ISC Class 12 Maths Specimen Paper 2024: Download Latest Sample Paper in PDF Here

ISC Maths Specimen Paper: Class 12 Maths Specimen Paper or Sample Paper for ISC Board Exam 2024 has been released on the board’s website, cisce.org. Get the direct link to download ISC Class 12 Maths Specimen Paper 2024 in PDF here and check the latest paper pattern and marking scheme.

ISC Specimen Paper 2024 Class 12 Maths: Students of ISC Class 12 can now download the sample papers or specimen papers by CISCE for the 2024 board exams from the board’s website. The same sample papers can also be accessed from jagranjosh.com. The latest ISC Class 12 sample papers will help you understand the exam pattern and marks distribution for the upcoming ISC Class 12 Board Exam 2024. With this article, you will get the specimen paper of ISC Class 12 Mathematics to download in PDF format. The ISC Maths Specimen Paper reveals the question paper format, type and number of questions and marking scheme for the year-end board examination.

ISC Class 12 Mathematics Exam Pattern 2024

The ISC Class 12 Maths Annual Exam 2024 will include one theory paper of three hours duration. The paper will be of 80 marks.

The paper will be divided into three sections as follows:

Section A (Compulsory): 65 marks, 14 questions of 1, 2, 4, and 6 marks

Section B (Optional)*: 15 marks, 4 questions of 2, 4 and 5 marks

Section C (Optional)*: 15 marks, 4 questions of 2, 4 and 5 marks

*Candidates will have to choose any one of the sections C and B.

Format of Questions

The questions in the paper will be of the following types:

Objective questions (1 mark each)

Short answer questions (2 marks each)

Long answer questions (4, 5, and 6 marks each)

ISC Class 12 Maths Specimen Paper 2024

In subparts (i) to (x) choose the correct options and in subparts (xi) to (xv), answer the questions as instructed.

(ii) If ∫ sin−1(cosx)dx = g(x) − x2/2 + c, then g(x) will be:

(a) (π/2)x

(b) (−π/2)x

(c) 0

(d) x/2

(iii) What is the value of cot (π/2 + tan−11/√2)?

(a) 1/√2

(b) π/2

(c) −1

(d) −1/√2

(iv) For what value of n is the given a homogenous differential equation?

(a) 1

(b) 3

(c) 0

(d) 2

(v) Bhuvan is preparing chapati and curry for a dinner party at his home.

Let event A = Bhuvan prepares chapati well.

Let event B = Bhuvan cooks curry well.

Given P(A) = 0·40, P(B) = 0·30 and P(A and B) = 0·20

Which one of the following is true about the events A and B?

(a) They are mutually exclusive but not independent.

(b) They are independent but not mutually exclusive.

(c) They are both mutually exclusive and independent.

(d) They are neither mutually exclusive nor independent.

(vii) Given below are the graphs of f(x) along with the statements. Which one of the following statements is NOT correct about the graphs?

(viii) Shown below is the graph of a function, g(x).

Which of the following is true?

(a) g(x) is continuous and differentiable at x = 2

(b) g(x) is continuous but not differentiable at x = 2

(c) g(x) is not continuous but differentiable at x = 2

(d) g(x) is neither continuous nor differentiable at x = 2

(ix) Statement 1: The function f: N ⟶ N given by f(x) = 5x is one to one and onto.

Statement 2: The function f:R⟶ R given by f(x) = 5x is one to one and onto.

Which one of the following options is correct?

(a) Both the statements are true.

(b) Both the statements are false.

(c) Statement 1 is true and Statement 2 is false.

(d) Statement 1 is false and Statement 2 is true

(xi) The function f: X ⟶ Y is not invertible. State the reason.

(xiii) If a relation R on the set A = {1, 2, 3} be defined by R = {(1, 2), (2, 1)} then classify the function R.

(xiv) A company has estimated that the probabilities of success for three products introduced in the market are 1/3, 2/5 and 2/3 respectively. Assuming independence, find the probability that at least one product is successful.

(xv) Dobleron, a chocolate is known for its distinctive shape and its taste. The quality assurance team of the brand undertakes quality test in two steps:

Step 1: 30 out of every 990 chocolate bars are randomly picked for physical examination, where the shape of the bar is examined.

Step 2: For every 30 chocolate bars whose shape is examined, 1 chocolate bar is randomly picked for chemical examination, where the composition and taste of the chocolate is examined.

If one chocolate bar is randomly picked out of 990 bars, what is the probability that it was not chemically examined, provided it was physically examined?

You can check all questions of the ISC Class 12 Mathematics Specimen Paper 2024 by downloading the PDF copy of the paper from the following link:

The ISC Class 12 Maths Exam 2024 will be based on the format of the latest specimen paper. The paper will be a mix of objective and subjective questions, which will test the students’ knowledge of the concepts, as well as their ability to apply them in different situations. Hence, students must solve the sample paper thoroughly and practise solving similar questions to boost their preparation level and enhance confidence for the annual ISC Class 12 Board Exam 2024.

