ICSE Syllabus for Class 10 2023: Download Revised & Reduced Syllabus PDF

ICSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023: CISCE has made available the 2022-23 academic session ICSE Syllabus for class 10. The ICSE syllabus 2023 class 10 is available on its official website cisce.org. Get ICSE Syllabus 2023 Class 10 PDF from this article.

In this article, we will be providing the revised and updated subject wise ICSE syllabus 2023 along with the direct links for the students to download it.

ICSE Syllabus Class 10 Highlights

In May 2022, CISCE announced some changes in its examination patterns and the curriculum for 2022-23 examinations.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) announced that for the 2022-2023 academic session, CISCE is going to revert back to its earlier format of conducting annual board examinations. In other words, similar to the examination pattern being followed pre-pandemic, there would be only one board examination conducted for class 10 each year.

The Council announced the exam pattern modification and the changes in its syllabus in May, 2022 with a notice released on its website.

Thus, ICSE board examinations 2023 and the upcoming ICSE Class 10 board examinations, hereafter, will be held only once a year.

During the pandemic, CISCE had to resort to adapting multiple board examinations in each academic session pattern.

CISCE also announced that it has revised the curriculum for some of Class 10 subjects. The ICSE syllabus 2023 class 10 has been made available at cisce.org in the form of PDF files. These PDFs can be found in the Publication section of the CISCE website.

Check the notification below:

Key Benefits of ICSE Class 10th Syllabus

The ICSE syllabus Class 10 is extensive enough for both the subject teachers and students to be able to comprehend the demands of the subject. The detailed course content provided in the ICSE Class 10 syllabus helps the teachers to prepare and organize the course. The well elaborated ICSE Class 10 2023 syllabus is also a guide for the students to use as a checklist for their regular study and exam preparation. ICSE Syllabus 2023 can be used by students to ensure that they have covered all the topics and subtopics to be evaluated in the examination. Since the syllabus of ICSE class 10 2023 also contains the Internal Assessment details, students can benefit by using the syllabus throughout the year.

How Does ICSE 10th Syllabus Help Students in Their Board Exam Preparation?

The ICSE Class syllabus 2023 is a prerequisite for ICSE Board exam preparations as it is the first resource material to start your exam preparation with. The ICSE Class 10 examination results are very important for students as it is the first and one of the major examinations that a school student appears for. As illustrated by the aforementioned benefits of ICSE Class 10th syllabus, referring to ICSE syllabus will help students score good marks in Board Exam 2023.