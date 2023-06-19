ISC Class 12 Syllabus Revised for 2023-24: Download New Syllabus in PDF Here

ISC Revised Syllabus of Class 12: ISC has revised the syllabus of selected subjects of Class 12 for the current academic session 2023-24. Download the new syllabus of the respective subjects in PDF here.

ISC Class 12 Revised Syllabus 2023-24: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has revised the syllabus of Class 11th and 12th. The board revised the syllabus of only the selected subjects and for these subjects, the newly released syllabus is available on the board’s official website, cisce.org. Board has revised the syllabus of a total of 13 subjects which include Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Commerce, Accounts, History, Geography, Political Science, Sociology, Psychology, Legal Studies, Mathematics and Computer Science. With the release of the revised syllabus, the subject-wise syllabus which was provided earlier for the 2023-24 session remains no longer valid for the current academic session. All the internal and external assessments in ISC Class 11 and 12 will be conducted based on the revised syllabus only. You can check the details of the circular released by CISCE regarding the revision of syllabus from the following link:

The CISCE's circular is shown below:

In this article, we will provide the Revised ISC Syllabus for Class 12 for the 2023-24 session. Students can find here the direct links to download the subject-wise syllabus in PDF format.

Note: The syllabus and its scope, of the remaining subjects, i.e., the subjects for which syllabus has not been revised, for the ISC Year 2024 Examination, remains the same.

To check the syllabus of the remaining subjects, you can visit the following link where we have provided the latest syllabus of all ISC Class 12 Subjects.