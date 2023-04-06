ISC Class 12 English Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 12th English Syllabus PDF

ISC Class 12 English Syllabus 2024: The new session of the CISCE classes 11 and 12 has commenced, and it’s time to check the latest syllabus. Read and download the 2023-24 ISC class 12th biology syllabus for both theory and practical here.

ISC Class 12 English Syllabus 2024: A new school session has commenced, and the first step before beginning study is checking the latest syllabus. The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts the annual higher secondary Indian School Certificate (ISC) exams for class 12 and is known for its advanced syllabus. It’s necessary to remain updated with the curriculum, especially after all the revisions made during the pandemic era.

English (Code: 01) is a compulsory subject for all students in ISC Class 12. English is a language subject and has two components in class 12th of ISC: English Language and Literature in English. Both carry a theory paper of 80 marks and project work of 20 marks. While the English Language is heavy on the grammatical portion, the Literature in English subject, as the name suggests, consists of prose and poetry. English is a global language and a medium of communication almost everywhere in India today. It’s important to master the language, and it can only be accomplished if you develop a strong base during school times. View and download the ISC Class 12 English syllabus 2024 pdf here for both theory and internal assessment.

ISC Board Class 12 English Syllabus

The ISC class 12 English course features two papers of 80 marks each: English Language and Literature in English. We have listed the theory and practical syllabus for both here.

ISC 12th English Language Syllabus

ENGLISH LANGUAGE

There will be two papers in English Language:

Paper I: Theory (3 hours): 80 Marks

Paper II: Project Work: 20 Marks

PAPER I: THEORY - 80 Marks

Question One:

A composition on one of a number of subjects.

Question Two:

(a) Directed writing (article writing, book review, film review, review of cultural programme, speech writing, report writing, personal profile, and statement of purpose) based on suggested points.

(b) Proposal Writing based on a given situation. The proposal should include (i) An Introduction (ii) Objectives (iii) List of measures to be taken. A concluding statement is desirable.

Question Three:

Short-answer questions to test grammar, structure and usage.

Question Four:

Comprehension.

NOTE: It is recommended that in Paper 1, about 45 minutes should be spent on Question one, 55 minutes on Question two, 30 minutes on Question three and 50 minutes on Question four. 14

Question One

Candidates will be required to select one composition topic from a choice of six. The choice will normally include narrative, descriptive, reflective, argumentative, discursive topics and short story.

The required length of the composition is 400 – 450 words.

The main criteria by which the compositions will be marked are as follows:

(a) The quality of the language employed, the range and appropriateness of vocabulary and sentence structure, syntax, the correctness of grammatical constructions, punctuation and spelling.

(b) The degree to which candidates have been successful in organising the content of the composition as a whole and in individual paragraphs.

Question Two

There are two parts in this question and both parts are compulsory.

(a) The piece of directed writing will be based on the information and ideas provided. The required length will be about 300 words. The range of subjects may include article writing, book review, film review, review of cultural programme, speech writing, report writing, personal profile and statement of purpose.

Skills such as selecting, amplifying, describing, presenting reasoned arguments, re-arranging and re-stating may be involved. The candidates’ ability in the above skills, including format, will be taken into account as well as their ability to handle language appropriately in the context of the given situation.

(b) Candidates will be required to write a proposal based on a given situation. The proposal should include an introduction, objectives and a list of measures to be taken. A concluding statement is desirable. The candidates will also be marked on linguistic ability.

Question Three

All the items in this question are compulsory and their number and type / pattern may vary from year to year. They will consist of short-answer, open completion items or any other type, which will test the candidates’ knowledge of the essentials of functional English grammar and structure. Only two or three types will be included in any one examination.

Question Four

A passage of about 500 words will be provided.

Questions based on the passage will be as follows:

Questions that test the candidates’ knowledge of vocabulary and ability to understand the content and infer information and meanings from the text.

A question that elicits the main ideas of all or part of the passage.

