ICSE Chemistry Specimen Paper 2023 Class 10: CISCE Chemistry Sample Paper, Download PDF

ICSE Chemistry Specimen Paper 2023 for Class 10: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the specimen papers for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams in 2023. The ICSE exams for class 10th are scheduled to begin on February 27, and the time has come to start going through the specimen papers. Some subjects have a greater need for studying specimen papers. For example, Science Paper-2 Chemistry (Code: 52) is one of the most difficult subjects in ICSE Class 10 and is a source of misery for many students. But there is no way to escape chemistry, especially if you’ve chosen the science course in ICSE class 10. However, analysing the ICSE Chemistry specimen paper can help relieve much of the stress students have due to Chemistry. The ICSE Class 10 Chemistry specimen paper can give students an idea about the exam pattern, marks distribution and what type of questions and difficulty level they can expect from the final exam. Check here the ICSE Chemistry Specimen Paper Class 10 and download the pdf.

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Specimen Paper 2023

The ICSE Board class 10 Chemistrypaper consists of 80 marks and a duration of two hours. The questions will be of both objective and descriptive type.

15 minutes of reading time will be provided in each paper. Writing answers won’t be allowed during this period.

The ICSE Class 10th Chemistryexam will have two sections: A & B.

All questions from Section A are compulsory, while students are allowed to attempt any four questions of their choice from Section B.

Both sections carry 40 marks each.

Read the 2023 ICSE Chemistry Specimen Paper for class 10 in pdf format here. The download link is attached towards the end of the article.

You can view and download the entire ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Specimen Paper 2023 below.

