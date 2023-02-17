ISC Class 12 Accounts Previous Year Question Papers (2017 to 2020) Download PDF

ISC Accounts Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts the final examination for the secondary ICSE Class 10 and the higher secondary ISC Class 12 annually. The ICSE exams are set to kick off from February 27, while the ISC Class 12 exams have already started from February 13. The time to go over new material has now passed, and students should instead focus on revision and practising what they’ve learned. And solving previous year question papers is just the way to do that. It helps jog the memory and gives students an idea of the exam pattern and marks distribution of topics. The CISCE, like most other school boards, is also known for repeating questions from the last few years' exams. This can be helpful for all students, and even habitual low-scorers can achieve passing results by studying the important and frequently asked questions in the previous year papers. It’s a bold tactic, but quite effective.
Related: ISC Class 12th Datesheet 2023: Check the full date sheet with the guidelines here
Accounts (Code: 858) is an elective subject in ISC board class 12 and is usually chosen by commerce stream students. Accounts is a highly analytical and practice-based subject that emphasizes a lot more on the application of concepts than rote learning. Solving Accounts Class 12 previous year question papers is one of the best ways to enhance your grasp on the subject. It also helps students know the blueprint and the difficulty level of the exam, along with the length and word limit of questions. Students also learn to deftly manage their time and stress. You can check here all the Accounts previous year question papers for ISC Class 12 from 2017 to 2020 in pdf format.
Read More: ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2023
ISC Class 12 Accounts Previous Year Question Paper
- The ISC Board class 12 Accounts course has two papers theory and project work.
- Paper 1: Theory comprises 80 marks and will be three hours long.
- 15 minutes will be given to all students before the exam for just reading the paper.
- The questions will be both objective and descriptive type.
- The ISC Class 12th Accounts exam will comprise three sections: A, B, and C.
- Section A will be of 60 marks while students will be allowed to opt for either section B or C of 20 marks each.
- All questions will be mandatory and internal choice will be given in each section.
- No rough sheet will be given to students and calculations will have to be clearly shown on the main answer sheet itself.
Check the marks distribution of theory paper below
|
S. No.
|
UNIT
|
TOTAL WEIGHTAGE
|
SECTION A: 60 Marks
|
1
|
Partnership Accounts
|
|
A. Fundamentals of Partnership
|
10 Marks
|
|
B. Goodwill
|
15 Marks
|
|
C. Reconstitution of Partnership
|
|
I. Admission
|
|
II. Retirement and Death of a Partner
|
|
III. Dissolution of a Partnership Firm
|
8 Marks
|
2.
|
Joint Stock Company Accounts
|
|
A. Issue of Shares
|
11 Marks
|
|
B. Issue of Debentures
|
9 Marks
|
|
C. Redemption of Debentures
|
|
D. Final Accounts of Companies
|
7 Marks
|
|
SECTION B (MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTING): 20 Marks
|
3.
|
Financial Statement Analysis
|
4 Marks
|
4.
|
Cash Flow Statement
|
8 Marks
|
5.
|
Ratio Analysis
|
8 Marks
|
|
OR
SECTION C (COMPUTERISED ACCOUNTING): 20 Marks
|
6.
|
Accounting Application of Electronic Spread Sheet
|
10 Marks
|
7.
|
Database Management System (DBMS)
|
10 Marks
|
TOTAL
|
80 Marks
Related: ISC Class 12 Accounts Syllabus 2023
You can view and download the ISC Accounts Question Papers for Class 12 in the following section.
ISC Class 12 Accounts Papers Download from 2017 to 2020
|
ISC Class 12 Accounts Previous Year Question Paper 2017 PDF
|
ISC Class 12 Accounts Previous Year Question Paper 2018 PDF
|
ISC Class 12 Accounts Previous Year Question Paper 2019 PDF
|
ISC Class 12 Accounts Previous Year Question Paper 2020 PDF
Related: ISC Accounts Specimen Paper 2023 Class 12