts Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts the final examination for the secondary ICSE Class 10 and the higher secondary ISC Class 12 annually. The ICSE exams are set to kick off from February 27, while the ISC Class 12 exams have already started from February 13. The time to go over new material has now passed, and students should instead focus on revision and practising what they’ve learned. And solving previous year question papers is just the way to do that. It helps jog the memory and gives students an idea of the exam pattern and marks distribution of topics. The CISCE, like most other school boards, is also known for repeating questions from the last few years' exams. This can be helpful for all students, and even habitual low-scorers can achieve passing results by studying the important and frequently asked questions in the previous year papers. It’s a bold tactic, but quite effective.

Accounts (Code: 858) is an elective subject in ISC board class 12 and is usually chosen by commerce stream students. Accounts is a highly analytical and practice-based subject that emphasizes a lot more on the application of concepts than rote learning. Solving Accounts Class 12 previous year question papers is one of the best ways to enhance your grasp on the subject. It also helps students know the blueprint and the difficulty level of the exam, along with the length and word limit of questions. Students also learn to deftly manage their time and stress. You can check here all the Accounts previous year question papers for ISC Class 12 from 2017 to 2020 in pdf format.

ISC Class 12 Accounts Previous Year Question Paper

The ISC Board class 12 Accounts course has two papers theory and project work.

Paper 1: Theory comprises 80 marks and will be three hours long.

15 minutes will be given to all students before the exam for just reading the paper.

The questions will be both objective and descriptive type.

The ISC Class 12th Accounts exam will comprise three sections: A, B, and C.

Section A will be of 60 marks while students will be allowed to opt for either section B or C of 20 marks each.

All questions will be mandatory and internal choice will be given in each section.

No rough sheet will be given to students and calculations will have to be clearly shown on the main answer sheet itself.

Check the marks distribution of theory paper below

S. No. UNIT TOTAL WEIGHTAGE SECTION A: 60 Marks 1 Partnership Accounts A. Fundamentals of Partnership 10 Marks B. Goodwill 15 Marks C. Reconstitution of Partnership I. Admission II. Retirement and Death of a Partner III. Dissolution of a Partnership Firm 8 Marks 2. Joint Stock Company Accounts A. Issue of Shares 11 Marks B. Issue of Debentures 9 Marks C. Redemption of Debentures D. Final Accounts of Companies 7 Marks SECTION B (MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTING): 20 Marks 3. Financial Statement Analysis 4 Marks 4. Cash Flow Statement 8 Marks 5. Ratio Analysis 8 Marks OR SECTION C (COMPUTERISED ACCOUNTING): 20 Marks 6. Accounting Application of Electronic Spread Sheet 10 Marks 7. Database Management System (DBMS) 10 Marks TOTAL 80 Marks

You can view and download the ISC Accounts Question Papers for Class 12 in the following section.

ISC Class 12 Accounts Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