In this part of the question, the candidate will be required to frame a summary (keeping to a word limit), in a coherent manner. Marks will be awarded for expression and the candidate’s ability to summarise clearly in complete sentences. Marks will be deducted for linguistic errors.

It is recommended that this part be done in the grid form.

Use of abbreviations will not be accepted.

All questions are compulsory. 15

PAPER II: PROJECT WORK - 20 Marks

In addition to the syllabus prescribed above for Classes XI and XII, candidates are also required to be assessed in Project Work.

PROJECT WORK FOR CLASS XII

Project Work in Class XII consists of assessment of candidates in three projects, one each on Listening, Speaking and Writing skills.

Listening and Speaking skills are to be assessed internally, by the School, during English course work in Class XII.

Writing Skills are to be assessed externally by the Visiting Examiner, appointed locally and approved by the Council.

Details of assignments for Project Work are given below:

Listening Skills (to be internally assessed by the subject teacher)

An unseen passage of about 500 words may be read aloud, twice, the first time at normal reading speed (about 110 words a minute) and the next time at a slower speed. The passage may be taken from any novel, newspaper, magazine article, journal and so on but not from an ICSE or ISC textbook. Students may make brief notes during the readings followed by answering objective type questions based on the passage, on the paper provided. 16

Speaking Skills (to be internally assessed by the subject teacher)

Students are to be assessed through an individual presentation of about three minutes followed by a discussion with the subject teacher, for another two or three minutes.

Some of the themes which may be addressed are:

Narrating an experience Giving directions or instructions on how to make or operate something Providing a description Giving a report Expressing an opinion or a theme-based conversation

Writing Skills (to be externally assessed by the Visiting Examiner)

A piece of written work of about 500 words must be produced.

List of suggested assignments for Project Work:

The text of a brochure A product description A process description (e.g. instruction to operate a device, a recipe, a scientific experiment) Description of a sporting event An autobiographical experience Review of a television serial

ISC 12th Literature in English Syllabus

LITERATURE IN ENGLISH (PRESCRIBED TEXTS)

There will be two papers in Literature in English:

Paper I: Theory (3 hours): 80 Marks

Paper II: Project Work: 20 Marks

PAPER I: THEORY – 80 Marks

Syllabus to be covered in Class XII

Drama: The Tempest - William Shakespeare (Acts 3, 4 & 5) Echoes: A Collection of ISC Short Stories (Evergreen Publications (India) Ltd, New Delhi). Fritz – Satyajit Ray Quality – John Galsworthy The Story of an Hour – Kate Chopin The Singing Lesson – Katherine Mansfield B. Wordsworth – V.S. Naipaul

Reverie: A Collection of ISC Poems (Evergreen Publications (India) Ltd, New Delhi) The Darkling Thrush – Thomas Hardy Birches – Robert Frost The Dolphins – Carol Ann Duffy John Brown – Bob Dylan Dover Beach – Matthew Arnold

NOTE: The ISC (Class XII) Examination paper will be set ONLY on the portion of the syllabus that is prescribed for Class XII.

PROJECT WORK FOR CLASS XII

Project Work in Class XII consists of assessment of Writing Skills which are to be assessed internally by the subject teacher and externally by the Visiting Examiner appointed locally and approved by the Council.

Candidates will be required to undertake one written assignment of 1000-1500 words, which should be structured as given below:

The written assignment must be given a title in the form of a question which should allow the candidate to explore the drama or the chosen short stories/poems in depth. The written assignment must follow the structure given below:

Introduction:

- Explanation of the question that has been framed

- Reason for choosing the text

- Brief explanation of how the candidate intends to interpret the chosen text and literary materials used in the process

Main Body – organised and well-structured treatment of the question using appropriate sub-headings.

Conclusion – comprehensive summary of the points made in the main body.

Note: The text/texts analysed in the Class XI Project Work must not be repeated in Class XII.

