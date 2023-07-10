ISC Specimen Paper 2024: CISCE Sample Question Paper for ISC Year 2023-24 Examination, Download PDF

ISC Specimen Paper for class 12 2023-24: CISCE Secretary Garry Arathoon has issued the notice about the availability of the latest ISC Class 12 Specimen Question Papers for 2024 board exams on its official website. Check and download the complete list of specimen question papers and download its PDF.

ISC Specimen Paper 2024 for class 12: CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon announced the publication of the latest ISC Specimen Question Papers 2024 for the academic year 2023-24 on its official website cisce.org. The availability of specimen papers helps the candidates in familiarising themselves with the latest exam pattern. In this article, we have provided the subject-wise specimen papers of all these subjects as given by the Council. You can download these ISC subject-wise sample paper PDFs from the links provided here.

How to Download ISC 2024 Class Specimen Question Papers?

Step 1: Go to the official website of CISCE at www.cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the Examinations tab from the top section on the homepage

Step 3: Select ISC Examinations

Step 4: Scroll down and click on the 2024 ISC Specimen Paper

Step 5: Click on the desired subject name to get its specimen paper PDF

Subject-wise ISC Class 12 Specimen Paper PDF Download

Importance of ISC Class 12 Specimen Paper 2024

Why are ISC Class 12 Specimen Question Papers 2024 important?

Related: Change in ICSE and ISC Exam Pattern 2023-24, More Higher Order and Critical Thinking Questions in Upcoming Board Exam

It provides students with a clear understanding of the exam format, marking scheme, and the type of questions they can expect. By familiarising themselves with the structure and content of the paper, students can better manage their time, prioritise topics, and tailor their study plans accordingly. Additionally, this will also enable teachers to plan their curriculum accordingly.

CISCE’s ISC (Indian School Certificate) Class 12 board examination holds significant importance for the candidates appearing in the exams as it serves as a stepping stone towards higher education and career prospects.