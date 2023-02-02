ISC, ICSE Previous Year Question Papers (2017 to 2020) Download PDF

ISC, ICSE Previous Year Question Papers: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board exams are on the horizon, and students’ preparation is in full swing. The class 10 ICSE exams will commence on February 27, while the class 12 ISC exams will commence on February 13th. Only a few weeks remain before the most important stage of students' lives until this point arrives. High marks in the board exams will enhance your profile, boost your confidence, and assist you during admission to higher studies. Some colleges even admit students based on their class 10th and 12th exams. Hence, it’s paramount to score well in the ICSE and ISC exams. And one amazing way to accomplish that is by solving previous year question papers.

ICSE, ISC Previous Year Question Papers (2017 - 2020)

The CISCE board has made the previous year question papers of ICSE and ISC exams from 2017 to 2020 available to all. Most school boards repeat some questions every year, and the CISCE is no different. Solving and analyzing the ISCE or ISC board exams gives students an idea of what type of questions to expect in the exam, how to attempt them, how much to write, and how long to take. Time and stress management are two of the most important skills for any student, and solving previous year papers is the best way to develop them.

You can check out the ICSE and ISC previous year question papers on the official website of the CISCE board. You can also directly read and download pdf of the ICSE, ISC question papers from 2017 to 2020 here. All the important subjects are covered along with their with their practical exams where necessary.

ISC, ICSE Syllabus 2023

Knowing the correct syllabus is as much important as solving the previous year papers. If you don’t know what to study, how will you succeed in the exam? ICSE and ISC exams are known for being lengthy and tricky. Knowing the correct syllabus along with solving ISC, ICSE previous year papers, is essential to finish the exams on time and provides students with the blueprint and weight distribution soon. You can check the complete syllabus of ISC Class 12 here.

