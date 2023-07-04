ISC Class 12 Accountancy Revised Syllabus for 2024 Exam: Download Syllabus PDF

• Admission of manager as a Partner is excluded from the topic of past adjustments/guarantee of profits.

• Rectification of errors (past adjustments) through a single journal entry/ adjusting and closing journal entries, preparation of partners’ adjusted capital/current accounts.

• Percentage of Partner’s commission / General Reserve to be calculated only on the correct trading profit and not on the divisible profit.

• Rent due to a partner is a charge against profit and is to be credited to partners’ current account in case of fixed capital system or to partners’ capital account when capitals are fluctuating.

• Interest on loan taken by a partner from the firm should be credited to P/L account and debited to his capital/current account as the case may be.

• Interest on loan given by the partner to the firm is to be taken as a charge against profits. This interest will be debited to the P/L account and credited to his loan account.

(c) Past adjustments (Relating to interest on capital, interest on drawing, salary and profit-sharing ratio).

Interest on capital, interest on drawings, interest on current accounts (debit and credit) salary, commission to partners and managers, transfer to reserves, division of profit among partners,

(c)Partners’ Current Accounts when fixed capital method is followed

(iii)Preparation of Profit and Loss Appropriation Account and Partners’ Capital and Current Accounts.

(ii) Rules applicable in the absence of a partnership deed.

(ii) Provisions of The Indian Partnership Act, 1932, with respect to books of accounts.

Investments to be taken as non-trade investments unless specified as trade investments.

NOTE: Capital Employed/Net assets are Total assets (excluding purchased goodwill, non-trade investments and fictitious assets) less outside liabilities.

(b) Factors affecting the value of goodwill.

Concept of goodwill and mode of valuation.

- Admission of a partner during an accounting year is excluded from the syllabus.

- Memorandum revaluation account, Joint Life Policy, Individual life policy are excluded from the syllabus.

- Preparation of Balance Sheet during admission of a partner to be done in Horizontal format.

General Reserve/ Reserve fund, Workmen Compensation Reserve/ Fund, Investment Fluctuation Reserve/ Fund, Contingency Reserve, Profit and Loss Account (Debit and Credit Balance) and Advertisement Suspense Account/ Deferred Revenue Expenditure.

To Gaining Partners Cap/Current (in case of losses)

To Sacrificing Partners Cap/Current (in case of profits).

Accounting treatment of accumulated profits and losses through one journal entry: (Adjustment of the incoming partner’s share to be done through his current account-similar to the treatment of goodwill not brought in cash.)

Change in PSR takes place at the time of admission of a partnership firm.

(b) Calculation of new partner’s capital on the basis of old partner’s adjusted capital.

(a) Adjustment of old partner’s Capital Accounts on the basis of the new partner’s capital.

Preparation of a Revaluation Account where changes in the values of assets and liabilities are reflected in the new Balance Sheet after reconstitution of a partnership firm.

(f) When goodwill appears in the old Balance Sheet.

(d) When the incoming partner cannot bring premium for goodwill in cash, adjustments are to be done through his current account.

(c) Premium for goodwill paid and withdrawn by the old partners.

(b) Premium for goodwill paid (in cash or kind) and retained in the business.

(ii) Accounting treatment of goodwill on admission of a partner. Based on Accounting Standard -26 issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in the context of Intangible Assets.

(i) Calculation of new profit-sharing ratio, sacrificing ratio and gaining ratio.

− Memorandum Revaluation Account, Joint Life Policy, Individual life policy are excluded from the syllabus.

− Preparation of Balance Sheet during retirement/death of a partner to be done in Horizontal format only.

To Gaining Partners’ Cap/Current (in case of losses)

To Sacrificing Partners’ Cap/Current (in case of profits).

Accounting treatment of accumulated profits and losses through one journal entry:

Change in PSR takes place at the time of retirement / death of a partnership firm.

(viii) Preparation of retiring partner’s loan accounts and deceased partner’s executor’s loan account (with interest on loan accrued and due and interest on loan accrued but not due).

(vii) Calculation and payment of amount due to retiring partner.

(c) When the continuing partners bring in cash to pay off the retiring partners.

(b) Adjusting the capitals of the continuing partners on the basis of the total capital of the new firm.

(a) Readjusting the adjusted capital of the continuing partners in the new profit-sharing ratio.

(v) Preparation of Revaluation Account on retirement or death of a partner. Self-Explanatory.

Through Gaining Partners capital/ current A/c (in case of change in PSR of remaining partners).

Through P & L Suspense A/c (in case of no change in PSR of remaining partners).

(iv) Adjustment with regard to share of profits of the retiring or deceased partner from the date of the last Balance Sheet to the date of retirement or death (on the basis of time or turnover).

(iii)Adjustment with regard to undistributed profits and losses.

(i) Calculation of new profit-sharing ratio, gaining ratio and sacrificing ratio.

• Admission cum retirement, amalgamation of firms and conversion/sale to a company together with piecemeal distribution and insolvency of a partner / partners not required

• Realization expenses – paid by the firm; paid by a partner; borne by a partner; to be borne by a partner but paid by the firm on his behalf; partner reimbursed by the firm for the realization expenses paid by him with an asset of the firm.

• Loan given to a partner will be transferred (debited) to his Capital account.

• Loan taken from a partner will be passed through cash or bank account even if the partner’s capital account has a debit balance.

• If the question is silent about the realized value of intangible assets, accrued income and prepaid expenses it should be considered as nil (zero value).

• If the question is silent about the realized value of tangible assets and investments it should be considered as realized at book value itself.

• If question is silent about the payment of a liability, then it has to be paid out in full.

Bank overdraft is to be taken to the Bank/Cash A/c and not to be transferred to realization account but bank loan must be transferred to realization account.

When accounts are prepared on a fixed capital basis, partners’ current account balances are to be transferred to capital account. No adjustments are required to be passed through current account.

When an asset or a liability is taken to the realization account any corresponding/related fund or reserve is also transferred to realization account and not to the partners’ capital accounts.

(i) Meaning of dissolution and settlement of accounts under Section 48 of The Indian Partnership Act 1932.