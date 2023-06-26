ISC Class 12 Maths Revised Syllabus for 2024 Exam: Download Syllabus PDF

ISC Class 12 Mathematics Revised Syllabus: In this article, students will get the ISC Mathematics revised syllabus for Class 12 2023-24. Download the ISC revised syllabus pdf here for Mathematics Class 12.

ISC Class 12 Mathematics revised syllabus for 2024 examination: Maths is one of the toughest and most important subjects. It is one of the subjects that students study irrespective of their streams. Science, Commerce, and Humanities, all these streams have Maths. In the ISC Class 12 subject list, Maths is one of the elective subjects. For the 2024 ISC examinations, the CISCE board has released a notice of the ISC Revised Syllabus 2023-24 For Classes 11 and 12 (Specific Subjects). ISC Maths is one of the subjects that has faced revision in its curriculum. The course structure remains the same, with certain internal changes.

In this article, you will find the newly revised syllabus for ISC Class 12 Maths. This syllabus was officially revised and notified by www.cisce.org on 02 June 2023. Here, you will get the revised PDF of the ISC Class 12 Mathematics syllabus. Check and download the PDF.

ISC Class 12 Maths Course Structure 2023-24

S.No. UNIT TOTAL WEIGHTAGE SECTION A: 65 MARKS 1. Relations and Functions 10 Marks 2. Algebra 10 Marks 3. Calculus 32 Marks 4. Probability 13 Marks SECTION B: 15 MARKS 5. Vectors 5 Marks 6. Three - Dimensional Geometry 6 Marks 7. Applications of Integrals 4 Marks OR SECTION C: 15 MARKS 8. Application of Calculus 5 Marks 9. Linear Regression 6 Marks 10. Linear Programming 4 Marks TOTAL 80 Marks

There will be two papers in the subject:

Paper I : Theory (3 hours) ……80 marks

Paper II: Project Work ……20 marks

ISC Class 12 Mathematics Revised Syllabus 2023-24

PAPER I (THEORY) – 80 Marks

The syllabus is divided into three sections A, B and C. Section A is compulsory for all candidates. Candidates will have a choice of attempting questions from EITHER Section B OR Section C.

To check the old and unrevised Mathematics syllabus for ISC Class 12 click on the link below.