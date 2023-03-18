ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Practice Paper 2023 for Last Minute Preparation

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Practice Paper 2023: The Class 10th ICSE chemistry board exam is to be held on 20 March 2023. It is beneficial for all students to solve the practice papers during the last-minute preparation for the exams. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is one of the top school boards in India and is known for its advanced curriculum. Even secondary standard subjects are quite difficult. Chemistry is one such paper. ICSE Class 10 Chemistry is the Paper 1 of the Science course (Code: 52) and is an important subject from an exam point of view. The 2023 ICSE Class 10 chemistry practice paper consists of questions for some much-needed last minute revision before the final exams. These practice questions are intended to assist students in gauging their level of preparedness as well as getting a better idea of the type of questions expected in the ICSE 10th Chemistry exam. You can read and download the ICSE Class 10 chemistry practice paper 2023 questions here.

ICSE 10th Chemistry Practice Questions 2023

MCQs

1. Choose one correct answer to the questions from the given option 15

i. IUPAC name of formaldehyde is:

a. Methanol

b. Methanal

c. Ethanal

d. Ethanol

ii. A non-electrolyte is

a. Acetic acid

b. Ammonium hydroxide

c. Carbon tetrachloride

d. Sodium hydroxide Solution

iii. The catalyst used in Contact process is

a. Vanadium pentoxide

b. Finely divided iron

c. Nickel

d. Molybdenum

iv. If an element P belongs to period 2 and group III A then it will have

a. 3 shells and 2 valence electrons

b. 2 shells and 3 valence electrons

c. 3 shells and 3 valence electrons

d. 2 shells and 2 valence electrons

v. Drying agent used to dry Ammonia gas :

a. Concentrated Sulphuric acid

b. Calcium hydroxide

c. Sulphurous acid

d. Quick lime

vi. Which of the following is of alkene series?

C 4 H 3 C 4 H 10 C 4 H 6 C 6 H 16

vii. Cold, dilute nitric acid reacts with copper to form.

a. Hydrogen gas

b. Nitrogen dioxide gas

c. Nitric oxide gas

d. Carbondioxide gas

viii. The compound which has three replaceable hydrogen ions:

a. Acetic acid

b. Hydrochloric acid

c. Phosphoric acid

d. Carbonic acid

ix. The organic compound prepared when Ethanol undergoes dehydration;

a. Methane

b. Ethane

c. Acetylene

d. Ethene

x. Which of the following is not a common characteristic of an ionic compound?

a. High melting point

b. Always soluble in water

c. Conducts electricity in molten or aqueous state

d. Consists of molecules

Short Answer Questions:

1. Give the structural formula of each of the following

Ethanal An isomer of n- butane. Propane

2. Convert the following reactions

Calcium carbide to ethyne. Methane to chloroform.

3. What can you say about the pH of a solution if

It changes red litmus blue . It liberates CO2 from Sodium carbonate.

4. Explain the following :

Ionisation energy increases across a period. A solution of canesugar does not conduct electricity . All glass apparatus is used in the laboratory preparation of nitric acid.

5. Following are the questions related to the extraction of aluminium.

Along with fluorspar and alumina, another substance is added to the electrolyte mixture. Name the substance and give one reason for the addition. Write the equation for the reaction that occurs at the cathode & anode Explain why is it necessary to renew the anode periodically. State the reason of covering the electrolyte with powdered coke.

6. State any one condition required for the following reactions-

a.Conversion of nitrogen to ammonia .

b.Conversion of ethene to ethane

c.Conversion of Ammonia to nitric oxide

Define Gay Lussac’s law of combining volume. Give the chemical name and formula of the substance formed as a brown ring . How will you distinguish between sodium nitrate and ammonium nitrate. How is hydrogen chloride collected? State reason Arrange the following as per the instructions given in the brackets

He, Ar, Ne { Increasing order of the number of electron shells} Cl, S, Si, Na, Mg {Decreasing order of metallic character}

12. Complete and balance the reactions

Long Answer Questions:

1. Choose the answer from the list which fits the description

List : Potassium nitrate, Lead nitrate, Ethanoic acid , Ammonium nitrate Sulphuric acid, Calcium hydroxide, Ethane, Ethyne, Ethene. :

The nitrate which on heating gives oxygen as the only gas - The nitrate which on heating leaves behind no residue. Organic compound containing Carboxyl group. Its common name is acetylene. The nitrate which on heating produces reddish brown gas. Diacidic base. This gas is formed when sodium propionate reacts with soda lime.

2. Match the following Column A with Column B

Column A Column B a. Alkynes i. C n H 2n+2 b. Alkanes ii. Reddish brown ppt. c. Ferrous ion iii. Dirty green ppt d. Ferric ion iv. Gelatinous white ppt e. Zinc ion v. C n H 2n-2

3. What do you observe when

Dilute hydrochloric acid is added to silver nitrate solution . Bromine vapours are passed into ethyne solution in carbon tetrachloride. Sugar crystals are added to a test tube containing conc. H 2 SO 4 Excess of ammonia is passed through lead nitrate solution. Acidified copper sulphate solution is electrolyzed with copper electrodes.

4. Complete the following by choosing the correct answer from the bracket:

An alkaline gas gives dense white fumes of _____ (NH 4 OH/NH 4 CI) with hydrogen chloride gas. The property by which carbon bonds with itself to form a long chain is called _____ (Isomerism/Catenation) Hydrogen chloride is a _____ (Polar/non-polar) covalent compound. Potassium hydrogen carbonate is _____ (Acid/Normal) Salt. The empirical formula of CH 3 COOH is _____ (CHO/CH 2 0).

5. Give the IUPAC names of the following compounds.

Other Important resources for ICSE 10th Exams 2023.