ISC Class 12 Geography Specimen Paper 2024: Download Latest Sample Paper in PDF Here

ISC Geography Specimen Paper: Class 12 Geography Specimen Paper or Sample Paper for ISC Board Exam 2024 has been released on the board’s website, cisce.org. Get the direct link to download ISC Class 12 Geography Specimen Paper 2024 in PDF here and check the latest paper pattern and marking scheme.

ISC Specimen Paper 2024 Class 12 Geography: ISC Class 12 specimen paper for Geography for the current academic session has been released. We have provided in this article, the new ISC Geography Specimen Paper or Sample Paper for students to download in PDF. This specimen paper reveals the exam pattern and marks distribution for the ISC Class 12 Geography Exam 2024. You will also get an idea of the type and number of questions to be asked in the board exam. Students must practise with this sample paper and analyse it to prepare for the year end exam in the right way. Check and download the paper below.

ISC Class 12 Geography Specimen Paper 2024

SECTION A – 14 MARKS

Question 1

A.(i) On the given outline Map of India, mark and label the following:

(a) The mountain Range that starts from Delhi and ends in Gujarat.

(b) The northern part of the Eastern Coastal Plains of India.

(c) The strait between India and Sri Lanka.

(ii) Refer to the given outline Map of India and identify the following:

(a) The north terminal of the ‘North-South Corridor’ marked D is

__________.

(b) The Sorrow of Bihar marked E is ______________.

(c) The highest wheat producing state in India marked ⃟is __________.

B.Refer to the given outline map of India, identify the correct option and write it in the answer booklet provided.

(i) The latitude of India marked A is:

(a) 68°7′E to 97°25′E

(b) 82°30É

(c) 68°7′E to 96°25′E

(d) 23º30’N

(ii) The port marked B is:

(a) Kochi

(b) Haldia

(c) Kolkata

(d) Paradwip

(iii) The iron and steel plant marked by Δ is:

(a) Bhilai

(b) Bhadravati

(c) Jamshedpur

(d) Vishakhapatnam

(iv) The southernmost point of India marked C is:

(a) Port Blair

(b) Indira Col

(c) Lakshadweep

(d) Cape Comorin

Question 2

(i) The country that India does NOT share a land border with is:

(a) Nepal

(b) Bhutan

(c) Sri Lanka

(d) Afghanistan

(ii) Assertion : There are three major physical divisions in India.

Reason : There is a variation in geological structure of the Indian region.

(a) Both Assertion and Reason are true, and Reason is the correct explanation for Assertion.

(b) Both Assertion and Reason are true, but Reason is not the correct explanation for Assertion.

(c) Assertion is true and Reason is false.

(d) Assertion is false and Reason is true.

(iii) According to the latest census, the state with the lowest density of population in India is _________.

(iv) Give a reason for the following.

The Chambal River valley is primarily characterised as a ravine or a badland.

SECTION B – 28 MARKS

Question 3

(i) Briefly discuss any two methods to conserve fish as a resource.

(ii) Mention any two requirements of a planning region that Haldia port and itshinterland possess.

Question 4

(i) The total forest area of India is 24·39%. Suggest any two methods to increase the ‘area under forest’ in India.

(ii) Briefly explain why the ‘area sown more than once’ is low in India.

Question 5

Thousands of villagers living along the Arvari River in Rajasthan have set up three thousand johads under Arvari Pani Sansad. They are able to grow two crops a year instead of cultivating one dry crop.

(i) Mention another such programme of water conservation which is in Andhra How is this programme beneficial?

(ii) Which modern method of irrigation for judicious use of water is most suitable for the state mentioned in the passage? Why?

Question 6

Observe any one of the images given below and answer the questions that follow.

Why is the energy generated by the above source considered important?

(b) Give any two differences between the thermal power and the energy source shown above.

OR

Why is the metal shown above an important component in the electrical and electronic industry?

(b) What is the cause for the fall in demand for this metal in the world market?

Roads and railways have connected the three ports in India as shown in the map given above.

How did this connectivity influence industrialisation in pre independent India?

Question 8

(i) Briefly discuss each of the following problems associated with the Green Revolution

(a) Regional disparities in economic development

(b) Rise of unemployment in India

OR

(ii) Briefly discuss each of the following major challenges of rice production in India

(a) Economic condition of the farmers

(b) Small and fragmented farms

Question 9

(i) India’s location at the head of Indian Ocean is significant. State two points in support of this statement.

(ii) Explain the geological formation of Peninsular Plateau.

To check further questions of the paper, download the full specimen paper from the direct link given below

ISC Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern 2024

The Geography exam in ISC Class 12 will be for total 100 marks. The weightage will be divided as follows:

Theory Paper: 70 Marks

Practical/Project Work: 30 Marks

The ISC Class 12 Geography paper will be divided into three sections:

Section A - 14 Marks, objective / very short answer questions

Section B - 28 Marks, short answer questions

Section C - 28 Marks, long answer questions

Practical and Project Work

Evaluation of Practical Work and Project Work will be as follows:

Practical file (Sessional Record): 10 marks

Assignment (Project Report): 10 marks

Viva voce: 10 marks

To check further updates on the content and planning for both theory and practical parts, check the latest ISC Class 12 Geography Syllabus thoroughly.

