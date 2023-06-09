ISC Revised Syllabus 2023-24 For Classes 11 and 12: Get Latest and Updated Syllabus for Arts, Commerce, and Science

CISCE Class 11 and 12 Revised Syllabus: In this article, students will get the list of ISC subjects for Classes 11 and 12 with their revised syllabus. Students will be able to check which subjects faced the revision and whose syllabus remained unchanged. Download the ISC revised syllabus pdf here.

ISC Revised Syllabus 2023-24: On June 2, 2023, CISCE (The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) released a notification about the revision introduced to selected subjects of ISC for the year 2024 and 2025 examinations. This means, now the topic coverage and examination format will be based on the revised syllabus. Thus, students need to have complete information on the same. Read this article to check the list of subjects which faced revision in ISC Class 11 and ISC Class 12. Also, check the list of subjects which remained unrevised or whose syllabus is unchanged.

ISC Revised Syllabus: CISCE’s Official Notification

CISCE is the national-level educational body that administers and conducts ICSE and ISC examinations. This education board possesses its uniqueness in terms of syllabus release. CISCE released the syllabus for ICSE and ISC students in advance and you can find syllabus pdfs till 2025 examination. Thus, CISCE always keeps a foot in future.

CISCE has followed the National Education Policy 2020 recommendations for students’ holistic growth with the required balancing between academics and extracurriculars. Check the details on cisce.org.

Below is the notice released by CISCE on its official website on 2nd June 2023. The notification letter is signed and approved by the Chief Executive & Secretary of CISCE, on June 1, 2023.

Check the Subject list below

ISC Class 11 and 12 Revised Syllabus List

Below is the list of selected subjects for ISC Class 11 and ISC Class 12 whose syllabus has been revised by the CISCE. Check and download the revised ISC syllabus from the list below.

S. No. Class XII ISC Year 2024 Examination Class XI ISC Academic Year 2023-24 (Links will be updated soon) 1 Physics Physics 2 Chemistry Chemistry 3 Biology Biology 4 Commerce Commerce 5 Accounts Accounts 6 History History 7 Geography Geography 8 Political Science Political Science 9 Sociology Sociology 10 Psychology Psychology 11 Legal Studies Legal Studies* 12 Mathematics Mathematics 13 Computer Science Computer Science The syllabus and its scope, of the remaining subjects for the JSC Year 2024 Examination, remains the same. The syllabus and its scope, of the remaining subjects, remains the same.

*Please be informed that the Syllabus and its Scope, for the subject Legal Studies, has been revised ~ for Class XI Academic Year 2023 - 2024 and Class XII Academic Year 2024 - 2025.

Note: Till now, only the PDFs for ISC Class 12 revised syllabus has been uploaded on the official website of CISCE.

ISC Class 11 and 12 Unrevised Syllabus List

There are many subjects under ISC that did not face any changes in their syllabus and will be followed as it is. Check the list of selected subjects for ISC Class 11 and ISC Class 12 whose syllabi remain the same or unchanged or unrevised by the CISCE. Check and download the unrevised ISC syllabus from the list below.

