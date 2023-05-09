ISC Class 12 Art Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

A group of objects which will be artificial and natural and may include such things as cut flowers, fruits, vegetables, a growing plant, as well as domestic or other artificial objects; the group may be drawn or painted. The work can be carried out, if the candidate wishes, in relation to the surroundings of the part of the room in which the group is placed. If the group is painted, the background must be included.

A. Study of the structure of natural forms such as a spray or branch, which may include flowers; foliage or fruit; fossils, bones, etc. Candidates are expected to reveal their appreciation of natural growth or structure by means of drawing or painting.

This paper is divided into two separate sections. Candidates may offer either A or B. In both sections, the subject may be interpreted freely, either in a decorative or in a realistic manner.

In either (A) or (B) the second drawing may be made on the same sheet or paper or on another sheet, which must be attached. Candidates are to be told that the two drawings will be considered together and that marks will not be lost if a second drawing is not attempted.

If candidates consider that they have completed their drawings before the end of the examination period, they may make a separate study. Candidates taking Alternative (A) may choose head, hands or other details. Those taking Alternative (B) may draw the portrait from another position or make a study of a part of the head or the hands.

Alternative (B) will be mainly a study of the head but may include the arms and hands. Instructions for each examination will be given. Candidates should be placed closer to the model than for Alternative (A).

Two alternatives will be given. In the alternative (A) the model (who may be a boy, girl, man or woman) is to be placed in an attitude which will be described. The whole figure must be drawn, together with any necessary artificial or natural objects. If the subject is painted, the model must be seen against a suitable background. Clothing should be simple and the limbs exposed as much as possible.

A paper containing a list of alternative subjects will be given to candidates one week before the examination. The actual composition will be executed in the examination room after a period of not less than seven days from the distribution of the paper to the candidates; sketches or other notes must not be taken into the examination room. Since this is a test of original work, it would be inappropriate for any form of guidance to be given to candidates other than that printed on the question paper. A variety of themes will be set; these may be given in the form of titles indicating the subjects, or of specified objects for inclusion in a composition, or in any other form that will stimulate the imagination. Candidates should base their work if possible on scenes that they have themselves observed. Any style, or technique, including that which is traditional in the candidates' own area, may be used.

Several but not all of these alternative subjects will be set and candidates will be required to select any one of them. There will be an opportunity to make full use of the calligrapher's art with drawn and painted, pen-made or brush-written lettering.

Candidates will be required to answer any one question. The object of this paper is to test the ability of candidates in craftwork where the material is restricted to flat paper, ink and/or colour. Question will be set requiring the design and execution of the following:

The work submitted must be the unaided work of the candidate. It must be accompanied by a statement from the Principal of the school to this effect.

(g) Prints in colour or black and white, from an original wood or lino block or a monotype. The main work must be clearly labelled and suitably mounted. Blocks need not be sent.

(f) Puppet or marionette (including the type used in shadow plays) representing a specified character or person. It is desirable that the puppets should be made in relation to a play, and notes on their particular dramatic use should be included.

(d) Cotton, wool, silk, bark cloth or other material dyed in a pattern as in block-printing, screen-printing, batik, tie-and dye, etc. The piece should be at least a square metre in area. Blocks should not be sent.

(c) Cloth or rug designed and woven by the candidate on the loom for any specified purpose. When possible this should show experience of spinning and dyeing.

(b) Abstract or figurative sculpture including reliefs. These can be carved, constructed, assembled, cast or modelled in any suitable material. Candidates must be warned not to submit work in material that is likely to break in transit; clay must always be fired and modelling in plaster must be supported by strong armatures. Sculpture over 60 cm in any dimension is not acceptable because of difficulties in handling.

(a) Earthenware or stoneware pottery such as a jug, bowl, dish, vase or hollowed pottery form which the candidate has either moulded, hand built or thrown on the wheel and decorated if he or she so wishes.

The candidates must submit at least one and not more than two examples of Craftwork, which they have executed during the school year in any one craft from the following eight categories. Further evidence of study in the form of working drawings, small notebook or photographs may also be submitted.