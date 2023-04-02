ISC Syllabus for Class 12 2024: Subject-wise Latest Syllabus PDFs Download

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2024: CISCE has made available the curriculum details and complete subject-wise ISC syllabus 2023-24. Check complete details and download here.

ISC Class 12 Syllabus: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has made available the syllabus and curriculum details for the CISCE candidates going to appear in the ISC Class 12 examinations in the 2023-24 session. The subject-wise syllabus contents have been provided on the official website of the Council at cisce.org. Along with the syllabus, the Council has also provided the regulation details as well for the 2023-2024 academic session. 

ISC Syllabus Class 12 Highlights

Let us check the list of subjects and subject combinations provided by CISCE for ISC Class 12th:

ISC Class 12 Subject Combinations

  • All candidates for the Examination must enter for English (compulsory), with three, four or five elective subjects.
  • The following subject combinations are not permitted for the ISC Examination:

(i) Physics with Engineering Science.

(ii) Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing with Geometrical & Building Drawing.

  • A candidate may not enter for more than six subjects including the compulsory subject English.
  • No candidate shall offer a subject in Class XII which they have not studied in Class XI.

Compulsory Subject

  1. English (801)

Elective Subjects

  1. Indian Languages
  2. Modern Foreign Languages

Chinese (826), French (828), German (829), Tibetan (835), Spanish (836)

  1. Classical Languages

Arabic (837), Sanskrit (838), Persian (839)

  1. Elective English (850)
  2. History (851)
  3. Political Science (852)
  4. Geography (853)
  5. Sociology (854) 
  6. Psychology (855) 
  7. Economics (856)
  8. Commerce (857)
  9. Accounts (858)
  10. Business Studies (859)
  11. Mathematics (860)
  12. Physics (861)
  13. Chemistry (862) 
  14. Biology (863) 
  15. Home Science (864) 
  16. Fashion Designing (865)
  17. Electricity and Electronics (866)
  18. Engineering Science (867) 
  19. Computer Science (868)
  20. Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing (869)
  21. Geometrical and Building Drawing (870)
  22. Art (871)
  23. Music

(a) Indian Music – Hindustani (872)

(b) Indian Music – Carnatic (873)

(c) Western Music (874)

  1. Physical Education (875)
  2. Environmental Science (877)
  3. Biotechnology (878)
  4. Mass Media & Communication (879)
  5. Hospitality Management (880)
  6. Legal Studies (881)

Socially Useful and Productive Work

ISC Syllabus for Class 12

From the subject-wise syllabus links given in the table below, you can download the PDF of ISC Class 12th syllabus 2024:

ISC Syllabus Class 12 2024 PDF Download

Download ISC Class 12 English Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 Indian Languages Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 Modern Foreign Languages 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 Classical Languages Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 Elective English Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 History Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 Commerce Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 Accounts Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 Fashion Designing Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 Electricity and Electronics Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 Engineering Science Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 Geometrical and Building Drawing Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 Art Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 Music Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 Mass Media & Communication Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 Hospitality Management Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 Legal Studies Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 12 Socially Useful and Productive Work Syllabus 2024 PDF

 



