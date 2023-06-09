ISC Revised Syllabus 2023-24 For Classes 11 and 12: Get Latest and Updated Syllabus for Arts, Commerce, and Science

CISCE Class 11 and 12 Revised Syllabus: In this article, students will get the list of ISC subjects for Classes 11 and 12 with their revised syllabus. Students will be able to check which subjects faced the revision and whose syllabus remained unchanged. Download the ISC revised syllabus pdf here. 

Download ISC Revised Syllabus 2023-24 PDF for Classes 11 and 12
Download ISC Revised Syllabus 2023-24 PDF for Classes 11 and 12

ISC Revised Syllabus 2023-24: On June 2, 2023, CISCE (The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) released a notification about the revision introduced to selected subjects of ISC for the year 2024 and 2025 examinations. This means, now the topic coverage and examination format will be based on the revised syllabus. Thus, students need to have complete information on the same. Read this article to check the list of subjects which faced revision in ISC Class 11 and ISC Class 12. Also, check the list of subjects which remained unrevised or whose syllabus is unchanged.

ISC Revised Syllabus: CISCE’s Official Notification

CISCE is the national-level educational body that administers and conducts ICSE and ISC examinations. This education board possesses its uniqueness in terms of syllabus release. CISCE released the syllabus for ICSE and ISC students in advance and you can find syllabus pdfs till 2025 examination. Thus, CISCE always keeps a foot in future. 

CISCE has followed the National Education Policy 2020 recommendations for students’ holistic growth with the required balancing between academics and extracurriculars. Check the details on cisce.org

Below is the notice released by CISCE on its official website on 2nd June 2023. The notification letter is signed and approved by the Chief Executive & Secretary of CISCE, on June 1, 2023. 

ISC new syllabus

Check the Subject list below

ISC new syllabus

Download CISCE Notice For ISC Revised Syllabus, 2024  Examination

ISC Class 11 and 12 Revised Syllabus List

Below is the list of selected subjects for ISC Class 11 and ISC Class 12 whose syllabus has been revised by the CISCE. Check and download the revised ISC syllabus from the list below.

S. No.

Class XII ISC Year 2024 Examination

Class XI ISC Academic Year 2023-24 (Links will be updated soon)

1

Physics

Physics

2

Chemistry

Chemistry

3

Biology

Biology

4

Commerce

Commerce

5

Accounts

Accounts

6

History

History

7

Geography

Geography

8

Political Science

Political Science

9

Sociology

Sociology

10

Psychology

Psychology

11

Legal Studies

Legal Studies*

12

Mathematics

Mathematics

13

Computer Science

Computer Science
 

The syllabus and its scope, of the remaining subjects for the JSC Year 2024 Examination, remains the same. 

The syllabus and its scope, of the remaining subjects, remains the same. 

 

*Please be informed that the Syllabus and its Scope, for the subject Legal Studies, has been revised ~ for Class XI Academic Year 2023 - 2024 and Class XII Academic Year 2024 - 2025. 

Note: Till now, only the PDFs for ISC Class 12 revised syllabus has been uploaded on the official website of CISCE. 

ISC Class 11 and 12 Unrevised Syllabus List

There are many subjects under ISC that did not face any changes in their syllabus and will be followed as it is. Check the list of selected subjects for ISC Class 11 and ISC Class 12 whose syllabi remain the same or unchanged or unrevised by the CISCE. Check and download the unrevised ISC syllabus from the list below.

S. No.

Class XII ISC Year 2024 Examination

Class XI ISC Academic Year 2023-24

1

Modern Foreign Languages

Modern Foreign Languages

2

Classical Languages

Classical Languages

3

Elective English

Elective English

4

Economics

Economics

5

Business Studies

Business Studies

6

Home Science

Home Science

7

Fashion Designing

Fashion Designing

8

Electricity and Electronics

Electricity and Electronics

9

Engineering Science

Engineering Science

10

Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing

Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing

11

Geometrical and Building Drawing

Geometrical and Building Drawing

12

Art

Art

13

Music

Music

14

Physical Education

Physical Education

15

Environmental Science

Environmental Science

16

Biotechnology

Biotechnology

17

Mass Media & Communication

Mass Media & Communication

18

Hospitality Management

Hospitality Management

19

SUPW

SUPW

20

Indian Languages

Indian Languages

