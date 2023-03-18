ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Previous Year Question Papers (2017 to 2020) Download PDF

ICSE Chemistry Previous Year Question Papers for Class 10: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the previous year question papers for the 2023 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams. One of the main papers is for Chemistry. It is part of the Science (Code: 52) course of the Group II subjects in ICSE Class 10. Chemistry is Paper 2 in Science, with physics and biology as the other papers. Chemistry is less tough than physics but on par with biology. However, the ICSE Class 10 syllabus is more advanced than other boards, which makes chemistry one of the most difficult papers for students.

Related: ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Syllabus 2023

Chemistry is the study of matter and its interactions with other matter. It is quite essential from a scientific point of view and is required in the medical, engineering, and pharmaceutical fields. Chemistry also makes up the curriculum of higher education entrance exams like JEE and NEET. Hence, it’s important to master chemistry, and the best way to do that is by solving ICSE Class 10 Chemistry previous year papers. Questions are often repeated every year, and there’s a high chance you'll come across one in the ICSE 10th exams. Going through past year papers also gives an estimation of the difficulty level and types of questions to expect in the ICSE Class 10 Chemistry paper. Check here for the ICSE Class 10 Chemistry question paper from 2017 to 2020 in PDF format for practice and last-minute revision.

Related: ICSE Chemistry Specimen Paper 2023

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam 2023

The ICSE Board class 10 Chemistry paper carries 80 marks and a duration of two hours.

The questions will be objective, short answer and long answer type.

Chemistry paper will contain two Parts: A and B.

Section A of 40 Marks will be compulsory for all students. Any four from Section A of 40 Marks will have to be attempted.

Students will be given 15 minutes before the exam for reading the question paper. Writing answers won’t be allowed.

Check out the ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam from 2017 to 2020 below.

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

Important Resources for ICSE Class 10:-