ISC Class 12 Maths Revised Syllabus for 2024 Exam: Download Syllabus PDF

ISC Class 12 Maths Revised Syllabus for 2024 Exam

ISC Class 12 Mathematics Revised Syllabus: In this article, students will get the ISC Mathematics revised syllabus for Class 12 2023-24. Download the ISC revised syllabus pdf here for Mathematics Class 12.

Download ISC Class 12 Maths Revised Syllabus 2023-24 PDF
Download ISC Class 12 Maths Revised Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

ISC Class 12 Mathematics revised syllabus for 2024 examination: Maths is one of the toughest and most important subjects. It is one of the subjects that students study irrespective of their streams. Science, Commerce, and Humanities, all these streams have Maths. In the ISC Class 12 subject list, Maths is one of the elective subjects. For the 2024 ISC examinations, the CISCE board has released a notice of the ISC Revised Syllabus 2023-24 For Classes 11 and 12 (Specific Subjects). ISC Maths is one of the subjects that has faced revision in its curriculum. The course structure remains the same, with certain internal changes. 

In this article, you will find the newly revised syllabus for ISC Class 12 Maths. This syllabus was officially revised and notified by www.cisce.org on 02 June 2023. Here, you will get the revised PDF of the ISC Class 12 Mathematics syllabus. Check and download the PDF.

ISC Class 12 Maths Course Structure 2023-24

 

 S.No.

UNIT

TOTAL WEIGHTAGE

SECTION A: 65 MARKS

1.

Relations and Functions

10 Marks

2.

Algebra

10 Marks

3.

Calculus

32 Marks

4.

Probability

13 Marks

SECTION B: 15 MARKS

5.

Vectors

5 Marks

6.

Three - Dimensional Geometry

6 Marks

7.

Applications of Integrals

4 Marks

OR

SECTION C: 15 MARKS

8.

Application of Calculus

5 Marks

9.

Linear Regression

6 Marks

10.

Linear Programming

4 Marks

TOTAL

80 Marks

 

There will be two papers in the subject: 

Paper I : Theory (3 hours) ……80 marks 

Paper II: Project Work ……20 marks

ISC Class 12 Mathematics Revised Syllabus 2023-24

PAPER I (THEORY) – 80 Marks 

The syllabus is divided into three sections A, B and C. Section A is compulsory for all candidates. Candidates will have a choice of attempting questions from EITHER Section B OR Section C.

Download the Complete ISC Class 12 Revised Mathematics Syllabus 2023-24 PDF Here

 

To check the old and unrevised Mathematics syllabus for ISC Class 12 click on the link below. 

 

 

Next